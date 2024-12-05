Whether it’s an in-person gathering, a common personal identity, or social media, our communities are not just defined by shared experiences, but also language, as Geraldine L. Palmer, PhD preaches. While many linguistic phrases and slang words are helpful in characterizing and socializing these communities, there are several that are used far too often online that might not serve such a profound purpose.

From online discourse to social media debates, many people wholeheartedly believe there are phrases used way too often on social media that should probably be retired. Every interaction we share, whether online or not, is characterized by our language — it’s how we bond, communicate, and express ourselves — but perhaps these few phrases are better left in the void of the digital landscape.

Here are 12 phrases used way too often on social media that should probably be retired

1. ‘I did a thing’

A 2023 study on social media slang argues that its relevance stems much farther than simple communication amongst peers and users, but it generally informs many different professional industries, like marketing and advertising, along with the general public. By shaping pop culture references and general cultural trends, online communities have a great deal of power in leaving a linguistic mark on the world.

However, phrases like “I did a thing” are not only annoyingly incorrect from a grammatical standpoint, but largely characteristic of a “millennial language” that’s been shunned by a new generation of chronically online youth. Even if you did get a fresh new haircut, a new piercing, or purchased a new home — there's a million other fun terms to use that might not frustrate the viewers you’re hoping to celebrate with.

2. ‘I’m just going to leave this here’

What exactly are you just leaving here? A seemingly controversial take? A picture of your kids’ 2010 Halloween costumes? A flashback from a relationship that shouldn’t be online anymore? On the surface, it’s simply annoying to most users, and on a much deeper level, it’s the embodiment of social media users’ tendency to log on, stir something up, and then log off again.

It’s dismissive, it lacks accountability alongside unnecessary debate or controversy, and at the very least, it’s irritating to most people.

3. ‘My favorite human’

Like best-selling author David Ahearn passionately asserts, gratitude for the simple things in life can make a big impact. Showing love to the people in our lives with a social media shout-out is one of those simple pleasures — like opening a digital gift on a bad day. However, for the rest of your social media followers, it might be worth it to throw this phrase out of your social media vocabulary.

Call them your “loving partner” or your “closest friend,” instead of your “favorite human.” While it’s characterized in a loving, compassionate, and comforting way, it’s taken its place as one of the phrases used way too often on social media that should probably be retired — not because it’s not sweet, just because it’s annoying.

4. ‘The struggle is real’

The accessibility of emotional support online is one of the largest benefits of the evolution of the digital world and social media, especially for people struggling with their mental health or loneliness in their physical life. According to a study from the Journal of Mental Health, even non-professional support online can be incredibly impactful for supporting people in emotional distress online — because let’s be honest, the struggle is real for most of us.

While there are venues and communities online dedicated to helping people find this kind of support through the challenging times in their lives, this phrase isn’t often sparking that kind of healthy environment. Not only do many users find it annoying simply because of its overuse, it’s often adopted a sarcastic and unserious tone that can feel mocking to some readers.

At any given time, there’s a million people, situations, and debates happening on social media — you never know what kind of overused phrase is going to hit the wrong chord with one of your followers.

5. ‘Y’all aren’t ready for that conversation’

Another phrase many people deem to be equally dismissive and accusatory, this one tends to spark more controversial debate than it’s worth. Picked up by the masses of Gen Z creators over the past few years, many debate whether or not it’s lost its spark — arguing that it’s not a means for people to drop controversial and insufficient arguments online without any kind of accountability.

While research from the Organization for World Peace argues that there’s always a way to have productive and helpful social media debates, even about hot topics like politics or social issues, there’s guidelines to follow. From acknowledging echo chambers to ensuring respectful language, this phrase probably doesn’t fall within those unspoken rules.

6. ‘It’s giving’

What’s it giving? Many people in the younger generations have overused this phrase time-and-time again, in all kinds of spheres and communities online. For some, it’s still the perfect phrase to categorize an outfit or spark a conversation with someone they’ve watched online — “It’s giving intelligent!” or “It’s giving fashionable!” — but for most, it’s dramatically overused.

Of course, everyone has the autonomy to adopt and forgo whatever social media slang they want on their own platforms, but for the masses, this one is slowly phasing out of our pop culture language on apps like TikTok and Instagram.

7. ‘Thank you for coming to my TED Talk’

Like the science-based Greater Good Magazine, committed to helping its readers live a more meaningful life, explains, venting on social media has the potential to be truly beneficial for some users. When done in a respectful, self-interested manner, it can be emotionally supporting — helping to unburden us from the anxiety of our worries and sparking some shared experiences with our communities online.

However, one phrase like this, especially in tandem with some surface-level arguments or unproductive conversations, can turn people away from the supportive nature that healthy venting online can bring. It’s an innocent choice of words, but for many, who’ve listened to it constantly over the past few years online, it’s exhaustingly stale.

8. ‘This is my truth’

While studies like one 2022 investigation into social media slang argue that our language has the ability to spark more intimacy into our conversations and relationships online, a great deal of the phrases we adopt into our daily repertoires aren’t productive — and are sometimes even more harmful than we’d imagine.

From controversial opinions to unnecessary criticisms, using flippant phrases like this one in alignment with our other language can inadvertently dismiss our followers’ and readers’ feelings and concerns. If we say something that we don’t realize is misguided or hurtful, along with a phrase about “our truth,” it comes across more condescending and disconnected than we might intend.

In other, more superficial and subtle ways, it’s also largely overused, which can be frustrating for an ever-evolving sea of social media users ready for the next trend, phrase, or cultural phenomenon.

9. ‘You can thank me later’

Equally annoying and condescending to the majority of social media users online, this phrase has grown characteristic of unproductive online debates. If you’re sharing helpful support or information with your followers, friends, and communities online, of course this phrase would take a different form.

However, when used to justify unprompted advice, it only comes across as intentionally rude, especially without the context of tone or body language that an in-person conversation provides.

10. ‘Louder for the people in the back’

Similar to many of the phrases used way too often on social media that should probably be retired above, this one is particularly annoying — rather than subtly controversial or ignorant.

Especially when used towards a community or audience that’s probably already been made abundantly clear to whatever point you’re trying to make, a phrase like this can be quite annoying and unnecessary.

11. ‘If you know, you know’

This phrase, often shortened to the acronym “iykyk,” has grown in massive popularity amongst many younger social media users in recent years, much to the dismay of many modern day followers who are tired of hearing it.

Especially following the pandemic, when many people flocked to online communities and platforms and created entirely new dictionaries worth of new phrases, this one is well on its way to phasing out.

12. ‘Who hurt you’

While many of these phrases are short and sweet, running on ideas of efficiency and convenience that social media and technology is largely characterized by, they can be incredibly impactful to followers and peers online.

Specifically dismissive to people who’re expressing intense emotions or impactful opinions on their platforms, this phrase tends to do much more harm than good in public venues for discussion online.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.