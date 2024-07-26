Courage and confidence are the two main attributes of someone who possesses a strong, authentic personality. But coming face to face with a person like this can feel intimidating.

However, they are who they are, like all of us, and people with strong personalities have had to go through hardships. The difference is that they haven't let those hardships define who they are.

Luckily, you may be one of these people, but only if you have the following characteristics.

Here are 10 rare personality traits of mentally strong, authentic people

1. You choose your friends wisely

Anna Shvets / Pexels

Because you're mentally strong and authentic, you're quite picky when it comes to the people around you. You surround yourself with people who know their worth, and are positive and goal-driven.

You've realized that to many people, friendship is a word loosely used with little meaning. However, you take it seriously. As the saying goes, you are the company you keep, so you choose to keep people who are positive, loyal and uplifting.

2. You don't seek attention

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Being liked by everyone isn't on your to-do list. In fact, you struggle to see why some people will go to any length to be liked.

Every person is unique and, to you, there are more important things in life than being liked by people. The most important thing is that you like yourself — not in an egotistical way, but in a self-love kind of way.

3. You don't need the approval of others

Darina Belonogova / Pexels

When you have a strong personality, you realize that the only approval needed is that of your own. You don't have a dependence on validation to make you feel good about yourself.

Relying on others to validate your existence only leads to anxiety or suffering. Because of your authenticity, you stay true to who you are, without the input of others.

4. You're repelled by insensitivity

Alex Green / Pexels

Being kind is a natural state of mind for you. You seek to help others see their worth and you love empowering those around you.

Small-minded, insensitive people are driven by intimidation and jealousy. These two things have no place in your life, and when you come into contact with someone driven by these things, you find yourself moving along swiftly.

5. You can't fathom small talk

Alexander Suhorucov / Pexels

You want to engage in mind-blowing, informative talk because, to you, learning empowers the soul. That means you want to steer clear of small talk in all forms.

As such, you've realized that small talk does nothing but take up precious time, so you're always the one who starts talking about things people often avoid.

6. You're a really good listener

fauxels / Pexels

As a mentally strong, authentic person, you've realized that one of the things this world needs most is people who listen.

When you listen, you open new ways of communication between the person talking and the one listening. It creates a new bond between the people involved. When you listen, you learn.

7. You don't have time for excuses

Keira Burton / Pexels

There's doing, and then there are excuses for not doing. For you, not doing just isn't your state of mind.

You love being around people who talk about their success and can't deal with those who always have reasons as to why they couldn't achieve what they set out to achieve. There's no excuse for excuses.

8. You're not afraid to say what you feel

Sarah Chai / Pexels

People with mental strength and authenticity ooze charisma. As such, you aren't afraid to tell you own stories, and refrain from riding on the coattails of other successful people.

You dare to do what others are too afraid of doing — talking about your true emotions — and are unapologetically raw and authentic when you do.

9. You write your own rules and live by them

Uriel Mont / Pexels

You're a go-getter and trendsetter, and are unafraid of breaking the rules to make your own. You don't follow the insecure and fear-driven mindset that the rest of the world does.

Instead, you write your own rules and live by them, without a care for what anyone has to say about it.

10. You're fearless

RDNE Stock project / Pexels

One of the most undeniable traits of someone with mental strength who is authentic is their fearlessness. You're born to lead, not caring for the opinions of others and mindless gossip-filled conversations.

You look at life and all its curve balls as a challenge, and you don't stop until you have gracefully conquered each one. And when people try to intimidate you, rather than being discouraged, you build up their confidence with the love and grace you've cultivated throughout your life.

Aja Louther is an artist, dancer, dreamer and writer, drawing inspiration from intricate human connections. Her work focuses on relationships, lifestyle, and other related topics.