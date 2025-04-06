Greetings From The Gen-X Generation That Drank From The Hose — 'TV Commercials Had To Remind Our Parents They Had Kids'

I remember seeing a TikTok a while back that made me rethink my life, or at least pay more attention to where I came from. A Millennial in a beanie looks confused. “Y’all say you used to drink from the hose,” he says. He pauses to scratch his chin and ponder before he asks, “Were sinks not an option?

A beleaguered Gen-X woman (Kelly Manno if you want to look her up) adds her response. She heaves an exasperated sigh and says, “Who’s gonna tell him? You want me to tell him? I’ll tell him.”

Then she shouts, “We weren’t allowed in the house! … Our childhood was like one unending episode of that TV show, Survivor, okay? We are indestructible. We never sat in car seats, nobody’s ever given us swimming lessons, and we’ve all either been shot with a BB gun or stabbed with a Jart.

The television stations had to make a commercial reminding our parents that they had kids. I kid you not. Every night on the 10 p.m. news a voice would come on and say ‘It’s 10 p.m. Do you know where your children are?’ to remind our parents that they had kids. So no, sir … shirtless … with the beanie … sinks were not an option.” And everything Kelly Manno said is the straight-up truth.

The Gen-X generation drank from the hose because we are indestructible.

We’ve been through a lot of stuff. And while we went through it, we pretty much just thought it was normal.

It was normal to hurl heavy weighted lawn darts called Jarts at each other across the lawn. My family survived without any major lacerations or concussions, which is in itself miraculous because we generally weren’t that lucky.

(Although we kids — unsupervised as usual — invented a game in which we smacked pool balls at each other across our grandpa’s old pool table using ping pong paddles. That game resulted in not only bruised knuckles but lumpy heads and contusions because you wouldn’t think a pool ball would be able to fly but it turns out that, with the right propulsion, they absolutely can.)

