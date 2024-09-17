10 Ways To Make Someone Admire You Without Saying A Single Word

Many people dream of being respected and admired by those around them. But getting to that point isn't so easy and takes a lot of hard work.

Luckily, there are easier ways to gain the admiration of those around you — all without saying anything.

Here are 10 ways to make someone admire you without saying a word

1. Be confident

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

There's nothing more admirable than someone who's comfortable in their own skin. Research has shown that having high self-esteem leads to incredible benefits, including "having more satisfying relationships, performing better at school and work, enjoying improved mental and physical health, and refraining from antisocial behavior."

When someone is confident, they do away with their fears of rejection or expectations. Instead, they learn to love themselves, which makes it easier to express and experience joy. Other people end up admiring them, as they are attracted to their inner light.

2. Have a positive attitude

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

To make someone admire you, it's great to express joy. And it doesn't have to be through words; rather, it can be through your attitude. Research has linked smiling to increased social perceived attractiveness, as well as a signal of intellect and trustworthiness. Additionally, prioritizing positivity leads to improved well-being.

So, keep a positive attitude and have good body language. Don't cross your arms or frown, unless you want to come off as defensive. And remember that staying positive is for you, not just others.

3. Don't be afraid of what others think

Zigres | Shutterstock

To be admired requires you to step outside of your comfort zone, regardless of what others might think. Understandably, this is a lot easier said than done because people want to fit in and belong.

According to an experiment, individuals are likely to switch their test answers just to conform to their group's opinion. And when we look at the conversations around peer pressure or the bystander effect, it makes a lot of sense.

However, you can't afford to freeze up and go with the crowd, especially if you want that admiration and respect from people around you. Because truly admirable people are daring despite society's expectations.

4. Show kindness, even to complete strangers

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

The greatest thing about admirable people is their ability to be kind, no matter what. Whether it's a friend or a stranger, they treat others with respect and dignity. And this inspires others to do the same.

According to one study, people who watched "kindness media" reported increased feelings of happiness, gratitude, and less irritation overall. The study concluded, "Kindness media caused marked increases in viewers' reports of feeling inspired, moved, or touched" People who viewed kindness media felt more generous, with 85% donating to a cause.

So, it goes to show that kindness is not only an admirable trait to have, but an inspiring one as well.

5. Express your love through actions, not words

Evgeny Atamanenko | Shutterstock

Actions speak louder than words, and most people would probably agree. One study found that how others process someone's actions affects how they judge their personal traits. For instance, if you judge someone's actions as aggressive, you are more likely to think that person is aggressive.

Because of this, it's best to show your care and affection through actions, not just words. Be considerate towards others and find ways to show your appreciation with small gestures. It will make others admire you and let them know you're a considerate individual.

6. Walk away in the face of disrespect

Wassana Panapute | Shutterstock

The worst feeling is being disrespected by someone else, but avoiding these situations is very difficult to do. However, just because disrespect is inevitable doesn't mean you have to put up with it.

There are ways to spark admiration amid disrespect, and that's by choosing to simply walk away from it. Trial lawyer and professor Craig B. Barkacs MBA, JD says, "You don't fight for or defend your viewpoint, but you don't sacrifice or betray it either."

Adding to his advice, Barkacs continued, "It's not that you're not committed to your viewpoint, but at the same time, you're either not willing to risk damaging the relationship, or the fight just doesn't seem worth it." So, guess what? Walking away is more than okay.

7. Be humble in the face of success

Jihan Nafiaa Zahri | Shutterstock

If you want to spark admiration from others, it's important to stay humble, as this not only helps others see you in a positive light, but can positively influence your love life, and equates to better well-being and higher self-efficiency.

Because humility enhances mental health, it creates an openness to experiences and encourages agreeableness, which makes those around you admire you just a little bit more.

8. Stay loyal to your values

Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

There are certain values or morals you should never compromise on. And if you want to be admired, sticking to those ethics is a must.

For example, if you've promised yourself you will never speak ill of someone else, exit the room when others are gossiping. Or, if you don't feel comfortable in a situation, kindly excuse yourself without turning it into a huge deal.

Remember, the important thing is to extract yourself from situations that don't align with who you are or what you want to be. It's admirable to never forget who you are and what you stand for.

9. Keep your emotions in check

wxin | Shutterstock

It's tough to keep it together when you're going through a difficult time, but you need to at least try if you want others to see you in a good light. Being perceived as emotional or unstable will do little to improve your reputation and might make people weary of you.

To avoid this, Ran D. Anbar, MD, FAAP, a leader in clinical hypnosis, says, "Patients can be taught to use hypnosis to become relaxed by imagining themselves to be in a calm place. They then learn how to trigger a similar calmness at will by using a physical gesture," whether that be tapping your foot or snapping your fingers.

The point is to find a way to ground yourself back to reality, and then go from there.

10. Don't hesitate to take charge

Just Life | Shutterstock

People are drawn to confidence, but even more to those who are willing to take the lead and guide others. Never shy away from putting in extra work.

Understandably, it might be frightening and frustrating at first. Yet, stepping into that leadership position is the best way to spark admiration and inspiration from those around you. And it almost certainly guarantees that you're remembered in a positive light.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.