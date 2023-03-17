Man Blasts Gen Z Worker For Quitting At The First Sign Of Hard Work, Others Say The Worker Knew His Worth

Gen Z is notoriously known as the job-hopping generation, and they are changing jobs at a rate 134% higher than they were in 2019. Millennials are switching 24% more, and boomers are 4% less, according to Axios.

Because Gen Z was the generation that entered the workplace during the global pandemic, they are adaptable, value flexibility, and aren’t afraid of a career change. They are the generation shaped by speaking up against social injustice, which explains why they don’t fear leaving a job they feel disrespected at for a new one.

One Gen-Z employee claimed that as soon as she didn’t feel valued or appreciated at her job, she would start searching for another, and as soon as she found a higher or equal pay job, she was out.

In a TikTok video related to Gen Z's career choices, a man shames a 24-year-old worker for quitting at the first sign of hard work.

While some think quitting jobs relates to Gen Z employees knowing their worth, others believe they flee at the first sign of hard work.

A man named Peyton posted a TikTok video of a tedious job that an employee decided simply not to do. The video shows tiny pieces of wrap on a car that the 24-year-old employee was asked to individually scrape off with a metal blade.

“Our generation has to get a little better,” he says in the video. “We just had a 24-year-old walk out cause he didn’t wanna take all this leftover crash wrap off. He didn’t wanna remove any of this.”

"I'm not saying it's the easiest job in the world, but it's surely not the fu--ing hardest," he goes on to say.

Allegedly, the employee walked out and told him he would rather work at McDonald’s than take the wrap off.

Many commenters claim they don’t blame the 24-year-old for walking out.

The comment section questioned how much he was getting paid and applauded him for not doing something he didn’t want to do — they think the issue was that the employee wasn’t getting compensated enough to do a mindless job.

One says, “Yea, skip over the pay and blame his age.”

“Yeah [I don't care] how old he is, how much are you paying him? Is there room for promotion and advancement? What are you doing for his future?” someone else asks.

Another commenter explains, “He didn’t want to because he wasn’t paid anything worth that time. It’s not ‘kids don’t want to work!’ It’s ‘people don’t want to be exploited.’”

Others are glad Gen Z is a generation that works to live instead of lives to work.

One chimed in, saying, “I love that this generation has a working to live, not living to work mindset. 30hrs a week equal if not slightly more pay with more time off? I mean.”

Lastly, one comment reads, “100% support young people NOT do things they hate, Do you, that’s what makes you a strong person. Man or woman.”

If it pays the same, it makes sense that he would want to do the easier one.

Maddie Haley is a writer for YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers pop culture and celebrity news.