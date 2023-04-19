Is anyone authentic — truly authentic — these days? People are always caught up in the crowd, having this overwhelming need to blend in and belong that they lose sight of anything else around them.

Psychologist Sherrie Campbell believes that the stand-out successes are not in the crowd and are not out "chasing cash or being cool."

"It doesn’t mean they don’t love nice things or indulge in them; it means they approach success from a different mindset," she says.

Here are 10 ways to be truly authentic, according to a psychologist:

1. You're self-reflective

"To be authentic, unique, and individual you have to know who and what you are, which comes through self-reflection," says Campbell.

Authentic people are not concerned about how other people view them. They don't follow what everyone else is doing purely for the sake of belonging. Instead, they are confident and comfortable in who they already are as a person.

2. You have a healthy ego

Everyone has an ego, but when you're authentic, you have a healthy ego, the right kind of high self-esteem and confidence, as well as empathy in order to become a great leader.

3. You're focused on many possibilities

When you are an authentic person, you don't focus on just yourself, how something affects you, and how to get something right now. You're already aware that not all battles can be won.

"The focus for you is always long-term and on what possibilities patience and hard work will garner when you continue pressing forward," says Campbell.

4. They have good character

This means not saying things you don't mean, not making promises you know you can't keep, and always keeping your word. You also know when to be serious and when it's OK to laugh at yourself.

5. You're a visionary

To be a visionary, you have to be connected to yourself and be more innovative.

"Self-development is a pinnacle in your life and you insist others delve into themselves in the same way in order to rise above the pack," says Campbell.

6. You're a good listener

When you're authentic, you don't see other people's thoughts and opinions as threats to your own. Instead, you listen with an open mind and prepare to change your opinion if something makes sense.

"When you are dedicated to the whole truth in any given moment, you live life in touch with your deepest and most profound inner parts, allowing you to be the full expression of who you are," Campbell says.

7. You're transparent

You are confident in yourself, therefore, you can own up to your mistakes. You know that you're not perfect, so you are open to criticism, especially if it means making yourself better.

8. You're open and consistent

Authentic people are not judgmental and have respect for those who do not share their opinion. This is because they don't feel the need to be superior over someone or to make someone like them in order to feel good about themselves.

"You are consistent in who you are, and have no need to satisfy someone else’s criteria to feel good about yourself," says Campbell.

9. You're team-oriented

You easily adjust when working with others.

"You build successful teams and give credit where it is due, sharing your success and achievements with your entire team," says Campbell.

10. You draw upon experience

Authentic people learn from the past and past mistakes. They don't let it define them, but they learn from them.

Caithlin Pena is an editor and former contributor for YourTango. Her work has been featured on Thought Catalog, Huffington Post, Yahoo, Psych Central, and BRIDES.