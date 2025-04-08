Each generation has things about it that are unique while also maintaining shared qualities. For example, group strategy director Katie Kersen explained that both Gen X and Gen Z have a love for the past and a focus on sustainability and are sick of being stereotyped. Despite these similarities, there are still plenty of things Gen X was perfectly used to while they were growing up that would absolutely horrify Gen Z.

One Redditor decided to ask fellow users in the website’s “r/AskOldPeople” forum what they were perfectly used to as kids that would shock Gen Zers everywhere. Reddit commenters came through with quite the slew of memories from their childhood that would seem horrific to some but were perfectly normal to them.

Here are 10 things Gen X kids did growing up that would horrify Gen Z:

1. Being free-range kids

One of the most common responses that came up was being allowed to roam freely from a young age. “I left home on Saturdays after the last good cartoon, and my family didn’t see me again until dinner,” one person recalled. Others recounted being allowed to walk into town or ride around on their bikes by themselves.

Gen Zers would, of course, never stand for this. With all of the media attention on criminal cases like kidnappings, Gen Z was and is safely sheltered from the dangers of the outside world. Some speculate that people have simply become more evil with time, while others feel that the world has always been a terribly dangerous place, but now there are more mediums through which to be made aware of it.

Still, there is a movement to bring free-range kids and parenting back to the forefront of families today. Much of this started with Lenore Skenazy, who wrote the book "Free-Range Kids." In an interview, Skenazy suggested that those converted to her cause “[spread] the word about the disappearance of childhood independence — and why this is dire!” It seems not everyone is willing to let go of free-range childhoods so easily.

2. Being latchkey kids

Similar to free-range kids, latchkey kids were common when Gen X was growing up. One commenter described it this way: “Kids finish school at 2:30, parents don’t get home until 5:30, kids are home alone and have to entertain themselves. No internet, no cell phones, only landlines, their friends and their homework. If they’re lucky they have bicycles or a nearby playground to shoot hoops at.”

Gen Z would be terrified to hear of this relic of the past. They were and are transported to and from school by parents or other caregivers and never left alone for a considerable amount of time at a young age. They are, in a word, protected. The character-building that Gen X felt they received from this kind of upbringing is foreign to them.

Now, when parents aren’t able to be there for kids because of work, they are placed in after-school care programs. Unfortunately, these programs are adding to the crisis surrounding the cost of childcare in the United States. According to Trusted Care’s Tamatha Hazen, “After-school care costs $140 to $400 per month for public school extended day programs. Day care after school programs cost $280 to $750 per month. YMCA before and after school care programs cost $160 to $480 per month.” Despite the costs, many parents still prefer these options for their kids.

3. Doing whatever they wanted to in an airport

Once upon a time, airport security was scant, if not just non-existent. All of this was before the tragedy of 9/11, of course. One Redditor remembered those days fondly. “Walking to airline gates without a ticket or TSA,” they offered. “When I was a kid, Mom would take me to BWI airport and we would watch the planes from the pier.”

Gen Z would naturally be shocked to hear that there was a time before the TSA and other forms of airport security. It’s possible they’ve heard about it, but as 9/11 occurred early in their young lives, it probably sounded like ancient history.

The U.S. government naturally acted swiftly after 9/11 to do everything in its power to protect its citizens. In November 2001, President George W. Bush signed the Aviation and Transportation Security Act into law. This put such measures into place as baggage screening and more heavily fortified cockpit doors. At this time, the TSA was also created to bolster safety efforts.

4. Being unreachable

A common experience for most Gen X kids was the inability to reach other people when needed. Sure, landlines existed, but somebody had to actually be there to answer the phone. “People being completely unreachable, even children, for multiple days,” one user recalled. “Not in a ‘they aren’t answering work emails on purpose, but are posting on Instagram kind of way’ — but truly, no one knows where the [expletive] this person is or how to get in touch with them.”

To Gen Zers, being unreachable is a foreign concept. Everyone has a cell phone nowadays, and Gen Z is known for using it constantly. Whether it’s texting or using social media, you can always find out if someone is okay if it’s ever in question.

According to the Pew Research Center, although there are naturally some concerns about the effect cell phones have, especially on children, most people view them as positive things that have benefitted them. Of the countries they surveyed, “a large majority say mobile phones have been good for them personally, and many also say mobile phones positively impact education and the economy.”

5. Being exposed to unhealthy habits

One of the most popular answers to the Reddit query was that tobacco use was treated very differently when Gen X was growing up. Users recalled the “deference given to smokers,” noting that ashtrays were common items in nearly all homes.

Gen Z would be horrified to know that such a time existed, given the information we have about health and cigarettes. It’s not like people have stopped smoking altogether, and members of Gen Z certainly still partake, but it does seem like it’s become less common.

The dangers of big tobacco were actually realized relatively early, with some studies linking it to lung cancer as early as the 1940s. In the '60s, nonprofit medical organizations began to advocate for better public information regarding the dangers. However, it wasn’t until the 1990s that many of the campaigns we are familiar with today really made an impact. Gen Z understands the dangers now, but they just weren’t as widely publicized for Gen X.

6. Not using seat belts

It’s obvious that Gen Xers grew up in a very different era in many respects, including when it came to safety in vehicles. One Redditor pointed out that no one really used their seat belts at the time, or at least didn’t use them properly. Others pointed out attempts to fit as many people into the back of a station wagon as possible or riding in the bed of a truck.

This is, of course, very different from life today, in which people are expected to wear seat belts unless they want to break the law, and authorities closely monitor vehicles for any possible infractions. While Gen Z may remember some instances of “double-buckling” to fit more people in a car, safety precautions were generally followed as intended.

AAA noted, “A timeline of seat belt history can be traced back nearly two centuries, but it’s only been in the past few decades that the safety feature — and its use — have become commonplace.” Now, all states except New Hampshire require adults to wear seat belts, and they save approximately 15,000 lives each year.

7. Bullying of minorities

One of the more unfortunate parts of life for Gen X growing up was the general lack of acceptance for minority groups. One Redditor termed this as “casual violence, racism, bigotry and bullying at a level that young people today would lose their minds.”

Meanwhile, according to the Pew Research Center, Gen Z is actually the most ethnically and racially diverse generation that the world has seen. Gen Zers are also more comfortable using gender-neutral pronouns, and 50% think society should be more accepting of people who do not identify as a man or woman.

This is certainly not to say that all Gen Xers actually engaged in bullying. However, it was something they saw growing up and something society tried to normalize. Now, Gen Z would never stand for such a thing. The vast majority value those who belong to minority groups and want them to feel accepted.

8. Paying an outrageous amount for long distance calls

The phone habits Gen X grew up with are very different from what the world is used to today. One Reddit user shared that “the idea of long distance toll charges on phone calls” would be unbelievable to today’s younger generations. But for Gen X, it was just a reality that had to be dealt with. For this reason, they often avoided making long distance calls or made them as short as possible to avoid adding high charges to their phone bills.

For Gen Z, long-distance phone calls are simple. You simply pull out your smartphone and, well, dial the number. There is no question or hesitation. They are able to just go for it without any added concerns. This has been revolutionary for communication and staying in touch with loved ones.

Jim Speta, a telecom law professor at Northwestern University, said that this changed in a big way when landlines were slowly but surely replaced with cell phones. “There has been what we call the death of distance. And what that means is that, to a significant extent, the cost of transmitting locally is not that much different than the cost of transmitting long distance,” he added.

9. Walking to school

These days, a caregiver drives you to and from school, and if one isn’t available, you take the bus. Not so for all Gen X kids. While plenty still got to school this way, a lot of kids also found themselves stuck with having to walk. One Reddit commenter shared, “I walked about 1.5 miles to and from my middle school in Winnipeg … I still don’t understand why my mom wouldn’t drive me even though she was a stay-at-home mom.”

Gen Zers would absolutely balk at the idea of having to walk to school. For one thing, many live farther away from their schools than just 1.5 miles, which is still a considerable distance. Additionally, many schools are located in busy metropolitan areas that would simply be unsafe to walk in. Being a car or bus rider is just the norm.

The University of Michigan reported that only 13% of kids walked or biked to school in 2004. In 1969, the number was 50%. While there are many factors that have affected this change, the biggest one has been an increase in safety concerns. Whether the trend of getting to school on one’s own ending is a bad thing or not is largely up to individual interpretation.

10. Calling information or an operator

Another phone-related issue for Gen X was having to call information or an operator to receive the, well, information they needed. A Redditor noted that they often had to “[dial] 0 for an operator (always a lady)” or call “411 for information.”

Unlike today, when Gen Z has access to Google and phone contact lists, Gen X didn’t have anything like that. When they were looking for information, they had to actually call information and use an operator to connect them to the right person.

While telephone operators were once a common job for women to hold, in 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that only 5,000 remained. In 2023, CNN’s Nathaniel Meyersohn reported that AT&T was doing away with the ability to dial 0 for an operator or 411 for information from landlines. This has truly become a thing of the past.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.