There are certain traits of a powerful personality that commands respect in any room. Whenever they show up to an event or party, or even a meeting with their boss, their presence is magnetic. Their vibe is so intensely authentic that other people have a difficult time believing their energy to be this bright.

Having a powerful personality isn't always easy. In fact, in commanding respect, it might mean receiving certain looks from others or being feared for their over-the-top presence. But through it all, powerful people remain strong, and their resolve sets them apart from others.

Here are 12 traits of a powerful personality that commands respect in any room

1. They don't freeze up when someone confronts them

People who tend to freeze up when confronted don't know how to take a stand due to their people-pleasing tendencies. They'll stutter or spend too much time overthinking the different ways they can express themselves without setting the other person off.

But according to a 2022 poll from YouGov, 49% of the adults surveyed identified as people-pleasers. That said, the traits of a powerful personality that commands respect in any room don't involve cowering during a confrontation. Rather, a powerful person will stand up for themselves, regardless of the consequences associated with it.

While a person like this likely isn't as ferocious as they are portrayed on television, people can defend themselves while also keeping it respectful. And that, in itself, makes others respect them.

2. They respect other people's ideas

Someone with a powerful personality that commands respect won't talk over someone or try to correct them. Instead, they allow the person to finish their thoughts and then use that information to build off of one another's ideas.

On the surface, this might sound like the opposite of what a powerful person would do. After all, it may seem a bit too meek or reserved. But being powerful means being worthy of respect and admiration, in addition to admitting one's own flaws and being secure enough to allow others to share the spotlight.

According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, sharing ideas is a great thing. Researchers found that people working in a collaborative setting tended to be 50% more productive than those working alone.

So, powerful people who remain open to the ideas of others, and give them respect along the way, can yield incredible results for everyone involved.

3. They have excellent body language

When a person with a powerful aura walks into a room, they walk with their head held high and stand up straight. They don't slouch and will make direct eye contact when talking to others.

For some, it can be a bit intimidating; many people hate direct eye contact and find it to be overwhelming. However, powerful people don't do this to instill fear or nervousness in others; rather, they understand how impactful body language can be.

In a TedTalk, Harvard social psychologist Dr. Amy Cuddy explained that someone's body language can trigger hormonal changes that will boost confidence and even influence others.

People with powerful personalities tend to be hyper-aware of their body language, causing them to sit up straighter and hold their head just a little bit higher.

4. They have clear boundaries

Having clear-cut boundaries is essential for people who want respect. Setting boundaries means letting others know what you will and won't tolerate, and that being disrespected isn't okay.

In the corporate world, this type of characteristic is especially helpful when dealing with pushy bosses or co-workers.

According to the American Psychological Association, three in five people reported negative impacts of work-related stress. Unfortunately, a good chunk of that stress is likely due to a lack of clear boundaries.

Everyone should learn to put their foot down and say no when people treat them in a way they don't want. Otherwise, they might find themselves burnt out, and emotionally and physically exhausted.

5. They encourage others

People may think that someone with a powerful personality that commands respect is tough and blunt. While that may be a small part of their personality, it involves being compassionate and empathetic as well.

Whether it's a friend or an employee, powerful people know just what to say to motivate others. And that's probably because they're highly intelligent.

According to a study published in Intelligence, pro-social people are increasingly likely to be intelligent. And those who command respect are charming, considerate, encouraging, and great at talking with others. They're highly intelligent, after all.

6. They're honest to a fault

While keeping it real isn't always easy, powerful personalities are honest in a polite and compassionate way. Nobody likes to be rude, and people hate expressing themselves in fear of coming off as disrespectful. However, in order to be powerful, that person needs to be comfortable with speaking the truth.

And speaking the truth isn't always as scary as it seems. According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, people can actually afford to be more honest throughout their day-to-day lives.

Researchers explained that honest communication is more enjoyable, and listeners tend to react less negatively than people would expect.

The next time someone is faced with a difficult situation, it's best for them to put their guard down and keep it real. Because, believe it or not, people will be more receptive.

7. They bounce back from every failure

When experiencing failure, it's easy to allow negative emotions to take control. After all, failure is uncomfortable and can allow our deepest insecurities to seep through.

But powerful people never allow failure to get them down or discourage them from accomplishing their goals. Instead, they bounce back and pull themselves up.

It works out in their favor, as being resilient and having a positive outlook comes with its own set of benefits. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, a positive attitude greatly improves outcomes and life satisfaction.

Of course, it's not so simple. Constantly keeping a positive mindset requires having a lot of faith in one's self and their ability to keep it together. However, if they're able to, just about anyone can become powerful with this type of mentality.

8. They're not afraid to be wrong

If someone has a powerful personality that commands respect in any room, they aren't afraid to be wrong; in fact, they are more than willing and open to learning from their mistakes.

Most people aren't like this, according to Mark Goulston M.D., a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at UCLA's Neuropsychiatric Institute, who says that people hate being wrong due to their rigid personalities.

Never wanting to be wrong can cause someone to become rigid in their way of thinking. As a result, they'll struggle to accept their mistakes, as it suddenly causes their ideologies to come crashing down. This is why it's important for people to "break down their brains" and accept their mistakes, as it quite literally helps them succeed in life.

Admitting to one's wrong has incredible benefits as well. Besides encouraging others to grow, it can help people reflect and work on their flaws.

They are forced to confront their own shortcomings and find ways to both make up for it and fix it long-term. And this, in turn, creates an evolving person who wants to make themselves better.

9. They're excellent problem-solvers

Most people hesitate when trying to find solutions to problems. They don't want to continue arguing with their friend or loved one about it, and they certainly don't want to make matters worse. As a result, they may shut down completely, making it harder for everyone to find a good outcome.

But someone with a powerful personality that commands respect won't freeze up in the face of an argument. Instead, they'll come at the problem head-on, finding different ways to resolve it while keeping their cool.

It might mean actively listening to others' opinions, or making a list of possible solutions.

Regardless, this mature approach works in their favor, as they improve their relationships and earn other people's respect and admiration.

10. They aren't intimidated by silence

People-pleasers are easily intimidated by others. During those awkward social interactions where there's a huge pause, it's not uncommon to see some avert their eyes or laugh nervously to brush off any lingering tension in their bodies.

Yet if someone has a powerful personality, they won't allow themselves to be intimidated by silence; instead, they embrace it, using that silence to reflect.

Recognizing that silence isn't an awkward thing can be beneficial during social situations, as people will stop taking those pauses so seriously and just bask in them, allowing them to think about the current interaction.

11. They stand up for others

It can be intimidating to stand up for others. Whether it's during a work meeting or at a family gathering, powerful people can advocate for others who haven't quite found their voice. They aren't afraid to say, "Enough is enough," and put rude people in their place.

Human beings are social creatures that prefer to conform to groups rather than stand on their own, so defending others in a group of people seems difficult.

But powerful individuals have a strong sense of justice, and stick to their morals and convictions. As a result, they find it much easier to stand up for themselves.

12. They take criticism well

People hate being criticized for what they have seemingly done wrong. It can make them feel vulnerable and guilty for their actions or words.

But anyone who possesses the traits of a powerful personality that commands respect in any room doesn't allow criticism to shake them up. As a result, they're better able to learn from their mistakes and move forward in a positive direction.

A study published in the Journal of Educational Psychology found that when students intentionally made mistakes and went back to correct them, they had better learning results compared to those who used other methods of studying.

This can be applied to non-academic settings, showing how important it is to learn from mistakes and use constructive criticism to hone skills.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.