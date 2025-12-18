Most people are familiar with the concept of a soulmate, but, for some reason, the concept of the soul contract is less well-known. Your soul contract is all about your destiny, about the person you were meant to be. Once you understand it, you can reach your highest potential.

Before you can do that, you need to understand how karma works. If you're an American or other Westerner, you probably think it's about doing good and getting good in return, or maybe like a spiritual penalty people pay for doing something bad. These misunderstandings are actual barriers to understanding your soul contract, so it's important that they are debunked.

Gellyahnah Aakhen is a spiritual guide who merges sacred sound frequencies, soul contracts, and energetic healing to transform lives. During an episode of the Getting Open podcast, she told host Andrea Miller that there is a difference between living a surface-level life versus living aligned with your soul’s contract.

6 things people get wrong about karma that keep them from fulfilling their soul contract

According to Gellyahnah, the soul contracts we have with our higher self are a sacred, divine promise your soul makes before reincarnating to Earth. It essentially says, "Here is what I'm looking to experience. Here's what I want to learn. Here's how I want to expand. Here's how I want it from life."

When we are at a crossroads in life, we ask for help or guidance from outside ourselves. But what if that guidance was already encoded inside your soul? That is what soul contracts are all about.

1. You cannot wish bad or good karma on anyone

Souls will choose their karma based on the lessons from past incarnations. For example, if you struggled with self-worth when you were younger, you developed a negative pattern where you put everybody before yourself.

This pattern is likely the soul contract telling you to expand on why you put everyone before yourself. It's a suggestion to work on this issue so you can develop more self-worth.

2. Karma is not dark or ominous

The soul is here to heal the karma. It's not dark or ominous. Most people have been led to believe "bad" karma is because they did something bad in a past life, and now they are being punished in this life. These negative definitions of karma are not the truth, however.

Karma is part of the contract the soul has with you in this life. It is your soul's way of helping you overcome your challenges and struggles. Karma is your soul saying it doesn't want you to struggle anymore. There's nothing ominous about that, right?

3. Karma is not here to punish anyone

Karma is not designed to punish anyone. It is a cause-and-effect relationship between lives.

Gellyahnah is clear about this point: "You're not being punished for anything. Why you struggle with self-worth is because this is what you came here to work through. Something may click, and you say, Wow, I've actually struggled with this my whole life, and my soul doesn't want me to struggle with it."

4. Karma is not just spiritual

Rido | Canva, jr korpa | Unsplash

Part of our journey through life is to love ourselves and realize we are worthy of being heard, being seen, and being loved. This is why physical forms of karma manifest as negative patterns that keep showing up in your life.

Gellyahnah explains, "When I say physical, I don't necessarily mean your body. I'm talking about your ego consciousness, where your personality gets formed." These physical, earthly experiences of repeating negative patterns start the spiritual karma, so the soul's desires can be achieved.

5. Karma exists on a timeline

Spiritual karma comes in after age 35. Before that, your personality is forming. Part of the personality is formed by the patterns that start to repeat and set the foundation for completing the soul contract.

In the first 35 years of life, you try to figure things out. Your parents figured their things out and raised you in alignment with those patterns. So, you've absorbed some of their dysfunction, and then societal conditioning comes into play. These influences can cause you to lose your true self.

Once you reach 35, Karma and the soul contract have aligned. If you are not living aligned with your true self, you will face challenges from your negative patterns.

Age 35 starts a 7-year cycle. The cycle is a tug of war between your ego consciousness and your soul's desire. This is where people start going through tumultuous events. Usually, this is from a lack of awareness, such as not being aware of your negative patterns and not working to meet the conditions of your soul contract.

Gellyahnah says, "For many of us, this is where the infrastructure of our life falls apart, and we think we've completely failed. When in reality, life doesn't even begin until you're 40, right?" The soul's contract with karma is not a failure, it is not punishment, it is not a debt to be paid, or a ledger to be cleared.

6. Things going poorly means you did something wrong in a past life

If your life is falling apart between 35-42, it means you are not living your truth, so life is trying to realign you to meet your soul contract. Gellyahnah described how she has seen divorces, car accidents, and health issues. All of a sudden, people become unfulfilled. Their friendships fall apart. Their lives become a complete disaster.

They are stuck and need to heal. Their soul contract is demanding action. Gellyahnah has heard these souls speak, and yours is saying the same:

"I want to heal this, and what I am by the time I leave this life, I want to know I'm worthy of being heard. I'm worthy of being seen. What I say is important. I need to put myself first. My soul is here to heal the karma."

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.