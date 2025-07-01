10 Things Deeply Mature People Do More Often Than Not

In life, the journey through maturity is often a rocky one. Like a kid avoiding a vaccine, we often resist lessons in character development. Whether fear is at the source or we simply relish in our combative nature, our behaviors tend to perpetuate into these unshakable identities, which, most of the time, aren’t even who we want to be.

My path was tempestuous, riddled with ignorance and blind spots that not only projected a deafening cry for help but sealed the door for anyone else to enter. It wasn’t until my quiet desperation yielded long enough for me to understand the impact I was having on others did I finally released everything I had ever known to be “me.”

The first step in causing a breakthrough is awareness, and this list compiles several of the key distinctions I now leverage to stay true to what’s important to me and remain a deeply mature person.

Here are ten things deeply mature people do more often than not:

1. Discuss ideas, not people

Given our human tendency to play “Where’s Waldo?” with the negative in our conversations, it’s rarely a good idea to talk about others. Occasionally, sure, we’re revering someone’s efforts or progress. But generally speaking, it’s safe to say we’re talking about others to prop ourselves up on a soapbox.

Events are fine points of discussion, but when your conversations make the shift to primarily idea-based, your level of life satisfaction is sure to go up.

2. Love themselves as much as they love anyone else

Self-love was never my strong suit until this year. I took issue with every possible thing about myself that even marginally ventured outside the norm. It’s an exhausting game that always ends the same way — you don’t win.

Real self-love is an appreciation for not only all that’s great about you, but also your legitimate imperfections. This isn’t meant to be rooted in spite, though — especially in an “I Can Do Bad All By Myself” way.

This love is acknowledging what needs improvement and loving yourself enough to put in the work to refine it. Happy with what you’ve got, while you pursue what you want.

3. Take responsibility for what's theirs

By now, I’m sure you’ve seen Will Smith’s fresh take on fault versus responsibility. In essence, he’s pointing out that I have a duty as a human being to take responsibility for everything I can. In every situation in which I’m involved, I play a role in causing the outcome.

The outcomes aren’t always pretty. And I’ll do whatever it takes to avoid looking bad. So the natural inclination becomes, point the finger.

This is a band-aid for something that needs surgery. While it may bring a temporary sense of relief, relief isn’t joy. Relief isn’t peace. The situation needs to be dealt with in an empowering manner, or I’ll be at risk of throwing yet another bag onto the conveyor belt — to be hauled around indefinitely.

Over time, those bags feel heavier. Fatigue sets in, and the energy I used to channel for happiness and euphoria is suddenly allocated elsewhere.

Responsibility is owning where I am imperfect, where I set an expectation, where I chose my opinion over another person or collective purpose. When I accept the cause of the matter, I can then cause a new outcome.

4. Understand that not everything requires their opinion

One of my go-to legs to stand on in life was looking smart. I met my need for significance and certainty this way, correcting people and adding unnecessary input when they simply wanted to share what was on their minds.

Unaware of my inauthentic behavior, everyone knew I was serving myself. I said what I wanted to say, not what they needed — or didn’t need — to hear.

I finally gave it all up and began to replace my hollow rhetoric with space and time — one of the greatest gifts you can give another person.

I cherish my alone time for the peace it breeds. The great news is, I give people that very same thing, and they cherish me.

5. Keep their mind open to everything and attached to nothing

I feel helpless when I choose my views or justifications over what would produce results. My desire to be right would be overwhelming at times, and I would often let it drive wedges into the relationships I value most.

What’s important to understand here is that I am not my beliefs. My current beliefs may have gotten me to this very moment, but it doesn’t make me any less of a person if I give one — or all — of them up.

I can create new ones, better ones, that will continue to guide me in the direction I want to go. Always being able to let go equals never being able to be stuck.

6. Give before they receive

I’m far more likely to receive appreciation when I first give it. I’m far more likely to receive service when I first give it.

I’m far more likely to receive trust when I first give it. I’m far more likely to receive love when I first give it.

7. Speak plainly and to the point

No one appreciates fluff, as they realize it’s unworkable. Beating around the bush, embellishment, and lying are all forms of fabrication. We can’t go anywhere if everything that comes out of my mouth is a facade of the truth.

It’s not my decision to make for other people. They will think how they want to think. Feel how they want to feel. Assign whatever meaning they want to the words they come across. I can only do the best I can at open and honest communication.

When I’m focused on other people’s approval, I lose my authenticity. When I focus on what I’m committed to, the truth backs me up. Speak from the heart, even if you’re voice shakes.

8. Quit pretending they have it all together

Change in people is caused by one of two things: inspiration or desperation. People will become desperate of their own volition. But inspiration can be instilled.

Inspiration comes from demonstrating what’s possible. When I fake being perfect, fake having all the answers, fake not questioning myself, fake not battling depression, I lose that relatedness.

When I acknowledge who I am, however, I close the gap. All of a sudden, hope stands in the place of resentment and bitterness. And lives are changed as profit.

9. Calm their inner critic

My internal dialogue sucks. It’s riddled with doubt, fear, insecurity, all that stuff.

When I distinguish it for what it is, however — merely trash talk from a jaded fan at a sporting event — it loses its muster. Leaving space for a new dialogue to ensue. The one that I determine.

10. Craft the life they want instead of waiting for it show up

I don’t know where this writing thing will take me, but jeez, did it feel good to produce a burning passion out of thin air. I waited and waited and waited for years.

Nothing lit me up. Resignation and cynicism took shelter within a severely damaged ego. It wasn’t until I interrupted that poorly drawn-up approach with action did life begin to change for me.

Daniel Whalen is a personal development author who has spent the past decade studying what it takes to run a successful business, one that parallels financial health and employee satisfaction.