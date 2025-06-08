People Who Clear Every Notification & Keep Their Inbox At Zero Usually Have These 11 Personality Traits

Many people receive between 150 and 200 notifications online per day, according to a study from the University of Michigan. Not only is that influx of notifications and distractions incredibly anxiety-inducing, especially for young people or adults already coping with stress in their lives, but it can make focus and concentration even more difficult than they already are.

Many of the people who clear every notification and keep their inbox at zero may still struggle with anxious personality traits or regulatory behaviors, but they free themselves from the distractions of constant notifications. By keeping up with their messages and taking the time to clear them out and respond in a timely manner, they ensure that when they sit down to focus or talk with someone at work, their brain isn’t reminding them of all the lingering bubbles and bright red numbers the rest of us can't seem to get rid of.

People who clear every notification and keep their inbox at zero usually have these 11 personality traits

1. They’re detail-oriented

Stock 4You | Shutterstock.com

Detail-oriented people may be far more in tune with their notifications than others. They know that the small stuff, like regulating their email inbox, is often just as important for professional success and personal wellbeing compared to managing things like big projects at work.

Even if that means taking extra time or carving space in their schedule to focus solely on administrative tasks, they know that it will serve them in the long run, helping them to truly focus on their bigger tasks and responsibilities without distraction or lingering anxiety.

2. They struggle with multitasking

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

People who struggle with multitasking, like switching between their projects and managing their notifications at work in a responsible way, may have clear inboxes and notifications, but still fall short on perfecting the art of task management.

Whether it’s anxiety or stress that urges them to hyper-focus on administrative tasks, they struggle to focus on one thing if they know their inbox is overflowing or they have unanswered messages on their phone.

3. They don’t procrastinate

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

At least when it comes to their online tasks and responsibilities, people who clear every notification and keep their inbox at zero don’t procrastinate. They’d prefer to deal with them as they come in, rather than letting them linger and distract them throughout the day.

However, when it comes to their workload outside of administrative tasks and online notifications, they may struggle with task management, hyper-focusing on clearing notifications, rather than delegating time and space for their more all-consuming projects.

4. They’re organized

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Being prepared by organizing and planning often helps to reduce stress, whether it’s responding to emails at work, clearing out your notifications, or simply writing a to-do list at the beginning of the day.

People who clear every notification and keep their inbox at zero are usually detail-oriented, self-disciplined, and organized enough to simply respond and delegate their administrative tasks as they pop up, rather than letting them pile up.

5. They value other people’s time

insta_photos | Shutterstock.com

Valuing other people’s time is one of the reasons people are incredibly timely with responding to texts and emails. They may not even be anxious at the thought of their notifications piling up, but rather stressed about ensuring they respond to people and respect their time, questions, and needs.

Even if that means sending a text like “Hey, I’m super busy right now” or an email to remind them to send a full response later in the day, they prefer to keep people in the loop, and often are more respected at work and in their personal lives because of it.

6. They struggle with time management

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

While there are certainly people who save time by doing small administrative tasks in the moment rather than letting them pile up on a to-do list, many people who have clear inboxes and no notifications struggle with time management. In some cases, they’re putting off bigger projects, and in others, they’re simply spending way too much time trying to get to “zero” on their phones and laptops.

It’s sort of a chaotic means of time and task management that doesn’t always serve in their best interest.

7. They’re anxious

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Many people who clear every notification and keep their inbox at zero usually have anxious personality traits. They grow overwhelmed by a bunch of red notifications or by the thought that they’re potentially missing something in their work email, so they prefer to address it by cleaning up the digital clutter and taking the time to avoid things piling up, even if it’s entirely online.

Of course, this phenomenon — known as “email anxiety” — isn’t uncommon. It’s one of the experiences many stressed workers and people grapple with amid the business and chaos of their lives, according to psychologist Bethany Juby.

Even simple tasks like clearing out their notifications can help to soothe the anxiety they experience throughout the day, whereas other people may find more comfort in avoiding them entirely and dealing with them at random.

8. They’re disciplined

insta_photos | Shutterstock.com

Even if they’re not feeling motivated to clean out their inbox or respond to text messages, because, let’s be honest, who ever really is, these kinds of people rely on their self-discipline to complete tasks. They know that they don’t have to be motivated to get things done or even to start tasks, which makes actually taking the time to do them much easier.

In fact, they often save time during the workday and in their personal lives by simply doing these small administrative tasks in the moment, rather than taking the time to put them on a to-do list or ruminate about how long they’re going to take.

9. They’re minimalists

Stock 4You | Shutterstock.com

Even if it’s just simple online clutter, people who consistently have no notifications and a cleared inbox generally prefer clarity and cleanliness. In some ways, this minimalist attitude ensures they’re not grappling with visual clutter when they’re trying to focus, but the habit of digitally cleaning can also be simultaneously soothing.

According to psychiatrist Dr. Kapil Bakshi, many people feel overwhelmed and unnecessarily stressed by information overload online, whether it’s notifications from their email, work messages, or even a constant influx of worldly news headlines. By prioritizing being a minimalist, clearing their notifications, or turning them off completely, these kinds of people protect themselves from the anxiety of watching them distractingly pile up.

10. They’re self-aware

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock.com

Many people who are self-aware are also better about maintaining habits and routines that serve in their best interests. People who clear every notification and keep their inbox at zero consistently usually have this personality trait. They know what’s important to them, what stresses them out, and how to cope with that stress in chaotic moments.

Even if it means adding an extra five minutes to their workday to clear out all their administrative clutter, they don’t mind doing it if it adds value to their life and helps them to cope with stress.

11. They’re independent

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Even if clearing out their notifications and being on top of their email inbox means ignoring other projects or pushing away larger tasks, these people are generally still autonomous and independent. They don’t need other people gawking at their inbox notifications or a boss reminding them to respond to an email to own up to complete their administrative work. They just do it.

Sometimes, in collaboration with their occasional introversion, random tasks like these can actually be a soothing chance to recharge amid the chaos and social nature of the workplace. While introverts may be somewhat judged by leadership and traditional expectations in these professional environments, at least they understand the habits and routines that help them to thrive.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.