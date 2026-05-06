11 Oblivious Behaviors That Make Even Smart People Look Dumb

Unfortunately, there are some casual behaviors of even some of the smartest people taht can actually backfire and make them look dumber than they are.

While leaning into conversations with strangers out of curiosity or managing your time more effectively can make you stand out as someone with a sharp mind, plenty of other things you may do without giving it a second thought may get people around you questioning just how much you really use that brain of yours.

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Here are 11 oblivious behaviors that can make even smart people look dumb

1. Overcomplicating things for no reason

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The most intelligent people often simplify complicated topics and choose clear language to get their point across. That’s part of what shifts their social perceptions more positively. They know how to make conversations and interactions feel inclusive and understandable for everyone.

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However, when someone overcomplicates their words to seem smarter or tries to make a concept difficult to understand out of overconfidence, they actually make themselves look dumber. Even choosing complicated fonts while writing can make a person seem less intelligent, as a 2005 study suggests.

2. Using words they don’t understand

While it might seem like using big, fancy words is the key to convincing people that we’re intelligent, the truth is that most individuals can sense when someone’s being fake. Especially if they’re using words incorrectly or throwing them randomly into sentences that require simplicity, they’re often sabotaging the impression people have of them.

On top of negatively affecting their social perceptions, a person who regularly chooses words they don’t understand for the sake of appearing “smarter” than they really are can also put their self-esteem and self-confidence at risk, as a study published in the Journal of Consumer Research explains.

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3. Avoiding eye contact while speaking

Whether it’s motivated by social anxiety or distractions in public, someone who struggles to make eye contact when they’re speaking to someone is often deemed less competent and intelligent than those who do, according to a study published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin.

A huge part of someone’s perception of us stems from how they feel when we’re around. When someone is actively listening, including making eye contact or offering other reassuring non-verbal cues, our brain’s reward center goes off, and we think more positively of that person.

So, if you’re distracted by a phone while someone’s speaking or looking for something “better” in a social group, chances are you’re actually sabotaging how intelligent and attentive you seem to the person across from you.

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4. Using swear words all the time

While researchers have found a relationship between cursing and intelligence, usually, a smart person is purposeful with their swear words. They’re not saying them all the time or in the wrong environments, but choosing them to make a point or express strong emotions in very intentional ways.

Especially if a poorly timed curse word slips out in the wrong environment, like an important meeting at work, these kinds of “slip-ups” can actually sabotage how intelligent someone perceives us to be, rather than helping us make a case for an argument.

5. Being socially unaware

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When we’re annoyed with someone, even a person who doesn’t actually know us, it tends to shape how we view their intelligence. It’s in our best interest subconsciously to chalk up a person’s bad, annoying behaviors to a lack of intelligence, because when we do the opposite, it reassures us that we’re different.

However, according to a 2014 study, behaviors such as choosing to walk slowly in public or being distracted by a phone in a busy shared space are associated with lower cognitive function. So, if you’re regularly being unaware of other people out in public, you might be sabotaging people’s social perceptions of you unknowingly.

6. Wearing a negative expression all the time

Smiling around others encourages them to perceive us as more intelligent and trustworthy than someone whose face always resorts to a more blank, emotionless expression.

So, when you’re focusing on work or walking around the grocery store thinking about what you’re making for dinner, and you want people to perceive you in a more positive way, consciously make an effort to smile. You’re not only improving your social perception, but you may also introduce a new kind of energy into your daily life that promotes more happiness, joy, and connection.

7. Refusing to ask for help

While it can feel really empowering to complete a hard task on our own or figure out a tough problem without feedback from others, people who ask for help are often perceived more positively.

Not only do they help others feel important, but they also learn something new and craft themselves as more competent individuals, especially in environments like the workplace. It’s rarely comfortable to say “I don’t understand this,” but the most intelligent people know how to set aside their pride to work through problems and learn something new.

8. Raising their voice when they’re upset

Especially in high-stress, emotional situations and environments, we’re often prone to trusting people who have a lower, calmer tone of voice. Instead of yelling or getting easily riled up, we perceive people with lower-pitched voices as more competent and intelligent.

It’s not always easy, but the emotional regulation skills it takes to lower your voice and take a step back will serve you in so many amazing ways throughout your life.

9. Slouching in a chair

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Especially in our culture that celebrates extroverts, it’s not surprising that we sometimes mistakenly perceive confident people to be more intelligent. While that’s sometimes true, most of the time, someone who’s overly confident is actually less skilled and accurate than we realize.

However, if you already know that you’re an intelligent, thoughtful person, adopting certain confident body language hacks or behaviors, like choosing a more upright posture, can help others recognize your intellect.

In many ways, choosing a more stable, upright posture is also associated with better cognitive performance. So, the more confident your body posture is, the more Intelligent you may end up being, along with better social perception.

10. Removing your eyeglasses for work

A 2018 study suggests that people who wear glasses, whether they need them or not, are perceived to be more intelligent than those who don’t. So, while it might seem more “professional” to remove glasses when you’re working or to swap them out for contacts, the truth is that you’re actually helping your perceptions in the office by choosing to wear them.

While it’s likely rooted in stereotypes about intelligence, not wearing glasses is a somewhat oblivious habit that can hold a lot of sway over how intelligent or dumb you seem.

11. Passing judgments on things they don’t understand

Intelligence and curiosity are inherently interlinked. Even more so, someone’s open-mindedness toward novelty and new experiences is a huge indicator of success and something others notice instantly, especially when it prompts thoughtful conversations and intentional questions.

So, the next time you come across a niche hobby, an effortlessly authentic person, or an experience you’ve never tried before, don’t close yourself off. You might seem less intelligent in other people’s eyes by passing judgments on things you don’t even understand.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.