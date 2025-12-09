People with pure souls are not individuals who have never experienced the hardships and darkness of life. They are not ignorant to the way the world typically is, which is a common misconception. Instead, they are identified by the strength and wisdom they exude while reacting to and overcoming the difficulties of the world.

Despite the struggles they face, they find it within themselves to show kindness to others and they aim to be a good person every single day. Their intentions within every relationship and interaction are pure, and they do not let their negative experiences dictate how they treat people.

People with pure souls almost always say these 11 phrases when they talk to you

1. 'It's okay, we all make mistakes'

Sanja Miljevic | Shutterstock

People with pure souls have an empathetic and forgiving nature. And, according to social policy analyst Elizabeth A. Segal, empathy is beneficial for building connections, lowering stress, and guiding our moral compass. For someone with a pure soul, they want to treat others in a very understanding way that only ever encourages and builds them up.

When someone around them makes mistakes, they lighten the mood by letting them know that they don't have anything to be embarrassed about, because everyone makes mistakes once in a while. They understand the importance of giving other people grace, and as people who are so empathetic, they feel how embarrassed a person might be after making an error.

Advertisement

2. 'I'm so proud of you'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Whether it's "I'm so proud of you" or "Your hard work is paying off," people with pure souls almost always say these phrases when they talk to you. Having genuine happiness for other people when they succeed or accomplish goals signals someone is a good person. They are eager to encourage and validate another person's growth and express their pride.

This acknowledgement and support is never accompanied by a hidden agenda. When someone with a pure soul tells you they're proud of you and you are doing good, they mean it. And they are not expecting anything in return for their kind words.

Advertisement

3. 'You're not alone'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Emotional validation is a skill in relationships that helps an individual feel heard and seen without feeling judged for their emotions and how they process them. A person with a pure soul will tell you that you are not alone in the way you feel, and you never have to go through things by yourself. It's their way of trying to show you that your feelings are valid.

They purely want to make sure you get the compassion you need during difficult times, because they understand the stress and heartache that comes with struggle. Not only does leading with compassion boost happiness and lower depression, but it lets a person know that their feelings matter.

Advertisement

4. 'You make a difference'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Someone who has a pure soul will want you to know the impact you not only make in their life, but in the world. They never take anyone for granted, and are likely to remind you often that you make a difference.

They feel an eagerness to spread positivity and encouragement to help uplift others. And because there's power in the positivity they spread to you, it helps you see yourself in a better light, making difficult times a little easier.

Advertisement

5. 'I'm here to listen'

Yavdat | Shutterstock

Creating a safe space where others can feel unconditionally supported is always the kind of atmosphere a person with a pure soul wants to create in their relationships. They are constantly focused on the other person's needs and want them to know they are there to listen anytime.

They have a desire for deep connections, and foster these connections by making sure others feel respected and heard. They also tend to be individuals who lack self-centeredness and practice open-mindedness, so they tend to be patient and attentive listeners who remain open to the perspectives of others.

Advertisement

6. 'I believe in you'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Someone with a pure soul wants to acknowledge the potential they see in you and others. They want to tell you often that they believe in you to help you combat self-doubts and hopefully influence you to continue reaching your full potential.

According to clinical psychologist Jennifer Keluskar, when people believe in you, it "can contribute to positive outcomes like greater effort, satisfaction, and helping others in the context of specific task-oriented goals." For pure souls, they understand the impact they have, and they genuinely mean what they say.

Advertisement

7. 'Your opinion matters'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Whether it's "your opinion matters" or "your perspective is so important to me," people with pure souls almost always say these phrases when they talk to you. It's because they believe there's a lot of worth in the perspectives of others.

Instead of being judgmental, they welcome and encourage open communication and always practice the utmost respect for differing viewpoints. To continue creating a safe and understanding environment within their relationships, they want to ensure you know you can freely speak your opinion and that it truly does matter to them.

Advertisement

8. 'I love how you see things'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Individuals with pure souls express genuine admiration when they feel it. When they love the way you see things, don't be surprised if they take the time to tell you this and compliment your view of things. They mean this compliment in the most sincere way, and you have likely inspired them to view the world in ways they may have never considered before.

As counselor Ran D. Anbar pointed out, "A change in perspective can lead to great leaps in understanding and how we approach life challenges... We might also come to recognize that working outside of our comfort zone provides one of our best opportunities for personal growth. These realizations can help us to take actions that will guide us on our journey to a better tomorrow."

Advertisement

9. 'We'll figure it out together'

Dmytro Zinkevych | Shutterstock

Pure souls tend to have a desire for productive and positive collaboration with others. If they see you struggling and in need of help or a friend, they want to be there for you as best as they can. Whether it's "we'll figure it out together" or "let's team up and solve this," people with pure souls almost always say these phrases when they talk to you.

By doing so, they build trust with you and cherish the teamwork you both have embraced in order to find a solution to problems. Individuals with pure souls take advantage of an opportunity to provide others with support.

Advertisement

10. 'You have such a kind heart'

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

People with pure souls value an individual's character and encourage kindness wherever they can. If they notice that you exude kind qualities, they want to show their appreciation for your kind heart when you speak to them.

As people who show compassion and understanding to others, if they see you doing the same in return, they will be adamant about expressing gratitude. It's because they truly value spreading love and positivity in this way. They want to encourage you to continue behaving in this manner and to never change who you are.

Advertisement

11. 'Let me help you with that'

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

To express kindness and support, many people with pure souls will offer to help others. Though there are incredible benefits to giving to and helping others, someone with a pure soul does it naturally. They desire feeling a sense of community and delight in being responsible for making sure other people feel supported.

When someone has a pure soul, they naturally are a good person and want to do things for others without needing anything in return. When they offer to help a person, it's truly out of the kindness of their heart.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.