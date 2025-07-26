Listen, there's nothing wrong with being lazy. Despite what their grandparents might say, being lazy is the best feeling in the world. I mean, sure, people can go hiking or go out partying with their friends. But let's face it: nothing beats bed rooting at home after an exhausting day of work. However, whether it's grocery shopping or cleaning, certain things instantly annoy a truly lazy person.

While most people might have their moments of laziness, truly lazy people make it a lifestyle. From friends pestering them to go out to parents wondering if there's something seriously wrong, a truly lazy person is on a whole other level. That said, what are some things lazy people get mad at that they don't even realize?

11 things that instantly annoy a truly lazy person:

1. Microwave instructions that say 'stir halfway through'

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

The first thing that instantly annoys a truly lazy person is microwave instructions that say stir halfway through. Sorry, but the whole point of using a microwave is for convenience. If a lazy person has to stir and keep an eye out while they microwave their meal, then is it truly worth it?

Sure, some people might call them a bit dramatic, and maybe they're right in some cases. However, there's no denying that most people are pretty impatient. According to a study published in the Journal of Retailing, waiting longer than anticipated leads to a minor decrease in satisfaction.

So, if someone feels alone in their laziness, don't. Many people hate minor inconvenience, even if they'd never admit it. But being annoyed by microwave instructions? Well, that's a whole other level of laziness that most people can get behind.

2. Plans that start before noon

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

There are two types of people in this world: those who are morning birds and those who glare at the sun, wondering why. For most normal people, they have their days when they're up and energetic, and their days when they can barely crawl out of bed in the morning.

However, a thing that instantly annoys a truly lazy person is if someone makes plans that start before noon. Sorry, who wants to get up at nine in the morning to have breakfast? Sure, they might love their family and friends, but let's be real: lazy people aren't going to sacrifice their beauty sleep for anyone.

But can anyone blame them? After all, sleep is important. According to a study published in 2019, sleep quality and mood are related. So, while it might seem like they're being 'extra,' truly lazy people are like everyone else; they need their beauty sleep, otherwise they lose their minds.

3. Phone calls instead of text messages

fizkes | Shutterstock

Now, don't get it twisted: lazy people adore their loved ones. Whether it's their grandma who helped raise them or their dad who played ball with them, hearing from their loved ones truly does bring a smile to their face. Even so, a thing that instantly annoys a truly lazy person is phone calls instead of text messages.

When someone just gets off work, the last thing they want to hear is their best friend rant to them for three hours straight. As much as they love them, even lazy people need their relaxation time. Whether it's taking a quick nap or taking a long bath, having time for oneself is so important.

According to Sophie Lazarus, PhD, a clinical psychologist, “By taking a brief pause alone, our nervous system can settle, our mind can settle, our body can settle. And I think that can be important. We know that chronic stress is not good for us." So, while their loved ones might have the best of intentions, as it stands, it's best to leave the phone calls during the weekends after 2:00 PM.

4. Short errands that require leaving the house

Stokkete | Shutterstock

Sure, grocery shopping or visiting the dentist might be unpleasant right now, but most people don't complain too much. Even if it takes thirty minutes to an hour, going outside and stepping out of their daily schedule can feel nice for the average person. However, a thing that instantly annoys a truly lazy person is running short errands — period.

Unlike everyone else, lazy people aren't keen on going to the grocery store and spending thirty minutes getting what they need. Even something as simple as picking up has lazy people rolling their eyes. They're not trying to be difficult, but honestly, errands can be really annoying sometimes.

Not only are they unnecessary at times, but they're also stressful. According to a study published in the Social Psychological and Personality Science, people become more impatient over time as a result of anxiety and pessimism. Still, one of the things about being an adult is running errands, which is why truly lazy people suck it up and grab their grocery cart, even if they really don't want to.

5. Running out of snacks and having to drive instead of ordering delivery

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

There's no greater pain in this world than running out of your favorite snack. From healthy snacks like fruit to Doritos, when it's one in the morning and those cravings hit, snacks become a lifeline. Still, this doesn't change the fact that a thing that instantly annoys a truly lazy person is running out of snacks and using DoorDash instead of driving five minutes.

Listen, it's understandable why some people use DoorDash. When someone is sick or it's really dark outside, of course, they don't want to risk driving out. However, at some point, DoorDash has slowly become the new norm for every occasion, causing people to waste money. According to data analyst Alex Lessard, "Customers with no kids averaged $846 spent in the lifetime of their accounts."

Still, this doesn't mean lazy people should give up on it completely. Just like anything in life, there's a need for balance. So, even if it's annoying, grocery shopping in person and limiting the amount of time people eat out is the best route to go.

6. Having to make small talk with coworkers

fizkes | Shutterstock

Everybody loves their bright-eyed and happy coworkers; however, a thing that instantly annoys a truly lazy person is having to talk to their coworkers. Whether it's messaging them or having a meeting, it doesn't matter. Lazy people would rather suffer alone than ever reach out to others.

On the outside, this might not seem like a huge deal, as everyone is busy and most people don't like to be bothered when they're in the zone. However, miscommunication can quickly turn an already bad situation worse if lazy people don't address things head-on.

According to a study published in the Journal of Pragmatics, miscommunication leads to frustration, which can absolutely lead to aggression. So, while it may be extra annoying to have to go over and clarify something, lazy people need to find the inner strength to do so; otherwise, they can risk upsetting everyone they work with.

7. Standing in any kind of line

CREATISTA | Shutterstock

Everyone's been in this situation before: they're in a rush, and maybe they had a horrible day. All they want to do is go home and unwind, but as they're picking up some quick groceries, the worst thing happens: there's a line. Although waiting in line is often unavoidable and many learn to accept it, it can be particularly frustrating for someone who's feeling really lazy, especially if the line is even just a little bit short.

It doesn't matter if the line is short or long. In the eyes of a lazy person, every line is a waste of time that shouldn't exist. Call them dramatic, but there's no greater waste of time than watching someone with 50 items check out their items slowly. However, this isn't surprising, as according to the University of Texas at Austin, Americans spend 37 billion hours waiting in lines, while the average consumer spends 42 hours waiting in traffic.

Just go ahead and pick up. Sure, driving can be annoying, but at least people avoid waiting in lines and ruining their mood, which is definitely a benefit.

8. Getting ready takes longer than 10 minutes

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Sure, some people might enjoy the process of getting ready. From deep conditioning their hair to doing their makeup, there's a fun thrill about putting in extra effort. However, a thing that instantly annoys a truly lazy person is spending too much time getting ready.

Sorry, but who wants to dress in a stiffening outfit and spend hours sitting there while fake smiling at their toxic in-laws? For the average person, spending time getting ready, no matter how fun people swear it'll be, isn't worth it. However, this couldn't be further from the truth.

Not only does it make people feel good, but according to Temple University professors Ryan Vogel and Brian Holtz, dressing nicely might even improve productivity. Is it really that bad? Yes, but it's not the end of the world. That's why even tired and annoyed people reluctantly put on makeup.

9. Cooking that requires more than one pan

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

If there's one thing a lazy person hates more than anything, it's cooking. It doesn't matter if TikTok says this recipe will take fifteen minutes. Nine times out of ten, they're lying and lazy people end up wasting more hours in the day than they originally anticipated.

That being said, a thing that instantly annoys a truly lazy person is cooking that requires more than one pan. Whether they'd admit it or not, cooking with multiple pans is a complete waste. From making rice and chicken to making salad, not every dish requires multiple pans or bowls.

This is why lazy people almost always combine things together and cook them at the same time. And while people might judge them, one thing is for certain: they won't be spending the next thirty minutes doing dishes.

10. Having to get up just to grab the remote

fizkes | Shutterstock

Sure, binge-watching Netflix on the TV is a blessing in itself. However, a thing that instantly annoys a truly lazy person is having to get up for the remote. The whole point of bed rotting on the couch is to do it in peace. Regardless of what people have to say, lazy people aren't going to go out of their way to get up, unless they absolutely need to.

Is this another level of lazy? Sure, but who cares? If it makes a lazy person happy lying down and effectively choosing to ignore the TV rather than reach for the remote, then by all means, carry on. As long as they're not harming anyone, who cares how lazy someone is on a Saturday night?

11. Being asked to bring something to a party

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

Finally, the last thing that instantly annoys a truly lazy person is being asked to bring something to a party. Sorry, but lazy people don't particularly care about manners or what's right. Sure, common courtesy says to bring a dessert or a side dish, but that would require making it, which isn't all that fun.

This is why lazy people secretly groan whenever someone says this. Even so, lazy people like everyone else will find a way to contribute, even if it is buying a cute cake from Walmart. And while some family members might side-eye them, as long as they put in some effort, who cares, right?

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.