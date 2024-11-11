If you have ever wondered what it is about you that irks certain people, you're in the right place. Because what you see first in this visual test reveals your most frustrating traits. There are definitely personality traits each of us would rather not share with the world at large, but they are things that you shouldn't worry about. Trust me, you're awesome the way you are. That said, there are always things you can work on, too.

Advertisement

In their book, Annoying: The Science of What Bugs Us, Joe Palca and Flora Lichtman note, “Annoyance is probably the most widely experienced and least studied of all human emotions.”

Let's say that you just met someone new and felt like you didn't connect the way you wanted to. Let's say you were at a party and you noticed someone going out of their way to make sure they didn't have to engage with you socially. We both know that even your less-than-perfect personality traits are all part of the magical equation that adds up to you, but the rest of the world might not know that.

If you worry that there's something about people that drives others batty, well... you're absolutely correct. People are all different and we each have our own unique personalities, so it makes sense that we aren't going to mesh well all of the time.

Advertisement

What you see first in this visual test reveals your most frustrating personality trait.

Simply take a quick look at the image below and make a mental note of what you see first. Then scroll down to find out what it reveals about your most frustrating personality trait.

1. If you saw the man's face first

If you saw the man's face first, your most frustrating personality trait is that you can't help but say what everyone else is thinking. You have social skills, but sometimes in stressful situations when things would go better left unsaid, you decide to take the bull by the horns and say things anyway.

Advertisement

The reason that one coworker is still short with you? Because the day your manager was fired, you asked if everyone else's job was safe. Everyone was thinking it, but no one was asking it — because it just wasn't exactly the right time.

2. If you saw the man reading first

If you saw the man reading first, your most frustrating personality trait is your tendency to daydream. It's all well and good to escape into your own thoughts for solace, but that doesn't mean you should spend all of your time in la la land.

If your dream life is interfering with your personal life, and if people don't want to open up to you because they believe you aren't really listening, it might be time to evaluate just how much time you spend in your world of personal make-believe.

Advertisement

3. If you saw the trees first

If you saw the trees first, your most frustrating personality trait is your inability to take things seriously. You may legally be an adult, and you may have been one for quite some time, but chances are you may be settling in a relationship that doesn't make you truly happy or staying in a job where you are undervalued or underpaid.

It isn't that you aren't capable, it's that you deliberately run from success. If you want to be happy, truly happy, and to be treated as an equal by your peers, stop self-sabotaging and really start to lean into your true potential.

Advertisement

Rebecca Jane Stokes is an editor, freelance writer, former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango, and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek. Her bylines have appeared in Fatherly, Gizmodo, Yahoo Life, Jezebel, Apartment Therapy, Bustle, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and many others.