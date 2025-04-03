Society has gone through quite a lot of changes since Gen X was the main driver of social trends. Much of what they once deemed acceptable, cool, and sometimes funny is now viewed through a more critical lens. While they may not care, there are definitely some habits and behaviors that Gen X got away with that would get you canceled today.

From inappropriate humor to now-outdated expectations, there are several things Gen X considered harmless or even rebellious and cutting edge that simply wouldn't fly in Gen Z-dominated society.

Here are 11 things Gen X got away with that would get you canceled today

1. Offensive humor

When it comes to various pop culture endeavors like movies, TV shows, and music, there is a fine line between being edgy and being offensive. Many of the shows Gen X watched often leaned on offensive stereotypes and what is now considered inappropriate humor, sometimes verging into territory that mocked women, Black people, and the LGTBQ+ community.

In April 2022, market research and consulting firm Ipsos published a report that broke down some differences between what boomers, Gen X, millennials and Gen Z think is funny. They reported that Gen X, in particular, enjoys straightforward humor, as well as non-political humor and dirty language.

Today, when humor is too direct, Gen Z is quick to see it as hurtful or ill-intended. Whether or not Gen X means it to be that way, their dry takes on what they see as obvious runs the risk of being interpreted by Gen Z as jokes made at the expense of someone else's lived experience, which would get them canceled todat.

2. Their 'boys will be boys' mentality

Traditional masculinity was something Gen X generally accepted as a part of life. So when boys exhibited what is now seen as toxic or manipulative behavior, especially toward girls, it would be brushed off with a quick exclamation of, "Boys will be boys!" — excusing their actions instead of holding them accountable.

"Saying 'boys will be boys' teaches children that certain behaviors are endemic to masculinity and exclusive to boys only. This form of thinking reinforces rigid binaries that cause us to develop more engrained 'either/or' attitudes that allow our culture to ignore the true spectrum and variety of behaviors that individuals can exhibit," explained Elizabeth J. Meyer, Ph.D.

Younger generations expect boys to be held accountable for their actions, no longer content to simply let things be the way they are or have been.

3. A lack of sensitivity to mental health

When Gen X was younger, mental health was often seen as a taboo topic. While there were plenty of people suffering from a variety of mental health related conditions, just as there are in today's society, back then, talking about it openly wasn't normalized.

In today's culture, people are much more sensitive to mental health concerns, and not only that, but more aware as well. Nine out of 10 adults said ​they believed that there’s a mental health crisis in the US today, according to a 2022 survey from CNN in partnership with the Kaiser Family Foundation.

While some progress has been made, there is still much more we need to do, but it's definitely a better environment for people to openly discuss their struggles without facing judgment.

4. Excessive smoking

For Gen X, smoking was a part of their culture. When they were kids, people were still smoking cigarettes on airplanes, in restaurants, in movie theaters, and in offices. Smoking was ingrained in pop culture and seen as something cool and rebellious.

According to the CDC, cigarette smoking among adults has declined over the past decades. While people today use e-cigarettes or vapes, the culture around smoking has shifted drastically. And compared to how things were for Gen X, smoking isn't as socially accepted and widespread as it once was.

5. Unfiltered language

For Gen X, unfiltered language was seen as a way to exercise their freedom and remain authentic. They rarely worried about how their words might be seen as offensive to others. From using slurs to crude language that was often not politically correct, Gen X simply had no filter when it came to what they could and couldn't say. It was common for them to use derogatory terms in everyday conversations because they weren't concerned about every potential harm they might possibly cause someone else.

In today's culture, if you even think about dropping a slur or crude word, especially about what are considered marginalized groups of people, you would be canceled in quick succession and educated about why words like that don't even belong in your vocabulary.

6. Not acknowledging that 'no means no'

The concept of consent and boundaries was something that Gen X wasn't as aware of when they were younger as Gen Z is now. In many instances, the phrase "no means no" either wasn't taken seriously or was disregarded entirely.

There's still a lot of work to be done surrounding consent, with 72% of 18- to 24-year-olds not understanding that you can say no after initially saying yes when arranging to meet to someone. Fortunately, there are definitely more conversations and education happening about the topic now compared to In Gen X's time.

7. Expecting boys to be tough and not show emotion

The idea that young boys and men were not allowed to cry or show any emotion that expressed their vulnerability was something that was pressed on Gen X quite a lot, and it's still something that this current generation is attempting to help men unlearn. Hiding their emotions doesn't make anyone more masculine. If anything, it makes things worse for them.

"Boys can be emotionally vulnerable; we need to do better with understanding their feelings and discussing them as much as we do with girls. Whether we want to subscribe to gender differences or not, when it comes to communication with boys versus girls, it is different," insisted school psychologist Lisa Liggins-Chambers, Ph.D.

There's definitely been a huge cultural shift when it comes to talking to young boys and men about what masculinity looks like. And one thing they don't need to hear is that it requires acting strong and tough in place of showing actual emotions.

8. Bullying and hazing

For Gen X, bullying and hazing were simply seen as a way of life, despite the negative outcomes that these behaviors had on people. They were seen as character-building experiences, even if that was never actually the case. Instead, being bullied or hazed made people feel small and vulnerable, contributing the oncoming mental health crisis we are facing now.

In today's culture, there are so many more resources and information available for people who are either being bullied or experiencing hazing, whether it's at school, in the workplace, or even at home, making this another thing Gen X got away with that would get you canceled today.

9. Body-shaming and diet culture

Both body shaming and diet culture were heavily ingrained in Gen X's youth. They were constantly scrutinizing and judging not only others' bodies but their own. From feeling pressured to maintain a certain weight or participating in unrealistic and unhealthy diets that were advertised on TV, they grew up in a time when this focus on a perfect appearance at any cost was normalized.

In today's society, while body shaming still exists, there are so many more positive conversations and movements happening that prioritize the importance of embracing your body for all of the wonderful things it does for you instead of trying to conform to outdated ideals.

10. Tolerating workplace harassment

For many young Gen Xers, workplace harassment was seen as something to either ignore, brush off, or accept as being a regular part of life when, in fact, it should have been safe to take it a lot more seriously. Whether it was verbal or physical, many people felt they had no choice but to hold their heads up and endure it because of how important their work life was considered. Inappropriate comments were laughed at and filed as something that simply happens in the office, just like anywhere else.

In today's culture, harassment still isn't always taken as seriously as it should be, but compared to how it was when Gen X entered the workforce, there are more conversations happening and a greater understanding of these issues. And for the most part, action is now taken if someone feels uncomfortable in the workplace.

11. Unbalanced gender roles

Outdated gender expectations and norms weren't as much of a major concern for Gen X as they are now. From career choices to household responsibilities, men and women had designated roles that would be frowned upon if they decided to deviate from them. Women were expected to take on more nurturing and agreeable roles while men were expected to work and earn money, with little room for vulnerability.

As the world has evolved, so have these expectations. Now, both men and women are free to express themselves without feeling as if they need to stick within a certain mold.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.