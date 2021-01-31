48 Goodies For The Woman You Love (That She'll Love)

If you're looking to spoil the special lady in your life this February, you've come to right place.

While we're still living amid Covid-19 and coming up on it's one anniversary — crazy to believe — surviving this pandemic has only underscored the critical importance of relationships and telling people you love them.

And also? Showing them.

While a gift never has to be fancy or extravagant — we're big fans of DIY, homemade, and experiential options, too (also, adorable love coupons!) — if you prefer giving something more traditional, we've rounded up some great goodies for the woman that you love — that she'll also definitely love.

Because love, no matter how you show it, is the one thing in life that's never, ever underrated.

1. Lanolips Golden Dry Skin Salve

This multipurpose ointment-base healing and hydrating solution with over 70% lanolin is a dream for anyone with dry skin.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. Alter Eco Deep Dark Sea Salt Truffles

Sure, chocolate may be a cliché Valentine's Day gift but these Ecuadorian dark chocolate studded with mouth-watering fleur de sel de Guérande are smooth-as-silk and melt in your mouth.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. Lucy Paris Scarlett Knit Top

A chic Parisian-inspired top that has a sharp cut that looks good on literally everyone.

(Lucy Paris, $70)

4. OnGossamer Cabana Cotton Longline Bralette

Beyond soft and comfortable, this cabana cotton longline bralette is great for lounging or layering: two things we're all doing a lot of these days. (Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. Everplush Bath Wrap & Hair Turban

Give yourself an at-home spa treatment by stepping out of the shower or bath and into a terry cloth towel bath wrap. This one has a secure elastic band and snap buttons all along the top to keep the towel firmly in place while you move around, get dressed, and do your hair.

(Everplush, $44.99)

6. Spyder Women's Endure Full-Zip Jacket

The best thing about this sweater jacket is that it can be worn just about anywhere. Zip it up and wear it as a sweater, or unzip and wear it as a cardigan — its versatility and timeless style will make it an essential in your wardrobe for years to come.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Soma Halter Maxi-Dress

Warm, spring days are a-coming! A high neckline and built-in support will give any woman chic confidence in this maxi-length halter dress that's flattering on all body types.

(Soma, $49.98)

8. Just Married: A Cookbook For Newlyweds by Caroline Chambers

If this is your first Valentine's Day as newlyweds — congrats! — this "first" cookbook is meant for couples starting a new life together. Created by Carmel-based recipe developer Caroline Chambers, its complete with recipes, tips, and inspiration to make every post-marriage meal a happy one.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. Ca'del Bosco Italian Sparkling Wine

Pleasantly fresh and crisp, only the finest Chardonnay, Pinot Nero and Pinot Bianco grapes from 134 vineyards, vinified separately and skillfully blended with reserves of the finest vintages go into the magical rite of this Italian vino.

(Instacart, $39.99)

10. The Crème Shop Animal Arctic Fox Face Mask 3-Pack

Made in Korea, these cheekily-cute face masks contain licorice root, which helps soothe irritation and combat against hyperpigmentation, while glacial water provides essential minerals to keep your skin hydrated and clam.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. Desert Dreamer Teal Tie-Dye Jogger

We're all spending extra time at home these days, and these extra-soft fleece made joggers make the perfecect lounge pant.

(Desert Dreamer, $80)

12. Hope Fragrances Scented Candle

This aromatic scented candle is a convenient way to infuse your environment with the magic and beauty of hope: something we could all use a little of these days, right?

(Hope Fragrances, $75)

13. Purlisse Coconut Oil + Body Scrub & Butter Duo

No matter what you’re up to this winter, your skin will be fresher, cleaner and smoother with this effective hibiscus (a naturally firming ingredient) body scrub.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

14. White House Black Market Chain Detail Floral Knit Cropped Jumpsuit

For the woman who lives in jumpsuits, this chic one-and-done outfit is crafted from ultra-comfy jersey fabric and finished with a glossy chain neckline.

(White House Black Market, $39.99)

15. Spinster Sisters Home Spa Day Gift Set

This Covid-safe "Home Spa Day" gift set — which includes bath soap, body butter, a bath butta' bomb, and a soy lotion candle to set the mood — offers all the luxury of a spa without having to leave the comfort of your home.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

16. Sun Force Harmonist Perfume

For those looking for a tropical escape via perfume, this elegant and energizing fragrance conjures the scent of citrus and exotic woods intensifying in the afternoon heat, plus the brightness of Hawaiian pomelo recalls benzoin, vetiver and sandalwood.

(The Harmonist, $336)

17. AGRARIA Bitter Orange Scented PetiteEssence Diffuser

Utilizing only premium perfume-grade natural and essential oils containing no phthalates or alcohol, this beautiful bitter orange aroma will fill whatever room you place it in with happiness.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

18. Crown Affair Comb No. 002

If you haven’t discovered the magic of combing conditioner through your hair in the shower, you’re missing out. This comb is designed this with wide teeth and an easy grip handle so you can evenly distribute any hair product without causing breakage.

(Crown Affair, $38)

19. Philosophy Señorita Margarita Shower Gel

Add some zing to your daily shower with this zesty margarita shower gel and let it transport you straight to your favorite swim-up bar — no flight required.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

20. Lucy Paris Oatmeal Knit Loungewear Jumpsuit

Blending Parisian elegance, a New York state of mind, and California cool, this V-neck, tie-at-the waist jumpsuit is the epitome of confident, effortless style.

(Lucy Paris, $95)

21. Freeman Facial Mask Variety Pack

Use these exfoliating masks on any areas that are dry or dull for an immediate wintertime glow.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

22. Cello Cheese Farm Fresh Cheese Flight

Cheese is the key to any woman's heart and this fresh, vibrant blend of dill and fragrant summer herbs is hand-rubbed onto a creamy fontal wheel for a slightly tangy — but still very cheesy — version.

(Cello Cheese, prices vary)

23. Everyday Humans Watermelon & Hemp Seed Oil Wonder Salve

Dubbed the 8th natural wonder of the world by people who've used it, this smoothing petroleum-free balm made with watermelon cannabis moisturizes dry skin and soothes whenever you start to crack.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

24. JJ Winks Cozy Robe

With a luxe, creamy feel, this robe is beyond comfy and features fitted sleeves — purposely created to not get in the way of doing dishes or tidying up around the house. Plus, it looks great outside of the bedroom, too, so you can wear it everywhere without feeling disheveled.

(JJ Winks, $110)

25. Felina Sueded Athleisure Performance Legging

The softest leggings you will ever own, for real. Durable and comfortable, the mid-rise silhouette comes just under the belly button for a lovely natural contouring effect, without uncomfortable tension.

(Check for prices and reivews on Amazon)

26. Mulxiply Pom Pom Felt Slippers

Hand-felted from start to finish, these wool Pom Poms turn cold feet into warm, happy feet.

(Mulxiply, $56)

27. Domaine D'aussières Aussières Rouge

For the red lover in your life, Aussières Rouge combines the elegance of Cabernet Sauvignon with the power and character of Syrah, two star grape varieties of the Bordeaux and Mediterranean regions.

(Domaines Barons de Rothschild, prices vary)

28. Vida Colorblock Sweater

Let her design her own custom-made color block knit sweater with whatever her favorite complementary, mix-and-match shades are to wear.

(Vida, $65)

29. Kix'ies Contrast Lace Thong

A sexier gift (wink, wink) that's still sophisticated and sleek.

(Kix'ies, $10)

30. Carve Designs Piper One-Piece

For those dreaming of post- vaccine exotic vacas, this off-the-shoulder design and cut-out detail adds an air of elegance to this one-piece suit.

(Carve Designs, $46)

31. Hello Nite Lush Hacci Pant Set

Thee idyllic loungewear + PJ combo, this butter-soft, mid-rise pant features a smocked waistband along with an ultra-comfortable relaxed wide leg for comfort all day, every day.

(Hello Nite, $78)

32. Saltwater Luxe Nikki Robe

Feel like you're in your bed, even when you're not in this versatile floral print robe. Or throw it on over jeans and a tee,and you've got a wear-in-wear-out look for days.

(Saltwater Luxe, $119)

33. Chaser ACDC Vintage Tee

Pair this vintage tee with just about anything, like ripped jeans or leggings for an instant-cool look.

(Chaser, $66)

34. London Grant Co. Recover & Glow Winter Duo

For the woman in desperate need of self-care, this recover + glow box of cocoa & jojoba body soufflé and chai spiced latte body polish is the gift of taking care of you.

(London Grant Co., $59)

35. Phat Buddha Sophie Top and Bottom

Let’s be honest, we’ve all been living in sets since day one of quarantine and this monochromatic, tie-dye option can be worn from brunch to bed, from street to sport, paired with high-waisted mom jeans, or a nude bodysuit and kicks.

(phat buddha, $65 for top, $75 for bottom)

36. The Harmonist Moon Glory Spongelle

Designed to moisturize, rejuvenate and restore the skin, this loofah-alternative is infused with a shimmer that leaves your body perfectly buffed with a soft, tantalizing glow.

(The Harmonist, $28)

37. Akk Womens Running Tennis Shoes

For the fitness fanatic, these ultra-lightweight, knitted mesh sport shoes keep your feet away from wet conditions and create a dry environment while running and walking.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

38. Bellaria Andrea Earrings

Geometric shapes to swankily stand out anywhere you go.

(Bellaria, $38)

39. Pamoja Nia 3-in-1 Bag

Handcrafted in Spain, this mod day-to-night leather accessory transforms to a wallet, crossbody, or a clutch for carrying just the essentials.

(Pamoja, $249)

40. Boob Brooch

Handmade, one-of-a-kind feminist creations for the feminist in your life by Brooklyn-based designer Michaela McPherson.

(Etsy, $10)

41. Kilian La Rouge Parfum

This iconic matte red lipstick is like a talisman to carry close from day to night to early dawn.

(Kilian, $55)

42. SprinklePop Valentine's Party Pack

For the baking babe, these Valentine's Day sprinkles are the perfect cupcake topping — in fact, extra points if you show up with some that you made on your own, special ingredient: love, of course!

(SprinklePop, $29)

43. Mauves Royal Azure Hair Turban

Each wrap is double-stitched, lined with ultra plush microfiber and made with a washable vegan stretch satin exterior to give you a perfect fit post-shower, pre blow-dry.

(Mauves, $55)

44. ellsworth + ivey Feminist Sweater

To make a bold and beautiful statement without saying a word.

(ellsworth + ivey, $128)

45. Vanna Umbra Jade Watch

A delicate square case with a unique orbit detail, the lacquered jade dial pairs beautifully with the gold mesh bracelet for a wrist party everyone will compliment.

(Vanna, $175)

46. Bouv Aylin + Naya Set

These twisted links make them eye-catching pieces and easy to wear as a statement or pair with another paperclip chain you may already own.

(Bouv, $100)

47. Hurom Citrus Juicer

Whether it’s juicing large oranges for a breakfast OJ or small limes for your seltzer water, the 1-size-fits-all, finned juicing cone will help you single-handedly squeeze any citrus fruit to perfection.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

48. Bath Bean

For the bath lover in your life, a sleek silicone stopper that keeps you in position and turns your bath into a luxurious sanctuary.

(Bath Bean, $99)

Andrea Zimmerman is the editor-at-large at YourTango. She enjoys reading, traveling, and reading while traveling. Follow her on Instagram.

