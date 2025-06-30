3 Things Deeply Dysregulated People Do Over And Over Again

Bouts of anger between spouses aren’t uncommon in marriage, and many people write them off as an unfortunate necessity of a long-term “healthy” relationship. Some even convince themselves that it’s a sign of passion or the strength of their love.

It can be hard for some people mired in such a relationship to see that fervor and passion have morphed into full-on emotional dysregulation. But here are some red flags to look out for that often suggest someone is deeply dysregulated.

Advertisement

Here are three things deeply dysregulated people do over and over again:

1. Lose their cool often

The first and most common red flag of emotional dysregulation is a burst of volatility, followed by a seemingly heartfelt apology and a genuine show of embarrassment. If you’ve been in a marriage long time, chances are you can recall a time when you or your spouse followed that pattern.

One harsh outburst does not mean there is a problem, but the red flag is the severity and frequency of the outbursts. Flipping your lid completely and being unable to calm down for long periods is a sure sign of an anger problem, and if you see it happening every couple of weeks or months, it may mean you and your spouse aren’t handling your disagreements in productive ways.



People often feel they’re being noble by “letting things go.” The problem is those feelings aren’t exactly evaporating into the air: They’ve got to go somewhere, and we often end up simply bottling things up. But bottles break.

Advertisement

After months of apparent marital bliss, you may suddenly find yourself in a heated argument with your spouse about a missed garbage pick-up from three weeks ago and a long-planned trip to visit your relatives.

It’s important to be open, honest, and direct about your intentions and feelings. It’s just as important (if not more so) to do everything you can to encourage your spouse to follow suit — if they feel like opening up will trigger an argument, they may simply opt to suppress their feelings.

2. Stay in a constant state of frustration

Srdjan Randjelovic / Shutterstock

Advertisement

How easily does your spouse get angry at others? Do they yell at the hostess at a restaurant when it’s taking longer than expected to get a table? Is a drive-through town ever safe from prolonged outbursts about “idiots on the road?"

Everyone gets frustrated sometimes, but if your partner is almost constantly angry, and quick to find complaints about almost everything you do, and everything others do too, it’s a larger issue of dysregulation. If your spouse seems to take every inconvenience as a personal affront and acts out in kind, it may be a sign of a genuine anger problem.

3. Can't seem to let things go

We’ve all got shadows of the past that nag at us. If we’re lucky, we can even reflect on and grow from them. Some deeply dysregulated people, though, simply refuse to let sleeping dogs lie. In the worst cases, long-held grudges can become obsessive and toxic. They represent a refusal to move on from the past, which is seldom a healthy trait of a loving marriage.



Take, for example, a wife whose husband refuses to attend a Christmas party filled with their friends because of a meaningless dispute they’d had with one of the attendees four years earlier. Or a husband who can’t plan a romantic date night at the movie theater without his wife mentioning the time they went to see a movie and she caught him staring at a pretty girl in the fourth row.



If you or your spouse keep re-microwaving some perceived slight from the past, even if it’s dressed up as some funny anecdote, it’s an anger problem. The most insidious aspect of all these behaviors is how easily one can feed into another. A partner who constantly rages at every personal injustice may push their spouse to bottle things up until a breaking point

Advertisement

In relationships toxicated by persistent emotional dysregulation, these behaviors very easily become a vicious cycle. The only way to stop that cycle is to break it. If any of the above sounds familiar, sit down with your spouse to discuss the issue calmly, patiently, and honestly.

Seek professional help as a couple, or if your partner won’t agree, individually. Self-care is crucial when living in a marriage with an anger problem, but doing nothing is not an option.

Advertisement

Holly R. Davis is an accomplished and nationally recognized family law trial attorney with over ten years of experience. A founding partner of Kirker Davis LLP, her legal practice focuses on high-asset divorce, business and professional divorce, custody matters, and complex litigation.