True Introverts Can't Stand Being Asked 8 Questions That Totally Insult Their Intelligence

Introverts tend to suffer socially in societies that seem to reward people who yap just to hear the sound of their own voice. In the United States, especially, introversion is often seen as a detriment rather than for all its wildly incredible advantages. The questions introverts hate being asked often focus on what they’re lacking rather than what they can offer.

True introverts can't stand being asked these questions:

1. ‘Don’t you get lonely?’

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Another question introverts hate being asked is, “Don’t you get lonely?” Everyone gets lonely, and introverts are no different, yet their preference for solitude isn’t directly connected to feeling lonely. As psychology professors Thuy-vy Nguyen and Netta Weinstein explained, solitude and loneliness are distinct experiences.

Nguyen defined solitude as “A state of when you are not interacting with another person,” as opposed to “when you feel lonely, and that is when you feel like the social world doesn’t match with what you want it to be. What we tend to forget is, we can feel lonely when we’re in solitude, but we can also feel lonely when we’re with other people." So yes, it's very possible to be lonely when other people surround you, and introverts often approach being alone positively because it gives them time to be in their world and process everything around them.

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2. ‘Why don’t you like people?’

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This question inherently suggests that introverts seem antisocial and awkward, yet their introverted nature has literally nothing to do with how much they like or dislike other people. In fact, 30 to 75% of the world’s population are introverts, and their lower inclination for social situations has more to do with their energy levels and how overwhelmed they feel than with how much they care for people. Just because someone's intentional about who they spend time with doesn't mean they hate people; it just means they prioritize inner peace and their emotional gas tank over popularity.

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3. ‘Do you ever have any fun?’

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Introverts loathe this question because it feels intrusive and displays a very shallow understanding of what introversion actually means. Susan Cain, author of Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking, pointed out that “introversion is more about how you respond to stimulation, including social stimulation. So, extroverts crave large amounts of social stimulation, whereas introverts feel at their most alive and most switched-on and their most capable when they’re in quieter, more low-key environments."

Of course, introverts have fun, even if their definition of fun may differ from that of extroverts. They might avoid a crowded bar and choose to read instead, curled up on the couch with a cup of tea. They might skip out on a yoga class to walk in nature alone because that’s what brings them joy.

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4. ‘Do you have any friends?’

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This rude question frames introverts as outcasts, as though they have no social skills and no one could ever love them. Introverts might only have a few friends, but they still have friends. They might not fit in with the popular crowd, but they don’t feel like they need to. Introverts see social connections as something special, which means they aren’t friends with everybody under the sun. They pick their friends carefully. When they spend time with their friends, introverts devote their full attention to them. For introverts, it's quality over quantity.

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5. ‘Are you mad at me?’

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This question is relatively innocuous, but it equates being quiet and internally oriented with being angry, which isn’t the case at all. Yet there’s a more significant, overarching reason why introverts hate this question: It assumes they’re responsible for managing other people’s emotions, which isn’t their job. Everyone on this planet owns their existence, meaning we cannot expect anyone but ourselves to regulate our emotions. Introverts might not be mad at the person asking that question, but they also don’t want to deal with making that person feel better about themselves, either.

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6. ‘Can’t you just come out for a little bit?’

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This question is peak peer pressure, which is never a healthy vibe. It’s always important for people’s actions to fit into their system of values, and for introverts, that can mean turning down invitations so they can spend time on their own. Among his tiny life tips for introverts, life coach Alex Mathers advised introverts to own who they are and honor what they need. “Do not allow others to pressure you into doing things you don’t want to do if it doesn’t align with what genuinely brings you to life. Saying yes when you want to say no doesn’t serve anyone. Standing up to outside pressure isn’t always easy, but it is the most truthful way to live."

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7. ‘Do you feel left out?’

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Someone usually asks this question with an answer in mind: that they feel left out themselves. Yet finding strength and peace on your own and feeling left out stem from different experiences of being alone, both of which are possible throughout an introvert's lifetime. When introverts feel left out, they harness their thoughtful superpowers to soothe themselves, which Mathers described as basically giving ourselves grace: “Finding compassion for ourselves comes naturally when we stop self-berating via our thoughts. A stiller mind creates the perfect environment for compassion. We can encourage this by looking for evidence to support the truth that we are worthy of compassion.”

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8. ‘How do you expect to meet someone if you’re so quiet all the time?’

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This invasive question makes it seem like the introverts themselves are the problem, that their personality is the reason they can’t find a partner, which just isn’t true. Psychologist Dr. Perrin Elisha pointed out, "Introverts have a unique set of needs when it comes to dating. This is because introverted people require much time to regenerate and feel healthy.”

Yet she also noted that “a human's primary need is for warmth, connection, belonging, understanding, and the meaning of a role in one’s world,” while explaining that introverts will inevitably go about the dating process in a way that honors their need for being alone. "Dating is, by nature, an external attention grabber, which can make the experience challenging for more introverted people, who need freedom from external distractions to go inside, solve problems, think things over, and integrate your experiences or interactions. If you give yourself this downtime, you will feel more open, invigorated, and available to connect.

By approaching dating with the same thoughtful consideration they bring to the rest of their lives, introverts won’t end up alone forever, unless, of course, that's exactly what they want.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.