The Spiritual Reason Your Manifestation Is Taking So Long To Come True

Normally, when you manifest something, you want it pretty quickly. You understand that you have to put work in to achieve it, but you still don’t want to just sit around waiting.

Although it’s contrary to human nature, sitting around waiting is the very thing you have to do sometimes for your manifestation to come through. In fact, in terms of spirituality and the universe's plan, patience is integral to manifesting your deepest desires.

Impatience is the enemy of successful manifestation.

Hayley, a CEO and the content creator behind INAWE Manifestation, said in a recent TikTok video that impatience gets in the way of manifesting what you truly want. Unfortunately, impatience is also just part of human nature.

“Impatience is a huge spiritual trap because the vibration of impatience is not in alignment with the universe,” she shared. “Impatience is essentially a desire to control the timeline and the speed at which a manifestation comes to you.”

Being antsy about how long your manifestation is taking to come true shows distrust in the universe's plan.

"This is even more dangerous than it sounds, as it signals to the universe that you want to take over," she said. “In essence, it is not trusting the universe, and a big part of manifestation is trust,” she continued.

We like to think that manifesting something means it will come to us right away. Hayley said that’s not really true, and thinking so can trip you up. “The reason that sometimes it takes us a while to manifest in what we want is because we have to become the person who can hold the manifestation that we desire,” she explained. “And that transformation doesn’t happen overnight.”

Although we don’t like to wait, there is so much we learn during that process. “Waiting periods that you have between setting the intention and having it as your reality is your healing period,” she said. “The wait is the transformation, but when you feel like you were just waiting, and you’re impatient for it to arrive, you were stuck in control,” she observed. “You’re not trusting that there’s a higher power at play that is ensuring that you are the person that when you get this manifestation, you can keep it.”

Experts say that patience and trust are key to manifestation.

Spiritual leader and author Gabby Bernstein confirmed on her podcast that impatience and manifestation do not mix well. She said, “When you become deeply committed to your own development, and when you learn to trust that the universe truly does have your back, patience becomes a natural response to life.”

“Learning to trust in yourself is the first step to trusting in the universe … and knowing that whatever you desire is on its way!” she added.

Vlada Karpovich | Pexels

Additionally, in a piece for The Female CEO, Ambila Nath wrote about the importance of not seeking to control the process of manifestation and instead letting it do what it needs to on its own. “Trusting the process means having faith in your path, believing [each] step will bring positive results and going with the flow of events,” she said.

Conversely, trying to control closes you off from spiritual growth. “On the other hand, controlling every little detail can stop the universe from giving, as you are blocking new opportunities and causing unnecessary stress from constant micromanagement,” she continued.

Just like Hayley said, it’s essential to trust the universe and not attempt to take control. Doing so will get in the way of your manifestation.

Use this affirmation to help with patience when you start feeling frustrated.

If you feel like this is something you struggle with, Hayley offered an affirmation that may be helpful. She said it would help “to trust the process more.”

Anna Tarazevich | Pexels

“Deep breath in,” she instructed. “Hand on your heart space.” Then, she launched into the affirmation: “I trust the timing of the universe. I know that everything is happening in divine timing.”

This affirmation can align your mindset with trusting the process so that you aren’t tempted to become impatient and try to take over control yourself.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.