People who are desperate for attention say these 11 phrases on a regular basis

There are people in our lives that we will meet who are natural attention-seekers. They desire to be the center of attention. They’ll stop at nothing to make themselves noticed by everyone else.

People who are desperate for attention will do things that rub the average person the wrong way. They’ll post questionable things on social media to get attention. Making unusual comments is another thing they are comfortable doing. They’ll say what they think, when they think it, to pull the attention from others onto themselves. People like this can be difficult to be friends with. It might feel draining at times. If you notice someone saying these phrases often, they are likely attention-seeking.

1. ‘No one cares about me’

When someone wants to be the center of attention, they may say something like, ‘No one cares about me.’ It’s an easy phrase that leaves a genuine person feeling guilty. Naturally, most people would want to reassure them that they do care. They fall right into their trap that way. By telling them they are cared about, they get the attention that they crave.

‘No one cares about me’ is an intrusive thought that people who deal with mental illness can experience. When someone is truly struggling, this thought can devastate them. It explains the emotional pain they are in. That may be why someone who is seeking attention will say it.

2. ‘It’s fine, whatever’

Have you ever made plans with someone and suggested an activity? Instead of saying no, they’d rather do something else; they may say something like, ‘It’s fine, whatever.’ When someone desperate for attention uses this, it’s a clear sign that they want you to ask them what the matter is. Is there something else they’d rather do instead? It gives them control over the conversation while also giving them the attention they crave.

Another way a desperate person can use this phrase is when asked about how they are doing. They’ll say they're fine, but they add the word ‘whatever’ at the end to emphasize the opposite. They are making a vague statement, a sign that they are attention-seeking. They want you to ask more.

3. ‘Did you see what I posted?’

Social media can be a great tool. It’s a way for us to connect to people all around the world. Using different platforms allows us to learn and strengthen bonds. However, if someone is desperate for attention, they can use social media to get it. Likes can be important to people like this. When you’re with them, they may say the phrase, ‘Did you see what I posted?’

This can be an invitation for you to compliment them. They may imagine that you will tell them it was the most amazing post you’ve ever seen online. Even if your answer isn’t nearly as exciting, they are usually happy with any attention they can get from talking about their social media presence.

4. ‘Must be nice’

Someone desperate for attention may find every conversation that doesn’t revolve around them as an attack. Some attention-seeking people do it because of what they lacked in childhood. They learned from a young age what to say to have all eyes on them. When someone is sharing their own success story, it may cause the attention-seeking person to say, ‘Must be nice.’ They can struggle with seeing others get what they want.

When they use this phrase, they may be able to switch the focus to themselves. They can then share what they lack and why that person’s success bothered them so much.

5. ‘Everyone always leaves me’

Attention-seeking behavior can stem from loneliness and self-esteem issues. They may be seeking validation when they say certain phrases. If they say, ‘Everyone always leaves me,’ they may want you to reassure them that you will not. It can be exhausting for the average person, but the words mean a lot to someone who fears being alone. Saying this gets them the attention they crave, while also allowing them to feel safe with the person they said it to.

Others who are desperate for attention may not feel this way at all. Instead, they use this phrase to see how others will react. The sympathy they receive may check that attention box they are desperate to experience.

6. ‘I’m never enough’

When someone craves attention, using phrases like ‘I’m never enough’ can garner sympathy. They want those around them to say that isn’t true, and that they are more than enough. However, not everyone falls into this trap. Truthfully, no matter how compassionate the other person is, it can be hard to hear these statements over and over again. They may struggle to give them the support they crave because they are tired of having to do so regularly.

The truth is, many attention-seekers won’t change. There isn't enough validation to fill the void in them. When someone regularly says they are never enough, they hope people will reassure them that they are, but it can be difficult for the people around them to play that role in their lives.

7. ‘I’m being annoying’

Wanting attention is natural. We all enjoy the rush of getting a compliment or having all eyes on us during a conversation. However, not everyone who is looking for attention has a healthy relationship with it. Some people rely too much on attention to lift them up. When they need reassurance, they will fish for compliments and comfort.

When someone says they are being annoying, they want to hear that they are not. They’re looking for their friends to provide them with positive reassurance. While certain conversations may trigger this feeling in them, they can also say this phrase to receive the attention they crave.

8. ‘This is why I don’t open up to anyone’

We all need to vent. Having the support of others around us can make us feel lighter when things are hard. We can look for a certain reaction from those in our lives. When someone doesn’t get what they want from a situation, they may pretend to be emotionally unavailable. They might say something like, ‘This is why I don’t open up to anyone.’

If someone says this phrase, they are likely looking for you to reassure them that they are safe to talk to you. It’s not always easy to give them the response they are looking for. If they do not get the answer they want, they will try to seem upset so they can get attention and validation from the other person.

9. ‘No one would notice if I disappeared’

No one wants to hear someone close to them say that no one would notice if they disappeared. When you care about someone, you want them to feel that way. If someone is exhibiting attention-seeking behavior, they may want to be told how important they are to others. Sometimes, they can feel invisible. We all have experienced moments like this. However, what sets an attention-seeker apart is how they use overly dramatic language to get what they want.

Saying dramatic things like this phrase frequently gets them the attention they are looking for. Most people have kind, understanding people around them. They’ll quickly reassure them that this isn’t true and that they value you. This dramatic response shows that they are desperate for attention.

10. ‘I’m just being honest’

While some people seek attention through comments that garner sympathy, others may take the opposite approach. Some individuals notice that making offensive statements gets a reaction. When all they crave is the conversation that follows, saying rude things may be their easiest way to become the center of the conversation. This can be hurtful to the people around them, so they may use this phrase to cover up their bad behavior.

‘I’m just being honest’ is a phrase that is often used by people with bad intentions. It’s easy for them to get attention when they say something off-putting. When they claim they are just being honest, they are trying to give themselves an easy out to avoid repercussions.

11. ‘I don’t have any true friends’

Have you ever spent time with a friend only to have them say a phrase like this? It is hurtful. You feel like you are a good friend to them, so it’s difficult to hear this. While some people naturally feel like an outsider, not everyone has good intentions when they say a phrase like this. They may be trying to get a reaction.

When someone says these things, they might be looking for the attention that comes with making such a statement. They’ll want the other person to share how much they appreciate and respect them. In reality, that person may already know that, but enjoys the attention that follows the phrase.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.