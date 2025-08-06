For many adult children, the reality of having to be financially independent can be quite daunting. For so long, they had been living under their parents' roof, not having to worry about paying bills and making rent every month. However, once they leave and go out on their own, that's when it's time to put their financial education and knowledge to the test. However, sometimes adult children end up trying to keep up with a lifestyle that just doesn't match the amount of money they're earning from their job. Because of that, they tend to downplay many of the things they purchase and do for their parents, wanting to appear independent and not have their parents worry about their well-being.

Even if they're struggling financially, they still want to protect their image and prove that they have it all together, despite not having it together at all. Instead of asking for help or admitting that they're feeling stressed by their finances, they tell half-truths and give vague updates about their lives in hopes that it'll ward off their parents' concerns. The lies aren't usually too dramatic or outlandish, but small, subtle exaggerations that they throw in during those weekly phone calls or FaceTime calls with their mom and dad. They think by keeping their stresses hidden, they can keep their parents from telling them a big, fat "I told you so," even though that might be a good wake-up call.

Here are 11 things adult children lie to their parents about when they're living beyond their means

1. 'I cooked last night'

gpointstudio | Shutterstock

This classic, white lie is usually adult children trying to spare themselves from hearing the lecture from their parents about how expensive it is to order takeout multiple nights in a row. So, instead of subjecting themselves to a lecture, they tend to lie about the fact that they actually cooked the night before. It makes them sound more responsible and adult-like, but in reality, they either lack the energy to cook regularly or can't afford to buy a lot of groceries at once to make a meal.

According to one study, Gen Z adults demonstrated the highest use overall of ordering takeout. Restaurants (36%) and online supermarkets (28%) were the platforms they used most frequently, online-only grocery stores (16%) and meal kit delivery (17%) followed closely behind.

In some other cases, they may have the intention of cooking, but somewhere between all of their other responsibilities, the urge evaporates. They would think it's just easier to get on Uber Eats or DoorDash and have a meal show up at their house in under 30 minutes, even if their bank account would beg to differ.

2. 'I have a budget'

Kmpzzz | Shutterstock

One of the common things that adult children will lie to their parents about is actually taking the time to budget their money. They think it makes them sound financially responsible by doing so, even if they aren't actually keeping track of their spending and money that is coming in. What they actually mean when they say that is that they've thought about budgeting but haven't actually sat down to do it.

There are a plethora of people who actually don't budget their money at all. According to a May 2025 survey from Bankrate, less than one-third (29 percent) of Americans reviewed their budget during a 30-day period between mid-February and mid-March.

In reality, budgeting can help you get a clear picture of your finances and what you can afford versus what you can't. It highlights areas where you can cut back, such as ordering takeout frequently and using Uber instead of public transportation. By sitting down and creating a budget, which doesn't have to be extensive at all, you'll be surprised at how quickly things can change for you and the lifestyle you're living.

3. 'I canceled that subscription I don't use'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

When adult children are asked about where they can possibly cut back, the first thing that comes out of their mouths is usually that they've definitely canceled the subscriptions they don't use. In reality, they haven't even tried to, and every time they go to do it, they somehow forget about it.

They may think that those baby charges of $5 or $10 don't add up, but they do. According to a study from CNET, subscribers reported spending an average of $17 each month ($204 per year) on unused subscription services, with Gen Z spending the most: $23 per month ($276 per year).

It's easier to pretend that the streaming service you haven't touched in ages or the photo-editing app you pay for monthly that you don't open isn't draining your account. But in fact, you're simply wasting money and pretty much flushing it down the toilet. Canceling unused subscriptions can put a little change back in your pocket to use on something else you actually need.

4. 'I didn't take money out of my savings'

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

While adult children are trying to reassure their parents that they're doing fine financially, it means having to embellish the truth on how often they dip into their savings account. But behind the scenes, for every purchase they're making, they're having to transfer money over because they, realistically, can't afford it.

According to a survey from Bankrate, only 46% of U.S. adults have enough emergency savings to cover three months of expenses. An additional 30% of people have some emergency savings but not enough to cover three months’ expenses, and 24% have no emergency savings at all.

Instead of using it for emergencies, it ends up becoming how they survive each month until they get paid from work. The tricky part is that a savings account is meant for security. If you're reaching into it, it should be because you have no other choice. Soon, that little cushion you've spent time building will deplete, and before you know it, you'll be down to $0 and struggling to make ends meet.

5. 'I'm not behind on anything'

nikkimeel | Shutterstock

In reality, adult children may be struggling to pay their bills and rent, but of course, don't want their parents to actually worry about their well-being. Instead of being truthful about the late credit card payments they're behind on or the fact that they haven't been able to make their student loan payments for the past few months, they keep a brave face and shrug off the things they're behind on.

According to a study, more Americans report spending more than their income, and only a quarter report being satisfied with their current personal financial condition. When money gets tight, the smallest missed deadline can cause the most stress, especially when interest accrues and you end up owing more than before. Instead of facing that head-on, many adult children downplay it entirely for the sake of saving face.

6. 'I have a plan for my student loans'

ShotPrime Studio | Shutterstock

Many adult children are counting on their student loans being forgiven, despite the slim chance of that happening. Due to their financial positions, they never have the necessary funds to make their monthly payments, so they spend their time researching repayment options. In total, U.S. student loan borrowers collectively owed $1.77 trillion in federal and private student loan debt in 2025.

Student loan debt can feel both massive and overwhelming, with everything else that adulthood demands of you. When parents ask, adult children often opt for a vague, noncommittal answer about their payments, even though they're drowning in them. They don't want to have to think about it, so they spare their parents from having to worry about it too.

7. 'I didn't pay for that trip'

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

They know they probably shouldn't spend their money on a trip with friends, but they just want to have fun, so they do it anyway. To avoid the question of how they were able to afford it, adult children tend to lie and claim that someone else paid for the trip or that it was a gift when the truth is, they definitely contributed to the cost in some way.

They might not have paid for the trip entirely, which is where their half-truth comes in, but they didn't sit back and let their other friends pay either. The reality is they just don't want to miss out on the fun, even though the responsible thing to do would be to sit it out and wait until they have their funds up to go.

8. 'I don't use my credit card for daily expenses'

Dorde Krstic | Shutterstock

Instead of having their credit card on standby for purchases that matter, adult children are simply swiping their cards for every little purchase. When their parents ask about their bill and if they've paid it, or when they ask if they've been using it a lot, adult children will simply lie and claim that they don't use it for daily purchases, even when they definitely do.

Credit cards can be such a slippery slope. It can feel as if you're just using imaginary money, but the reality can hit quite hard once you get that bill at the end of the month. It's just a bit reckless to depend solely on your credit card to survive. It shouldn't be the first thing you're pulling out to make a payment, especially if you know you can't pay it back in time.

9. 'I shop around for the best deals'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

This line may sound as if they're trying to be financially responsible, but adult children may just be lying through their teeth. In reality, they rarely check the price before buying something, and they never wait for sales to purchase the item they need. It's usually just something they say to justify spending money they probably shouldn't have been spending in the first place.

The truth is, they may be a bit more impulsive than they should be with their spending, which is something they don't want their parents to find out. They enjoy the short-term relief and pleasure they get from buying something they want, even though they should be saving their money.

10. 'I don't need help, I've got it under control'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Adult children simply don't want to have their parents worrying or have to depend on them sending extra money just to make it. They would rather come off as being both confident and independent, and just unravel behind closed doors, and when they hang up the phone after talking to their parents.

Beneath their calm exterior, they have a bunch of negative feelings, like anxiety and fear over not only how they're going to survive, but also about letting down their parents. The pressure to live your own life and not depend on your parents is so immense that it can stop them from actually reaching out and admitting when they need some support.

11. 'I'm not living paycheck to paycheck'

Kmpzzz | Shutterstock

They are. Every month is a battle to stretch their paychecks far enough to cover all their basic necessities. They think that if they don't actually admit it to their parents, then it won't be true. Adult children simply want to project an image that everything is under control.

However, they're always praying that nothing unexpected comes up that will throw their finances into disarray because of how dependent they are on getting their paychecks every month or every two weeks. Living paycheck to paycheck is quite difficult in this economy, and it means that they sometimes have to miss out on actually having fun and being able to live their lives due to it. It's truly no way to live, and while it may seem scary to open up to your parents, if they're offering support and urging you to talk to them, it might be time to listen.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.