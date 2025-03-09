Young People Share 8 Things Boomers Actually Got Right

Younger generations often label Boomers as out of touch. Yet, even young people can agree that certain societal values and practices from their time are worth bringing back.

Here are eight things young people believe that Boomers got right:

1. Having human customer service operators

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Back in the day when boomers wanted a cup of coffee, they had to drive to a local cafe and tell the barista their order face-to-face. Then, if they wanted to buy new clothes, they had to physically go to a retail store and, again, check out with a human customer service worker.

Nowadays, if we want coffee, clothes, or anything else, all we have to do is order it via an app on our phones — no human contact necessary. Even if we venture into a store in-person, many offer self-checkout.

Although this is objectively more convenient, when we never have to interact with human customer service operators, basic communication skills go out the window. Sometimes face-to-face contact is preferable, and many young people agree.

Advertisement

2. Books over Kindles

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Even young people agree that there is nothing quite like holding a physical copy of your favorite book and skimming through the pages. Even the smell of the paper adds to the overall sensory experience of reading that kindles and other eBooks just can’t replicate.

Squinting at a screen also leads to eye strains, and the blue light it emits hinders our melatonin production that is needed for a good nights’ sleep.

Advertisement

3. Allowing kids more independence

FamVeld | Shutterstock

Parenting has changed a lot over the years. Nowadays, a kid walking to school on their own is enough to call CPS, but back in the day, boomers allowed their kids a lot more independence — and many young people believe they were right to do so.

We’ve seemed to have forgotten that kids aren’t made of glass and do not need to be hovered over constantly. Let them have more independence. Let them fall and get bumps and bruises. It’s how they learn, after all!

“Whether it's walking home from school alone, organizing playtime without parents involved, or being responsible for chores without reminders, kids in this generation have fewer opportunities to practice using judgment,” Ronald Stolberg, Ph.D., told Psychology Today. “When parents are involved in every aspect of the child's life, a child misses these invaluable experiences.”

Advertisement

4. Not filming everything

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

To be fair, in boomers' time, there wasn't even the option to record every little thing. But digital media has taken over much of our lives. Many of us use social media as scrapbooks, posting crucial milestones in our lives to look back on.

While technology like this is helpful to keep track of memories, it has also stripped us of the ability to truly enjoy the moment. We are so wrapped up in trying to capture the best picture or video, that we lose out on the real-time experience.

Advertisement

5. Playing outside instead of on iPads

Rob Marmion | Shutterstock

Again, boomers didn't have iPads to play with — the first generation was released in 2010. Still, they definitely encouraged playing outside, which many young people agree is far better than staring at a screen.

Playing outside and getting fresh air is crucial for children to burn some of their pent-up energy. Staring at screens for an excessive amount of time has detrimental impacts on children’s overall development. Research from the National Institute of Health indicates that too much screentime can negatively affect executive functioning, sensorimotor development, and academic outcomes.

Advertisement

6. Not using food delivery apps

antoniodiaz | Shutterstock

It seems as though many of us have forgotten how to place a food order over the phone and pick it up ourselves. Food delivery services like DoorDash and UberEats have allowed us to order meals from the comfort of our homes, without actually interacting with anyone. But boomers are right — food delivery services are a rip off.

While many people from younger generations are fond of this convenient method, they often fail to realize the impact it has on their bank accounts. DoorDash and other delivery services can cost up to twice as much as you picking up the order yourself due to service fees, delivery fees, and higher menu prices.

Advertisement

7. Printed menus over QR codes

frantic00 | Shutterstock

If you’ve been to many restaurants lately, you may have noticed that some of them have opted to use QR codes that allow customers to see the menu on their phones rather than physical printed menus. This practice took off during COVID-19 to limit the spread of germs.

But many young people agree with boomers that this can get annoying. Printed menus are far easier — they offer an accessible and straightforward experience and don't rely on a fast internet connection.

Advertisement

8. Agreeing to disagree

wavebreakmedia | Shutterstock

Back in the day, if you and your friends disagreed on a particular subject, you would likely accept it and move on without judging them or questioning your connection. In today’s social climate, cutting off friends who have different views than you is increasingly common.

Unless someone else’s opinions directly harms or violates your well-being, we should be able to have open conversations, agreeing to disagree. This promotes healthy dialogue, mutual respect, and understanding, even when people hold differing views. Young people certainly should take a page out of boomers' playbook on this one.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.