There are always people who try to find enjoyment in anything they can find. Whether it's cracking jokes at random, and often inconvenient moments, making "harmless jokes" that sometimes are the furthest thing from harmless, and even poking fun at other people to amuse themselves. There are times when they don't mean it in a negative way, but it can be uncomfortable for people with good morals to be around that kind of energy.

It's not that they're being too sensitive or dramatic, but they don't find it funny when others make jokes and start drama just for the fun of it all. They don't find humor in another person's pain, and to them, it shows a lot about a person's character if they're willing to laugh at the expense of others. It doesn't mean they're boring or uptight. People with good morals know how to have fun as well, but they have strong boundaries over the kinds of things they participate in.

Here are 11 things people with good morals hate that other people think are fun

1. Pranking or embarrassing people publicly

New Africa | Shutterstock

People with good morals don't find it funny when someone else ends up feeling self-conscious or embarrassed at the hands of another person's "joke" or prank. What might be something meant to be harmless doesn’t translate that way to them. Public embarrassment is something that goes against their values because respect isn't something that should be up for debate when wanting to entertain others. Research has even shown that a person being embarrassed can impact their mental health along with just making them feel awkward, flustered, and just overall mortified, which are all horrible feelings.

People who actually value kindness understand that to have real fun, everyone should feel included and safe. They shouldn't be worried that they're next on the chopping block because someone wants to make a joke or play some prank. People with good morals choose to respect and even protect other people's feelings rather than exploit them to get a good laugh from the people they're with.

2. Gossiping behind people's back

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

Those with good morals don't find it fun to talk badly about someone when they're not in the room to hear it. If they have anything to say to someone, especially about their character or behavior, they'll say it directly to their face. It isn't because they're looking for conflict or even a fight, but because they genuinely don't understand how that person is supposed to learn from their mistakes if they aren't being confronted and held accountable directly.

Therapist Hannah Rose explained that the more we participate in gossip, the easier it is to end up living in that kind of mindset. "When we gossip, we are fertilizing our minds with toxicity and judgment. We are much more likely to scrutinize ourselves when we are busy scrutinizing others. We are significantly more susceptible to self-centered fear and the obsession that others are going to gossip about us."

They don't see it as a way to stir up drama and get a good laugh by spreading rumors and voicing their opinions about someone who won't have the chance to defend themselves. Gossip can also just spread out of control, which is something people with good morals are aware of. They know that the things you say about someone when they're not around end up revealing more about the type of person you are versus who the person is that you're talking about.

3. Cheating in games

Stock-Asso | Shutterstock

This might seem like such a minor offense to the average person, but people with good morals take cheating seriously, even in games and when competing with others. It's just a character issue to them at the end of the day. During a game of Uno, they can't stand when someone puts their six down trying to disguise it as a 9, or even when they try to sabotage the other players during a game of Mario Kart.

Moral individuals want to play honestly and with integrity because it just makes it more fun when there's an authentic winner at the end of it all. The joy of a game to them is actually sharing this time with people and having fun in a genuine way, versus people cheating because then it just all feels fake. Being around those who use deception to win, it can lead people with good morals to the fact that they need to go through all these lengths just to come out on top. Even at the detriment of others, they simply do not care.

4. Sneaking into events

Anatoliy Karlyuk | Shutterstock

Similar to cheating a games, people with good morals find zero enjoyment in having to sneak into any kind of event. Whether they're being asked to hop the fence at a music festival or sneak into another movie at the theater after paying for a ticket to see something else. While other people can laugh it off and treat it like some kind of harmless way to get into places without having to about it the right way or pay for something, people with good morals see it as crossing a boundary.

It's not even about potentially being caught that bothers them, it's just the fact that they don't see a need to rebel in that way. Morally good people believe that you just shouldn't have access to things that aren't meant for you. It's just how they show respect for others and the real fun doesn't mean having to take any shortcuts.

5. Flirting with people who are in relationships

iona didishvili | Shutterstock

Some people see flirting as this mindless thing that you can do with other people, and there won't be any serious repercussions. However, those with strong morals tend to look at it as a sign of disrespect to the other person's relationship. They don't find it fun to flirt with someone who's taken just to get some validation or attention. They believe that commitments should be honored, and even if they don't personally know that person's relationship, they know they wouldn't like it if it were happening to them.

Nothing good comes from flirting with someone in a relationship. It just causes drama between those two people. Research has shown that the fear of losing a partner, whether they're being flirted with or not, can trigger an array of defensive reactions designed to protect that person from hurt, including emotional distancing and withdrawing investment in the relationship.

So by that definition, why would they want to do it to someone else? If someone else is in a relationship, whether it's healthy or toxic, they see that person as being entirely off-limits. They don't think it's their right to try and test the waters or know if they can cause a rift between two people just for giggles. They know when to back off and flirt with someone who's actually available and doesn't have someone waiting for them at home.

6. Pretending to be dumb for attention

G-Stock Studio | Shutterstock

Those with good morals don't find it enjoyable to downplay their intelligence just to make others feel superior or comfortable by their presence, nor do they want attention for something like that either. When they're trying to get to know someone new, they aren't going to pretend not to know information about a topic or hold back their genuine opinions on certain things just to get that person to like them. They don't believe in having to water down any part of their personality for the fun of it all.

Research shows that people typically play dumb for attention without even realizing that they're doing it in the first place. But that's why it's even more important to be intentional and deliberate about how you're showing up in a room full of people.

Those with strong values have a love for the best parts of themselves, and that includes their intelligence. They'd rather show up as who they are, and if that person doesn't like them or feels threatened in any way, then they know right away that that person isn't for them. They have no problem moving on and finding someone who'll appreciate those parts of themselves because they refuse to compromise at all.

7. Lying on social media to seem interesting

Socialframe Stock | Shutterstock

For some people, they find enjoyment with using social media as a way to make their lives seem more interesting and cool than it may actually be. They tend to exaggerate things they're doing and the people they're with so that social media paints them to be in a completely different light than they are. They just care a lot about how they're perceived.

People with good morals could care less about social media and what people think about them through their online profiles. They post what they want and how people take it is their business. They don't believe in trying to fabricate this lie about how they're living. What you see is what you get with them. They live in their authentic self both online and in real life.

8. Bragging about ghosting someone

mavo | Shutterstock

People with good morals value being upfront with others in any situation. In a culture where ghosting has become quite normalized and even expected, those with high standards and good values know that cutting someone off with no explanation means they get no closure and are left with questions about what went wrong.

When they're around people that brag about ghosting or just don't see an issue with it, they're admitting that they don't care about hurting someone's feelings. No matter how casual that connection was, those with good morals know that they at least owe them a semblance of an explanation. It doesn't have to be something drawn out and extensive, but just a small conversation about how things aren't going to work out and it's best to just go their separate ways or just be friends.

9. Ignoring someone's boundaries than laughing about it

Geber86 | Shutterstock

People with good morals take it seriously when someone has set boundaries with them. They acknowledge it and do their very best to honor it because they never want someone to feel as if their feelings and needs are valid or they're being ignored. That's why they don't find it funny when others treat boundaries as some kind of optional thing to adhere to.

The only person that ends up getting hurt when boundaries aren't respected is the person who's drawn them up. Psychologist Yesel Yoon pointed out that people sometimes struggle with setting boundaries in the first place anyway because they "want to avoid being rejected or being perceived as being 'bad.'"

When someone is comfortable just crossing the limits that have been set, it's proof that they don't really care about the other person's comfort at all, at least not over their own. It's quite selfish because if you're creating boundaries with people, you expect them to follow it, no questions asked. But, you can't treat people in one way than expect that treatment for yourself. Those with good morals are aware of that, and laughing about the things people aren't comfortable with only reveals more about their character at the end of the day.

10. Trashing an ex publicly

fizkes | Shutterstock

It can seem fun and harmless to talk negatively about your ex, especially if the relationship didn't end on the best of terms. However, those with good morals would rather walk away and never have to speak their name again. They believe that just putting distance between your ex and trying to move on is the best form of revenge rather than actively speaking bad against them out in public.It only shows that you're still thinking of them and why give them the satisfaction?

Licensed therapist John Kim urged that people can't get over their ex if they're allowing them back into their lives, and that includes allowing them to dictate your mood. It can be hard to set limits, but the best thing you can do for yourself is to just allow yourself the peace of mind of never having to think or speak their name ever again.

It doesn't mean people with good morals don't speak a bad word against them, but they prefer to just do it behind closed doors and with their most trusted confidants. Dragging someone through the mud just doesn't interest them when they can heal and find better elsewhere.

11. Acting too cool to care about anything

Pheelings media | Shutterstock

While some people may think being indifferent all of the time shows just how cool they are, people with good morals can see right through that. They can tell that those are the people who are probably the most insecure and are constantly fearing what others may think of them. They want to go with the status quo badly, but in the process, they're abandoning the best parts of living.

Being excited about things and showing genuine emotions means you're living for yourself, not for other people. Moral individuals know that showing up exactly as they are, whether it's perceived as being messy or awkward by others, means they'll eventually find their people who will accept every part of them. To them, actually caring is way cooler than sitting there and acting as if nothing is bothering them and that things just easily roll off their back with zero feeling.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.