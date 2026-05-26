People born during the 60s and 70s have a very different way of responding to the obstacles in their lives.

Growing up during a rather turbulent time when things weren't readily available instilled more grit in them than seems common these days. Many of them developed practical habits that make it so that when something stressful happens, they don't have to waste much time trying to fix things. Instead, they go into problem-solving mode instantly.

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The second these people face a serious problem, they know there are things they can do to address it before it gets even worse.

Here are 10 tough things people raised in the 60s & 70s do the second they face a serious problem

1. They downplay how bad things really are

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A lot of the time, people raised during the 60s and 70s will compare and contrast the problems they are experiencing now against the problems that existed during their youth. Downplaying what is happening helps them see the problem for what it is, rather than sending them into a panic so bad they won't be able to help themselves or others around them.

They would much rather not make a scene at all if it doesn't call for it. By staying composed, they're able to think logically and make the best decisions in that moment.

2. They don't wait around hoping someone else will rescue them

These people were often raised with the mindset that any problem that comes across their plate needs to be handled by them personally. Even if they secretly want someone to come along and help, they carry on and eventually solve it themselves.

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Of course, there is nothing wrong with seeking out support. Even the most independent people need others to lean on, even if it's just for emotional support. For the most part, people tend to want to help out when they are asked to. But people raised in the 60s and 70s are quite stubborn in that regard and would much rather feel fulfilled knowing they figured out things on their own.

3. They dig into their resources

Rather than immediately replacing something or giving up on it entirely, they're able to use their resources and knowledge to fix something. Many people raised in that era were taught the importance of practical skills that could help them the moment something broke.

When children learn from a young age the value of using their skills to navigate challenges that may happen in life, they're able to quickly adapt and find the best solutions. And for the most part, they don't really strive for perfection, aiming for functionality instead, which helps them not give up when things may not work out the first time.

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4. They cut unnecessary spending

An estimated 85% of people have admitted to occasionally spending money on an unnecessary expense. A lot of problems often stem from mismanagement of money, too, which is why those raised during that era will quickly cut back on their expenses if that is the best solution for their problem.

The second life starts getting even a little bit unstable, they'll quickly start saving their money because they would rather be safe than sorry.

You truly never know when you'll need that little nest to cushion a fall, and older generations are more than aware of what can happen if you get too comfortable with spending.

5. They keep most of their emotions private

People raised in the 60s and 70s tend to keep their emotions close to their chest as they go through the steps of solving the issue at hand. Once they've successfully moved on and gotten to the other side, then they will open up. But until then, they keep things quite tight-lipped.

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Even if they're feeling overwhelmed and the pressure is weighing them down, they tend to direct all of their focus on trying to make it through the hardship. For them, it's all about dealing with things first and then making sense of their feelings later.

6. They focus on staying busy

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Whether it's cleaning their space from top to bottom or doing a spring cleaning of their closet and organizing their clothes, these people will do everything in their power to stay as busy as they can. It's much better in their minds than the alternative, which is letting the emotional exhaustion from the stress of the situation take over.

If they even try to sit for a second, they know all of that will overcome them, and it'll be next to impossible to get to the other side. It may not seem healthy to someone from the outside looking in, but for them, it helps take their mind off what is happening.

7. They prepare themselves for the worst-case scenario

Avoiding being overly optimistic is a helpful way for people raised in the 60s and 70s to get through stressful situations. Instead, they like to remain rooted in reality, which often means having to face what the worst-case scenario could be.

By doing that, they're able to properly prepare themselves rather than risk being caught off guard because they were only thinking about what could go right. Of course, they hope the best-case scenario works out, and they are still rooting for it, but in their minds, preparing for the worst makes the outcome better no matter what.

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8. They avoid complaining about every detail of their problems

Nothing good comes from complaining and whining about the problem they are experiencing to others, or at least, that's what people raised in the 60s and 70s believe. The only way to solve their issue is by action, not words.

Even when things are genuinely hard, they would much rather keep it to themselves rather than burden others with the things that are on their plate. To them, there is no solution to the problem by proclaiming it to everyone around them.

9. They keep their sense of humor alive

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These people don't want to become extremely serious and stoic even when they are going through something stressful. They try to find a bit of levity in their situation, and that means still cracking jokes and having a smile on their face.

Laughter almost always makes them feel better, even if it's for a short period of time. Without those good times with their loved ones, it's easy for them to let that stress overtake their bodies, and suddenly, they are struggling to even leave the house. And no matter what they're going through, they never want to feel like their mental health is suffering more than it should.

10. They become more intentional about who they spend time with

During a particularly stressful moment in life, these individuals make sure they aren't spending time with people who will make it all feel worse. They accept company, but only from a select few people they know won't drain their energy or make things worse.

We always need social connection, but more importantly, during the hard times as well as the good. People raised during this era know the importance of community, and while they may not be totally honest about what they're going through, they enjoy the company more than anything.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.