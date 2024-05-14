My experience growing up is shared by many introverts. It involved lots of anxiety, awkwardness at school, constantly feeling different, and lots of time spent on creative and inventive projects.

Here are 11 tiny life tips for introverts:

1. Don’t feel bad about needing less external stimulation and fewer intense experiences than others

Introverts have a much livelier internal experience.

2. Practice communication and you have the potential to be a very effective communicator

Being introverted is not the same thing as being shy.

3. Maintain good mental health habits, namely in understanding that overwhelm comes from thoughts — not people and things

The world can often be overwhelming for introverts. Meditation and taking action are the best antidotes to ‘overthinking.’

4. Don’t take the ‘introvert’ label so seriously

It’s a helpful guide, but you needn’t be defined and therefore limited by it. We all have extroverted and introverted qualities. A label is there to be transcended.

5. Know that being an introvert doesn’t mean being destined to life in a remote cabin

You simply need more time to process human interaction and other stimulations, and that’s OK. You’re not weak — you’re just more acutely receptive to environmental input, which makes you a badass. Find a way to love this about yourself.

fizkes / Shutterstock

6. Do not allow others to pressure you into doing things you don’t want to do if it doesn’t align with what genuinely brings you to life

7. It’s OK to spend a lot of time alone, but don’t use this as an excuse to become isolated

You need regular social interaction, and you will find being social is something you can grow to enjoy in small measures.

8. Know that just because you often feel nervous doesn’t mean something is ‘wrong’ with you

You can practice doing what you fear until your nerves are greatly minimized.

9. Make sure you exercise every day in some way

Your tendency for worry and rumination is higher, so exercise is necessary. Make walks a non-negotiable mental wellness practice, which will make you more creative at the same time.

10. Take advantage of your attentive and observant nature

Being introverted often means being highly attuned to things most don’t notice. Don’t turn away from these abilities, whether it’s expressing yourself powerfully through writing, using your intuition for people as a counselor, or having an eye for detail as an inventor.

11. Don't allow your past to have any bearing whatsoever on your current experience, mental health, or behavior

You are free from your past simply by deciding to be free.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.