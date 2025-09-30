If You Can't Stop Ruminating Over And Over And Over, Try This 7-Step Method To Quiet Your Mind

To stop the downward spiral of rumination, follow these mindfulness steps.

Written on Sep 30, 2025

Woman ruminating over and over. halfpoint | Canva
Advertisement

Ruminating is a natural part of life. We all overthink things from time to time when something bothers us. However, if your constant rumination is spiraling out of control and making your anxiety worse, learning how to use mindfulness exercises can help you put a stop to self-loathing thoughts at last.

Rumination and the resulting anxiety may be a result of negative self-talk when you're feeling stressed or overwhelmed. Since you're already in a worked-up state, it's hard to stop these thoughts and feelings from taking root.

If you can't stop ruminating over and over, try this method to quiet your mind:

1. Think of your thoughts as a radio station you can change or turn off at any time

woman who is quieting her mind by thinking of thoughts as radio signal fizkes / Shutterstock

Thoughts have energy. "You are not the voice of the mind — you are the one who hears it," says best-selling author Michael A. Singer in his book The Untethered Soul. You, and you alone, can turn the voice off, just like you would your iTunes music.

Today, try playing some classical music or songs that evoke a calming vibe. Take stock at the day's end and see how you feel.  If you have trouble staying on the classical channel, don't worry, you're human — this takes time. Keep in mind, there is a way for you to control your internal feedback, and it's much the same way you can control a radio.

Would you ever think you couldn't turn your radio off? Nope, it's a thing, under your control, with an on/off knob. Your brain is similar, but it's got an invisible switch, or you've lost the remote, but it's easy to control once you find it again.

RELATED: 8 Smart Responses High-IQ People Use When Someone Throws Shade

Advertisement

2. Identify where these beliefs stem from and how often they affect you

woman who is quieting her mind by identifying where her beliefs come from MAYA LAB / Shutterstock

You learn most of your thoughts before you're four or five. Your thoughts are a complex highway you use to make sense of your world, but your perspective is almost always subjective. Your parents or other caretakers tell you what's good and what's bad.

You get disciplined, even yelled at, if you paint outside the lines. Their thoughts, opinions, and beliefs become your thoughts, and they run like a computer program in the back of your mind.

Research strongly supports this practice of tracking and monitoring thoughts. This intervention seeks to enhance self-awareness, and identify thought patterns.

To counteract this, record your thoughts for one day and then see how many times you think the same thought, or how many thoughts are another way of saying something you thought earlier in the day. Take stock of how many times you're ruminating on bad or negative thoughts and attempt to limit these instances further.

RELATED: 11 Tiny Signs You're Way More Stressed Out Than You Even Realize

Advertisement

3. Know how thoughts evoke feelings, not the other way around

man who is quieting his mind by knowing how thoughts evoke feelings LightField Studios / Shutterstock

Did you know emotions do not drive your thoughts? Yes, you read that right. Your thoughts actually drive your feelings. So if you teach yourself to think new, more positive thoughts, you can start feeling better emotionally. 

The most important thing is to notice what you're thinking and how it's making you feel, so you can begin to identify triggers or where certain bad feelings can stem from. You can even try envisioning your favorite art or singing your favorite songs in your head in order to help change the direction of your thoughts.

RELATED: 3 Simple Habits Couples Who Love Each Other Practice Every Single Day

Advertisement

4. Break your negative momentum

woman who is quieting her mind by breaking negative momentum Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Thoughts come together through connections and the grouping of neurons. If you've been sending only negative thoughts to the hangout in your mind, chances are it's helping you make more negative thoughts (thoughts you will inevitably ruminate on). 

Eventually, overthinking can affect our genes and thus, our health, both mentally and physically. Positive thoughts can actually breed positive health.

Neuroscience has revealed that every time you have a thought, certain neural pathways are activated. Constantly thinking negatively about yourself creates a neural pathway for this behavior to continue.

RELATED: Being Happy Is a Skill — And Psychology Says These 30 Life Lessons Are The Training Manual

Advertisement

5. Take time out to catch your breath

woman who is quieting her mind by catching her breath insta_photos / Shutterstock

It's important to stay grounded and connected when you're anxious. You can do that best by noticing your breath.

Often when you're upset, you might hold your breath or breathe too shallowly. So before you start spiraling out of control, take a few minutes to focus on and calm your breathing. Plant your feet firmly on the ground and roll out your neck as you do so, and you'll start to feel better almost instantly.

So focus on yourself and your breathing first. Then, and only then, should you address your ruminating thoughts once you have a clearer and calmer mind.

RELATED: The Art Of Being A Peaceful Person: 6 Simple Habits Of Naturally Peaceful People

Advertisement
More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
11 Things Smart People Find Relaxing That Normal People Can't Stand

6. Think about something else

woman who is quieting her mind by thinking about something else Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Once you realize you do, in fact, have control over your rumination and self-doubt, it becomes easier to shift your thinking to another thought. Often, you'll need to find something distracting to think about

This helps break the negative momentum and allows you to better readjust your focus. You could even put a rubber band around your wrist and snap it each time you catch yourself in the proverbial depths.

For example, when a plane hits a bump of turbulence, you could look around and try to find the most interesting passenger you can. Maybe it's a man with purple polka-dotted socks.  Or maybe it's the specific color of a woman's blunt-cut style. 

Maybe it's the song currently playing through your headphones. After you're initially distracted and your negative thought pattern is temporarily broken, think of a thought of gratitude, appreciation, or insight. Or find a way to make yourself laugh by telling yourself or a friend a joke.

RELATED: 5 Tiny Habits That Will Make You More Chill Than 98% Of People

Advertisement

7. Reinforce positive thoughts

woman who is quieting her mind by reinforcing positive thoughts PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Once you're a little calmer, you can expand your thoughts. You can think about a favorable outcome — such as the feel of the plane tires smoothly hitting the runway in landing — or try a variety of rapid-relief tools to help build your self-esteem and keep negative thoughts from flooding back.

Research shows that increasing positive emotions through strategies like gratitude can increase well-being and counteract negative emotions. Actively identify negative thought patterns, challenge their accuracy, and replace them with more balanced and realistic perspectives.

RELATED: 12 Things Unbothered People Do When Life Gets Stressful That Most People Never Think To Try

Kathryn Brown Ramsperger wrote for National Geographic and Kiplinger before working as a humanitarian journalist. She's an intuitive creativity coach and creator of Step Into Your Story!, as well as the author of two novels, including A Thousand Flying Things.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
The Art Of Self-Awareness: 7 Simple Habits Of Naturally Self-Aware People
If Someone Says Any Of These 11 Phrases Casually, They're Struggling More Than They Want To Admit
If You’re Chasing Success But Hate Burnout, These 4 Habits Are Game-Changers

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.

Loading...