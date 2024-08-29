Most of us want to be seen as intelligent, and be praised and admired by those around us. But intelligence is much more than just a mindset or an IQ.

Intelligence comes across in the way we talk and express ourselves, as well as the words that we use in our everyday life.

Here are 12 phrases to remove from your vocabulary if you want to seem smarter

1. 'I literally'

If you want to sound smarter, it's best to get rid of unnecessary words. One of the most common is the word "literally." Saying, "I literally can't believe this happened," does exactly what you intended it to: It exaggerates the sentence and expresses your disbelief.

But on the flip side, it can also make you sound immature, especially in more professional settings. So, to appear more intelligent while still highlighting your point, use words such as "absolutely" or "entirely" instead.

2. 'I think'

Imagine you're in a meeting and your boss asks you a question. Although your intentions may be to sound intelligent, you make the mistake of starting your sentence off by saying, "I think..."

You might not see this as a big deal; after all, you've heard people use this line before. And although saying "I think" won't end your career, it can absolutely undermine your point. Because using the phrase, "I think," shows a lack of certainty or confusion on your part, which can impact your relationships.

According to research, having high self-esteem improves social relationships. However, when someone has low self-esteem, their social relationships decrease, possibly leading to less respect and connection with others.

To improve your relationship and sound more intelligent, remove the phrase "I think" from your vocabulary completely. Instead, use phrases like, "From my perspective."

3. 'Sorry, but...'

Most of us have a nasty habit of over-apologizing for every little thing. Even when someone else is in the wrong, we just can't help but apologize anyway.

However, over-apologizing doesn't just make you sound less intelligent, it also makes you sound less assertive. As one study found, over-apologizing makes you appear weak, less confident, and more blameworthy. It's best to avoid saying sorry unless you actually mean it.

4. 'It's not fair'

It's okay to be disappointed or upset that something didn't go your way. But don't forget that the words we use matter. And if we want to be perceived as more intelligent, phrases like, "It's not fair," have to go. That is, if you want to avoid sounding immature and negative.

Being angry or upset and then throwing a tantrum is a bad look. Not only does it make you seem immature or toxic to others, but it makes you feel bad. In fact, one study found that negative emotions are associated with worsening mental health. Examples of these include social dysfunction, depression, anxiety, and a loss of confidence.

5. 'Like', 'umm' or 'you know'

We all struggle with getting rid of filler words. Words like "um," "you know," and "like," are just ingrained in our vocabulary. But making a conscious effort to get rid of these words and phrases will do more for you than you think.

One study found that using filler words makes you seem less prepared and effective when it comes to public speaking, while another study determined that using filler disrupts your speech's flow, making it harder to comprehend. So, if you want to sound intelligent (and less confusing), limit your use of fillers.

6. 'Personally, I...'

If your friend comes up to you asking your opinion about a situation, how do you respond? Do you get straight to the point or do you begin with the phrase "Personally, I..."?

If you're like most people, you might find yourself saying, "Well, personally, I believe such and such." And although there's nothing wrong with using this phrase, saying it tends to undermine your point.

It makes it feel like your point doesn't matter or is insignificant, which can make you appear less confident. And research has found that less confident people are more likely to be viewed as less competent. Specifically, during negotiations, women were more likely to be lied to because they were seen as less confident, and therefore less competent.

7. 'So, basically'

Overusing the phrase "so, basically" sounds immature and makes you sound less intelligent. It shows that you don't know what you're talking about, and you're stalling the point.

There's nothing people hate more than waiting. As one study found, this has to do with closure. The study concluded that participants would rather pay more or work more if it meant they'd receive closure faster.

If you have something to say, it's better to get to the point. That way, you sound intelligent and avoid annoying those around you.

8. 'I'm not gonna lie'

When we use the phrase, "I'm not gonna lie," we expect negative feedback or hearing things we don't want to. Not only does this phrase prepare us for the worst, but it's also unnecessary..

Using this phrase is stalling and sugarcoating. You're essentially trying to soften the blow by saying this, but you just emphasized the blow even more.

To appear smarter and more direct, get straight to the point; that way, you're not wasting time or beating around the bush. To be direct is to be assertive and competent. And to be competent is to be viewed as intelligent.

9. 'I have a stupid question'

If you want to be viewed as unintelligent, the best way to get there is to outright state it. That's why saying, "I have a stupid question," is a bit ridiculous. In truth, it's like waving a big flag in the air saying that you're unintelligent.

To avoid this, simply say, "I have a question." Because, as they say, "No question is a dumb question." And if it's really a question that will have people shaking their heads, at least you're not highlighting that for the entire world to see.

10. 'With all due respect'

Never say, "With all due respect," if you're not going to be respectful. It's not only illogical, but it highlights your avoidance. To say this phrase actually means, "no offense." And that phrase is the most offensive thing you can say.

Using "With all due respect" is disrespectful and illogical, and research has found that disrespect can lead to increased aggression. So, if you have something to say, just say it. Of course, be respectful about it, but don't try to soften the blow with filler words, because it might just make things worse.

11. 'I feel bad'

Using the phrase, "I feel bad," simply doesn't make sense. After all, when we use this phrase, we're admitting to a feeling of guilt. But it's not truly helpful or necessary.

If you truly feel bad about your actions or words, it's best to do something about it. Don't get stuck on ruminating over it, as research says that rumination and worry lead to increased feelings of anxiety and depression.

12. 'In my opinion'

When you say, "In my opinion," instead of stating your opinion and being done with it, you're stalling. It's a waste of time for everyone involved in the conversation.

Avoiding getting straight to the point means miscommunicating or being unclear, which can lead to misunderstandings. This may explain why studies have found that good communication skills are essential in the workforce.

So, to sound more confident (leading to higher perceived intelligence), be direct in your communication. Say what you want to say, unapologetically.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.