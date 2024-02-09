People With These 5 Personality Traits Are The Most Likely To Get Exactly What They Want

They have their eyes on the prize.
By Gretchen Hydo
Last updated on Feb 09, 2024
Photo: Stock-Eye / Getty Images Signature Via Canva
When it comes to getting what you want and accomplishing your goals, it's tremendously helpful to observe the most successful people out there.
In particular, it's useful to identify the habits, characteristics, leadership skills, and dominant traits they possess, as well as the psychology of how they use them to overcome obstacles.
Take note of these traits, which the most successful individuals depend on to help them reach their goals, stay committed to growth, and get exactly what they desire.
Here are 5 personality traits the most successful people have to get what they want
1. Resilience
Resilience is your ability to bounce back when something throws you off your game. When you experience loss, failure, shame, or any other difficulty, resilience helps you dust yourself off and start over.
RELATED: 10 Uncomfortable Signs You're Finally Becoming The Person You're Meant To Be
People who are resilient have the ability to acknowledge trouble and do whatever necessary to overcome roadblocks. But in addition to falling down and getting back up, resilient people take those setbacks and adapt to them, using them as a way to move past any obstacles in their way.
2. Courage
Courage means doing the things you’re afraid of — the creative, risky things that leave you worried about failure. Leaders and innovators are set apart by their willingness to step out to the edge of what’s normal or standard, and take the leap into extraordinary.
But courage is more than just taking risks and facing fears; it's about letting yourself be vulnerable, learning how to cope with uncertainty, and taking a leap of faith.
3. Kindness
Kindness is an extremely valuable trait that successful people use to get what they want. Why? Because having compassion, empathy and respect for others shows how important the well-being of others is to you.
Photo: Blue Bird / Pexels
RELATED: 5 Simple Ways To Be A More Authentic Person Every Day
It's having that positive mindset that truly fosters a sense of connection, making the world a better place in the process. So, practice kindness everyday, both to yourself and to others. Become an expert at it. Let it guide you and live by it.
4. Patience
As they say, patience is a virtue. People who are patient trust the process. Instead of trying to force things to go their way, they know that everything will fall into place if they just wait.
People with patience let circumstances unfold without trying to control the outcome. Possessing this trait will truly protect your peace in the middle of chaotic, unpredictable situations.
5. Discipline
Successful people are able to get exactly what they want by being disciplined. They have the ability to do the hard things today in order to have what they want tomorrow.
RELATED: 9 Personality Traits Truly Happy People Use To Attract Anyone (And Anything) They Want
In your journey to becoming a successful person, don’t lose your focus or your vision. Stay motivated and tap into that powerful force that will drive you to greatness.
There is no magic formula to propel you into success, but there are a few things you can learn by observing the type of people who keep moving forward at all times, regardless of their current situation.
Related Stories From YourTango:
Take baby steps, big steps, and crawl when you have to. Keep your eyes on the goal and do what you can to reach it.
Photo: Dziana Hasanbekava / Pexels
Honing these traits will help you navigate the uncertainty of life and overcome the obstacles you face to reach your goals. And that's exactly what the most successful people in the world do every single day.
Wherever you find yourself on your journey, remember to keep learning and keep moving forward.
RELATED: 13 Little Things To Do Every Day That Will Help You Manifest Happiness
More for You:
Gretchen Hydo is a Master Certified Coach, keynote speaker, author, and nationally syndicated advice columnist specializing in business, life, and career coaching. Her work has appeared in Huffington Post, Reader's Digest, Chicago Tribune, Fast Company, and Medium, among many others.
This article was originally published at Gretchen Hydo. Reprinted with permission from the author.