In our daily lives, there are people who tend to drain our energy and patience whenever we interact with them. They challenge even the most tolerant individuals, making interactions feel exhausting or frustrating. But knowing their personality and the cues to look for can help us recognize common pitfalls and perhaps even reflect on how we relate to others.

The types of people no one can stand being around no matter how much they try vary from the negative complainer to the chronic attention-seeker, and have a knack for testing our limits. Their actions create a social friction that's hard to ignore. And while everyone has flaws and moments of irritation, these particular traits seem to persistently alienate others.

Here are 11 types of people no one can stand being around no matter how much they try

1. People who complain all the time

People who complain all the time tend to zap motivation from others, according to psychotherapist Sean Grover. No matter the situation, these people always find something wrong or disappointing. Their negativity can make even the most positive moments feel heavy and uncomfortable for those around them.

While everyone needs to vent sometimes, people who complain frequently rarely realize how it affects others. Listening to endless complaints can be exhausting, especially when there's no effort to find solutions or look on the bright side of things. Instead of uplifting others, they focus solely on problems, which can push people away over time.

2. People who are jealous of you

Being around people who are jealous of you can make you feel like you're walking on eggshells around them. Instead of being happy for your accomplishments, they might respond with subtle put-downs, backhanded compliments, or dismissive attitudes.

Jealous individuals are the types of people no one can stand being around no matter how much they try, as they're unable to genuinely celebrate your wins and can turn what should be a happy moment into an awkward experience.

One of the most draining parts of dealing with jealousy is the silent competition it creates. These people may constantly try to one-up you or shift conversations that highlight their own achievements. As life coach Ann Papayoti explained, this can turn any relationship, especially friendships, into a stressful rivalry where trust and mutual support slowly erode.

3. People who play the victim

People with a victim mentality tend to blame other people or outside circumstances for everything bad that happens in their life, instead of taking responsibility. This can create a toxic dynamic where they demand sympathy without ever seeking growth or change. While everyone experiences hardship, perpetual victimhood becomes a pattern that repels support rather than attracting it.

Friends, co-workers, and loved ones may try to help but eventually tire of the constant negativity. What makes this behavior particularly draining is how it turns every situation into a one-sided story. It's hard to maintain relationships when one person is always on the defense, even against those trying to help.

4. People who believe they know it all

One of the most difficult types of people to be around is the know-it-all, a person who insists on having the final word in every conversation. They dominate the discussion, interrupt others, and correct even the smallest details just to assert their intellectual superiority.

Confidence is admirable, but this behavior usually comes off as arrogance rather than expertise. And as research published in PLOS One revealed, people who think they know it all only express themselves this way because they lack sufficient information to make proper judgements.

But what really makes know-it-alls exhausting is their unwillingness to listen. They tend to dismiss other perspectives and rarely admit when they're wrong. This can make conversations feel one-sided and invalidating for others involved. Even when they're misinformed, they double down instead of opening themselves to new ideas or constructive dialogue.

5. People who love to gossip

Of all the types of people no one can stand being around no matter how much they try, gossips are incredibly toxic to be around. They seem to thrive on the misfortune and secrets of others without considering the consequences of spreading the information. Their constant need to stir the pot makes them emotionally unsafe to be around.

Gossipers create an environment of distrust and mental turmoil. In the workplace, gossip increases employee anxiety, particularly among those with high neuroticism, which leads to reduced engagement and energy in their tasks, according to a study published in BMC Psychology. Their presence can chip away at a team's morale and cause friction or misunderstandings.

6. People who are narcissistic

People who have narcissistic tendencies usually know when to turn a conversation about one topic back onto themselves. They crave constant admiration and validation. Their self-centeredness can leave others feeling invisible or unimportant, no matter how much effort they put into connecting with them.

These people also lack empathy, making it hard for them to genuinely relate to your struggles or feelings. They may dismiss you or even go as far as to exploit your vulnerabilities for their own gain. This is why it's easier for people to just walk away from them as their interactions leave most people feeling drained and disrespected.

7. People who love drama

Those who love drama tend to love the chaos that comes with it. These people are at their best when they escalate every minor issue to turn a situation into a spectacle. No matter what setting they're in, they somehow find a way to bring tension and emotional intensity into the situation, leaving others uncomfortable.

The biggest challenge with instigators who love drama is that they blur the line between reality and exaggeration. They will twist facts, gossip, or pit people against each other just to keep the drama going. This need for constant emotional turmoil makes it hard for others to confide or trust them. Most will eventually pull away, choosing to value their peace and stability.

8. People who are passive-aggressive

No one can stand being around passive-aggressive people because they never say what they mean, yet they make sure you know they are mad at you. A sarcastic comment hidden in a compliment can show some indirect hostility that confuses you. You're left wondering if you imagined the slight or if you're just being overly sensitive.

Instead of addressing issues head-on, they use subtle digs to express their dissatisfaction. Suddenly, you're over-analyzing their tone and second-guessing your own decisions. Without direct honesty, people pull away because they can't seem to make a genuine connection.

9. People who interrupt you

There's nothing more frustrating than being interrupted by someone in the middle of a conversation. People who do this reveal just how impatient they actually are. They believe that their thoughts are more important or urgent than yours, which can make you feel small in comparison.

This behavior creates an uneven dynamic where only one voice seems to matter. Conversations become battles rather than exchanges, and eventually lead to people completely withdrawing from them. Respectful communication means listening and letting others finish their thoughts.

10. People who are habitual liars

Habitual liars are the types of people no one can stand being around no matter how much they try, as they attempt to distort reality for their own benefit. Lying in a romantic relationship is especially damaging.

As licensed marriage and family therapist Jason Whiting explained, such behaviors lead to feelings of betrayal and resentment among partners, as trust is a fundamental component of intimacy. Significant others may start to question even the honest things they say and the liar then becomes isolated based on the natural consequences of their actions.

No one wants to deal with someone who lies about everything because they may never change their behavior. Even when confronted, they may lie about lying, which creates a toxic cycle that's hard to break. In the long run, those around them learn to keep their distance out of self-preservation.

11. People who drain your energy

Some people have a knack for draining the life out of others simply by talking to them. Psychologist Brianne Markley explained that energy vampires are individuals who "suck the energy from you or from the group in a social interaction," often creating a negative or depleting experience. They will trauma dump and complain, hoping that you can fix their problems for them.

What makes these people so difficult to tolerate is the depletion of your own peace of mind. Even if you care about them, there comes a point when you have to ask whether the relationship is reciprocal or just one-sided. Healthy interactions should leave you feeling connected, not running away from the person you are talking to.

