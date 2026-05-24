Building personal credibility takes time. Every conversation, promise, choice, and small action either helps people trust you more or makes them question you. Even simple things, like being honest and treating people with respect, can change how others see you. But low-value people often miss these moments because they're too focused on looking important or getting their way.

Of course, having a bad reputation at work or in their personal life doesn't automatically mean someone is a bad person. But it can mean they have habits that make them harder to trust. Low-value people demolish their personal credibility when they lie, blame others, act unreliable, talk down to people, and refuse to take responsibility for their mistakes.

Here are 11 things low-value people do every day that demolish their personal credibility:

1. They lie

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Lying and dishonesty take much more energy than being honest, yet many low-value people still try to change narratives and alter others' perceptions through deceit. However, the more people catch on to their lies and the truth comes to light, the less credible they become.

While it's easy to make assumptions and lie for attention when your self-worth is tied up in the validation and praise of others, it comes at a cost.

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2. They react before they think

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Our brains are constantly trying to make predictions before we have a chance to speak. However, pausing before reacting and thinking before we speak is how we act intentionally. The smartest people are more reserved for that reason. They have a lot of ideas, but they only share when they have something of quality to contribute to a conversation.

They don't let defensiveness or overconfidence take over, even though it's easier to let those feelings surface. Low-value people do the opposite. They jump in before they've thought through what they're going to say, damaging their credibility by reacting rather than responding thoughtfully.

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3. They make confident claims without backing them up

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People who make huge claims and seldom back up their work are rarely the most credible, intelligent people in the room. It's clever people who are quiet and humble. Everyone else is just trying to convince the group that they're smarter than they really are.

When it's time for them to back up their assumptions and prove their promises with action, they fall short. It's this cycle of not stepping up to the plate that ruins their reputation, whether it's at work or in personal relationships.

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4. They say one thing and do another

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Inconsistency can quickly ruin someone's credibility, especially when they're making all kinds of promises and commitments they can't keep. Whether it's consistently showing up late or being overconfident in ways that undermine the quality of their work, low-value people unfailingly convince others not to trust them.

While it's easy to make promises we know we can't keep to make people happy in the moment, a study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology finds that when we constantly break these commitments, we only create divisiveness and resentment.

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5. They refuse to take responsibility for their mistakes

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Forgiveness, even when it's not easy, ultimately helps people lead happier lives. So, when we avoid apologies and try to cover up our mistakes, all that does is create mistrust with everyone around us. Avoidance offers a fleeting sense of comfort, but in the long run, it only adds more stress and anxiety to our plates.

That's why refusing to take accountability ruins our credibility and reputation. People want to be around someone who's willing to learn and grow from their mistakes, rather than project insecurity and run from their mishaps.

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6. They cut corners at other people's expense

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Intelligent people care about efficiency and working smarter rather than harder, but lazy people cut corners at others' expense. If they can make their own lives easier, they don't mind putting more work on other people's plates.

However, it's this kind of selfishness and laziness that actively harms someone's credibility, especially in the workplace. People notice when you're protecting your own time and completely disregarding theirs, even if they don't make it known.

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7. They show up late and unprepared

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When you show up unprepared, in personal life and at work, you actively disrespect people's time and effort. While some people can pull it together and figure out how to make it work, low-value people usually just rely on excuses and justifications for their behavior, coming across as selfish and lazy.

Mistakes happen, and people can understand that if you're open to accepting responsibility. However, consistently being unprepared or unreliable, despite the commitments you've made, only ruins your reputation and people's perceptions of you.

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8. They talk just to get attention

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There are all kinds of reasons someone may interrupt, some of which are beyond people's control. However, a low-value person who interrupts or takes over a conversation without anything of substance to say, just to seek attention, harms their credibility more than they admit. Not only do they come across as rude and disrespectful, but they're labeled as egotistical, making people feel more uncomfortable in their presence.

If someone always feels overlooked and disregarded when you're around, that's not a good influence on your reputation. Of course, it also takes away from the joy and connection we reap when we actively listen to people and help them feel valued.

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9. They argue for no reason

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Being overly defensive or trying to win arguments makes people feel isolated and disconnected. It can actually harm their physical and mental well-being. Not only that, we often perceive defensive, angry people as more incompetent and insecure, because they can't have a healthy conversation to work through issues or express themselves.

Conversations are most productive when everyone can actively listen to one another and solve problems within the same team. Defensive people do quite the opposite, leaving a trail of resentment and unfinished problems wherever they go.

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10. They hide their mistakes

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Owning up to mistakes and embracing the discomfort of a challenge are how we grow as people. If we hide our mistakes under the rug and pretend we know everything, we stay stagnant forever (not to mention hurt relationships in the process).

While it's not always easy to admit we don't know something, a Stanford report suggests that people who ask for help or own up to their mistakes are often seen as more confident and competent than those who pretend to know. On top of that, the person offering advice or support also leaves feeling better about themselves.

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11. They talk down to other people

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Whether it's being rude to a service worker or gossiping about someone to feign a misguided connection with those around them, low-value people regularly talk down to others. They're condescending and rude, not because they're actually better than someone, but because they want to feel superior and in control.

The way people talk to and about us changes how we perceive them. So, if someone's being negative or talking down to someone close to us, we tend to see them as negative and untrustworthy.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies, with a focus on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human-interest stories.