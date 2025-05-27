If you are not part of Generation X and never had the opportunity to get out in the world and figure it all out on your own, you are missing out. We are that independent, adaptable generation who took risks and learned new things quickly as the world advanced. We could overcome anything, and the biggest question was "But did you die?" If not, all was good.

Gen X had a certain level of excitement about life, willing to try new things, step out on faith, and dive into the unknown headfirst. But as time has passed, many Gen Xers are starting to realize that the things we once thought we exciting just make us feel tired now. The excitement has worn off, and when we think about doing things we once did without a second thought, we're already ready for bed.

Here are 11 things Gen X once thought were exciting but just make them feel tired now

1. Clubbing and partying until the break of dawn

Jacob Lund via Canva

Remember back in the day when time was not an issue for Gen X? We would go out to the club or a party with friends and stay out until the sun was coming up. We might get a couple of hours of rest, then head into work or wake up and get our weekend started with no problem. We seemed to have boundless energy.

These days, we are ready to go home before we even get there. Staying up past 10:00 PM means we need three business days to recover, a chiropractic, and possibly some ibuprofen. The thought of partying like a rockstar makes us yawn involuntarily, and our perfect Friday or Saturday night consists of a comfy pair of pajamas and a Netflix show we can binge-watch.

2. Taking a spontaneous road trip

Monkey Business Images via Canva

It used to feel adventurous to jump on the highway with no set destination and no GPS to guide us. We popped in a mixed tape and pulled out our good old tattered paper map as we prepared to argue with our friends about whether or not we were going in the right direction. And even if we weren't, we were going to have a good time wherever we ended up.

Nowadays, being trapped in a car for hours on end seems annoying and like a recipe for back pain. We have lost our spontaneity and rely on GPS to take us across the street. We don't go many places without the convenience of an airtight itinerary, reviews, checking the weather, and making sure traffic conditions are good. Gex X swapped a life of improvisation for a humdrum, preplanned existence.

3. Going to sweaty, crowded concerts

gilaxia from Getty Images Pro via Canva

Oh, to be young, wild, and free again. As a Gen X girlie, attending the most packed concert I could find was a rite of passage. Standing for hours on end with thousands of strangers while we shared a musical experience was something that you had to be there to appreciate. We all left drenched in sweat, some our own, and the rest, who knows?

But as we have aged, it's harder and harder to reconcile spending a bunch of money and getting no place to sit. We want our own space, and it has to be comfortable and include food and drinks. As a matter of fact, it makes more sense to use to watch our favorite performers from the couch, where we can get the best view and stay away from super spreader events with unfamiliar people and their nasty germs.

4. Waiting in long lines for movie premieres and album releases

TkKurikawa from Getty Images via Canva

I recall y'all (yes, y'all, because I skipped this one) standing in line all day because your favorite artist had an album coming out, or you camped out overnight to be the first one into the new Star Trek or Friday movie. Life was simple, and you had nowhere to be but right there, living in the moment and preparing to experience something magical.

But Gen X no longer has time for those shenanigans. We've got families, careers, and a burning feeling that time is running out, so we have none to waste. Now, we listen to the music we love on streaming services that allow us to skip through the songs we don't want to hear because as our age has gotten bigger, our patience has gotten much shorter.

5. Hanging out at the mall all day

Robert Kneschke via Canva

The mall used to be the ultimate social scene for Gen X. You could hang out with friends, eat all day in the food court, and loiter in Hot Topic, whether you had money or not. We were unbothered by walking in circles all day because somehow, no matter how many times we passed the same thing, there was something new to discover that we hadn't noticed the first fifty times.

In the age of online shopping, we have no desire to brave the crowded mall in search of the perfect outfit to wear to an event we don't even want to go to. Instead, we run to Amazon and find exactly what we need. For Gen X, adding an item to our online cart is far more preferable than standing in line and waiting patiently to pay.

6. Talking on the phone for hours

PNW Productions from Pexels via Canva

I remember lying on my bedroom floor with the phone to my ear and its cord stretched to its limits. My feet were kicked up on the wall, and I twirled the coiled cord connected to the receiver around my finger. There seemed to be so much to talk about, yet I can't remember any meaningful conversation taking place.

In my 40s, those lengthy, aimless conversations are few and far between. I find myself thinking "This could have been a text" when I get caught up in a phone call that wasn't exactly necessary. Gen Xers are more efficient with our time. We like to get to the point and keep it moving. And don't you dare call us unannounced because we will definitely feel violated.

7. Keeping up with the latest trends

Gabriella Csapo from corelens via Canva

There was a time when Gex X was all about keeping up with the Joneses. We had to have the latest Jordan sneakers, know every word of the most popular songs, and routinely update our slang database so we wouldn't be left behind. We wanted to be part of the "in" crowd, and as long as we were on the cutting edge of fashion, music, and culture, we were.

We have grown to care more about comfort, quality, and affordability than staying on trend. We don't care who is doing what or how much everyone else likes an album. We are comfortable in our skin and align our purchases with our own preferences, not those of the masses.

8. Going bar hopping

Ryan Lane from Getty Images via Canva

As a proud member of Generation X, there was a time when I could go from one bar to the next with my friends, seemingly ingesting an unlimited amount of drinks. Nowadays, if I were to do that, there is a high probability that you would have to visit me in the nearest emergency room. As a young person, a hangover was an expected part of life, and we got over them in record time.

I can already feel indigestion starting at just the thought of taking a sip. We now prefer to socialize in the comfort of our own home. That way, as soon as we start feeling good, we can quickly transition to the recliner or the bed and sleep it off.

9. Burning the candle at both ends

RyanKing999 via Canva

I can distinctly recall staying up until daylight, then heading into work with virtually no sleep in my early 20s. I worked hard and played hard, just like my fellow Gen Xers. The ability to keep going with little to no rest was like a badge of honor that we all wore proudly. Our motto was "I'll sleep when I die," and we lived by that.

But as we have grown, we have involuntarily learned the importance of getting a good night's sleep. We now know that if we don't get the full eight hours, it is entirely possible that we could experience a complete and total shutdown of our system. Burnout is no longer edgy. It's real, and it makes for a rough day.

10. Surviving without Wi-Fi and cell phones

simona pilolla via Canva

I often wonder how we ever survived without a cell phone and a Wi-Fi signal. I don't think kids of today can even imagine going outside first thing and the morning and not returning until just before the street lights came on. If you went missing, the likelihood of your parents knowing before you were long gone was super small. We were survivors, and we made the best of what we had.

What a difference a few decades make. If I happen to forget my phone at home, I immediately go into a panic. How will I survive the day if I can't respond to a funny text, scroll TikTok, or gossip on my break? It's pure torture, I tell you. Just before I collapse like a person lost in the desert, I am reunited with my phone, and all is well in the world again. We have grown so accustomed to having access to everything at our fingertips and asking Google instead of thinking a problem through that we are downright dependent, and it'll only get worse.

11. Being rebellious

KatarzynaBialasiewicz from Getty Images via Canva

Do you know how hard some of us used to try to be different? We wanted to be the edgy one, the one who stood out in the crowd, because we rejected the norm and played by our own rules. Getting into trouble was something to celebrate because it meant we were tough. We had our whole lives ahead of us and, for the moment, were content with breaking the mold.

But we Gen Xers quickly learned that the best person we could truly be was ourselves. Trying to be someone else became a chore and tired us out, so we reverted to what we know: ourselves. Now our biggest acts of rebellion are sneaking a treat when we're on a diet or making a U-turn when the sign clearly says we are not allowed.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that delivers informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.