Intuition often takes self-trust. Intellect takes depth. But both of those things can waver in the face of fatigue.

That's why protecting their energy and prioritizing the kinds of activities that energize them are essential to well-being for intelligent people. The kinds of things that almost immediately drain the energy of smart, intuitive people aren't just making them tired, but making their lives harder, robbing them of the kinds of thought processes they need to thrive.

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Here are 10 things that almost immediately drain the energy of smart, intuitive people

1. Unexpected messages and notifications

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Our notifications literally drain energy reserves in our brain, causing all kinds of fatigue and overstimulation before we have a chance to realize what's causing it. Even the mere presence of a phone distracts us from interactions and impairs our cognitive function, making it harder to entertain the kind of deep thought and connection intelligent people are regularly energized by.

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That's usually why they leave their phones on silent or "DND" when they're at home or working. They need the mental space to focus on what's important to them, rather than wasting it on email notifications and random texts.

2. Unnecessary small talk

Many intelligent people have zero patience for mindless small talk, especially with people or around topics that they don't care to know or understand. Not all introverted people are intelligent, but sometimes, high-IQ people adopt certain behaviors like appreciating alone time and saving social interactions for deeper conversations.

They'd rather not waste their alone time on surface-level interactions and superficial people who don't have any depth or insight to bring to the table.

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3. All-day plans and trips

Despite being somewhat prosocial, as a study from Intelligence explains, most smart people do prefer to spend time alone. They enjoy being able to exercise their deep minds and think about complicated concepts without having to entertain or manage distractions from others.

They need this space to reflect and unwind in their own time, but especially in the workplace, they need this time away from stimulation to unpack complex issues and come to resolutions. So, when they're on vacation with a bunch of people or committing to an all-day plan with others, they're going to feel a little bit constricted by the end of their time together.

Especially if they're sharing rooms and expected to be available all the time, they're missing out on this recharge time they need to feel secure.

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4. Ignorance

Incompetence is usually hidden by overconfidence and promises left undelivered, but regardless of how it's hidden or masked, it's draining to the people in its vicinity. Incompetent, ignorant people are the ones who pretend to know everything, shutting down conversations where they feel inadequate and overcomplicating concepts to seem smart.

They're exhausting to be around because they expect trust and admiration, without much to show for it. They make conversations harder and overcomplicate simple tasks, putting more work on everyone's plate in the long run.

5. Unnecessary meetings

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Everyone's dealt with the annoyance of a meeting at work that could have been an email, but most intelligent people are thrown off. They know the importance of solving a complex problem with a team, but for the most part, they're only interested in thinking deeply on their own and coming to conclusions without the distraction of small talk and ignorance.

They appreciate the silence of their own office or the space they have to create innovative solutions to problems, even if the average person would prefer to work on a team or zone out during a meeting.

6. People who only argue to win

Real conflict resolution boosts mental health and physical health by helping people feel heard and valued. However, when people argue only to win, rather than to make a compromise or come to an agreement, it often sabotages their energy and makes conversations defensive, rather than energizing and collaborative.

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Smart people want to work together on the same team to solve an issue, even if it is something like a lack of intimacy in a marriage, rather than fighting on separate teams trying to win one over another person.

7. Rigid thinking

According to a 2024 study, cognitive rigidity and overly complicated thinking styles are often associated with worsened mental health. When we're spending more energy on things that can be simplified and easily understood, we're wasting energy and mental health for no reason.

Especially for intelligent people who are open-minded by nature, and energized by trying new things and having stimulating conversations, they want to make space for nuance. They're easily drained by rigidity, but they're also more interested in seeking the challenge of novelty for their own intellect and well-being.

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8. Complicated rules and instructions

Deep thinking still holds value for people at work, but sometimes, complicated instructions that can be more easily simplified and understood are better for everyone. That's why smart, intuitive people are often angered by unnecessary rules and instructions. They don't need things to be needlessly complex, especially if they need to save that energy for the actual problem or task at hand.

Even in challenging structures and social norms that are reducing people's happiness, intelligent people are more likely to push back, even if most people prefer to blindly follow at their own expense.

9. Drama and gossip

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For some people, gossiping is the only way they can make a connection. The most interesting things about their mind and identity come from what they know about everyone else. However, truly intelligent people often have deep minds and eccentric hobbies.

They bring a lot more than gossip about others to conversations and relationships. Whether it's in the workplace or in their personal time, negative gossip drains their energy and encourages them to absorb the bad energy of other people in toxic ways.

10. Multitasking

Most intelligent people are interested in being efficient and creating ways to work smarter. However, despite what most people tell us, multitasking almost always sabotages our productivity and drains our energy every time we make small switches between tasks.

Even if it seems like they're working harder and smarter than everyone else, most of the time, someone who's multitasking is actually making work harder for themselves.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.