The vast majority of Gen Z — the young generation at the heart of many modern social movements, the ones challenging massive traditional norms, and unpacking generational trauma from decades of stigmatized mental health conversations — feels a pressure to be "perfect" adults as they fight for change. However, as a study from Arta Finance suggests, many of them are suffering in silence.

Whether it's job instability, detachment from their families, financial struggles, or isolation, there are many things Gen Z secretly struggles with but won't admit over fears of "not being taken seriously" as they navigate the world. However, the truth is that trauma and adversity are key to gaining experience that makes people more resilient in the face of challenges. By acknowledging the ways Gen Z has been pressured into isolation, they not only find community with others in similar situations, but other generations and demographics have the opportunity to give them grace.

Here are 11 things Gen Z secretly struggles with but won't admit

1. Credit card debt

Ironically enough, many Gen Zers are taking on credit card debt to escape the stress of their daily lives — partially fueled by financial discomfort — and even trying to pursue acceptance and validation online by living up to the consumerist standards their favorite influencers set (while likely taking on debt of their own).

According to data from the Federal Reserve Bank, Gen Zers are not only more likely to have more than one maxed out credit card, they're most likely out of all age demographics to be behind on payments.

They're essentially living amongst "recipes for financial chaos," as financial expert Bobbi Rebell explains, where unrealistic lifestyle expectations, social media, and "FOMO" are urging Gen Zers into unrealistic and harmful spending habits.

2. Social media dependence

Social media and constant screen time is a detriment to young people like Gen Z's mental health and well-being, and many of them are fully aware of the consequences they've been forced to grapple with.

From feeling socially anxious, to being isolated from in-person connections, and grappling with headlines, beauty standards, consumerist pressures, and "choice overload" on dating apps like Tinder or professional ones like LinkedIn, Gen Z's lives and identity have become inextricably linked to their phones and social media, to a fault.

Considering most of their social circles, jobs, and identities revolve around their social media presence and time online, it's quickly becoming one of the things Gen Z secretly struggles with but won't admit. They can acknowledge the pain it's caused, set certain limits, but at the end of the day, in the current state of the world, it feels impossible to give up completely.

3. Social anxiety

According to experts from the National Social Anxiety Center, Gen Z has been dubbed "the anxious generation" for good reason. They're not only grappling with more mental health concerns than any other generation, they're struggling to find community, make connections, and comfortably meet new people in their circles.

From growing up and entering into adulthood amid a global pandemic, to navigating the consequences of social media, and mediating the consequences of internet accessibility and the news, it's no surprise that Gen Z is struggling with anxiety, but they're also struggling in secret.

Social anxiety has become one of the things Gen Z secretly struggles with but won't admit for a number of reasons, but it's largely out of embarrassment. They're ashamed to be anxious in social interactions, feeling like it's a fault of their own that they're unable to make friends or feel likeable and valued in conversations.

4. 'FOMO'

According to psychology researcher Liz Stillwaggon Swan, one of the biggest causes of anxiety and depression in Gen Z adults is "FOMO" or the "fear of missing out." As they enter into adulthood and begin navigating this new and uncertain life, they're constantly subjected to content from their generational peers, reminding them of what they could or "should" be doing with their lives.

From making friends, to going out, and getting better jobs, they're subjected to a hostile comparison culture where they never feel good enough. It's not simply a desire to be with their friends or say "yes" to invitations for social events, it's a "FOMO" on a larger scale — feeling like they could always be doing more to live a happier, healthier, cooler, more fulfilling life.

5. A pressure to keep up with worldly events and topics

Especially coupled with heightened accessibility online, many Gen Zers are emotionally exhausted by the constant influx of news headlines and worldly events they're subjected to. Psychologists argue that reading these headlines and feeling a pressure to engage isn't just uncomfortable and taxing, it can be genuinely frightening and anxiety-inducing, urging readers into a state of "fight-or-flight" and even anger to cope.

Studies from Pew Research Center found that Gen Z is the most ethnically and racially diverse generation yet, which is why it's not entirely surprising that they're more committed to upholding their values of equity, diversity, and inclusion in every aspect of their lives.

However, this also means that in addition to the societal pressures they face in keeping up with worldly events and advocating for social issues, as a result of social media and the internet, they also feel a personal pressure — their identity, peers, and communities are in the middle of many of these discussions.

While it may be underdiscussed and understated in discourse, as this is one of the things Gen Z secretly struggles with but won't admit, many Gen Zers feel exhausted and mentally drained trying to keep up with the headlines, educate themselves on every hot topic, and engage in discourse that directly relates to their identity and personal lives.

6. Making friends in adulthood

According to clinical psychologist Miriam Kirmayer, many young people and Gen Zers haven't been given the opportunity to make friends in adulthood in the “typical way” as a result of worldly shifts and social media. Even when they start a new job, where they don’t know anyone, they steer clear of forming friendships, more concerned with prioritizing their work-life balance and boundaries in the office.

Especially with shifts to hybrid and remote work early in their career, simply engaging and communicating with their workplace peers was wildly different — affecting the way they engage now that they’re back in the office.

Already grappling with loneliness and social anxiety in their personal lives, finding ways to make friends in adulthood is that much harder. There’s not longer the security of a college roommate, classmates, or a sports team to force them into social connection, so instead, they spend their time at home, ruminating on how their lives could be different or more comparable to the peers they see online.

7. Adjusting to a 9-to-5 schedule

While there are certainly a number of Gen Z workers challenging the parts of the corporate culture they despite — from in-person structures, to the dress code, and expectations around taking time off — there are just as many struggling in silence, trying to figure out how to readjust their lives into a job that's also their sole source of income.

Especially for the Gen Zers who followed the traditional track to college, graduating and entering adulthood can feel anxiety-inducing, overwhelming, and scary. You no longer have a concrete track to follow, friends doing the same thing as you, or people in the grade ahead to model what success looks like.

Like Mel Robbins describes in her podcast, most post-grad Gen Zers are currently experiencing "The Great Scattering" — everyone is moving away, doing their own thing, and reinventing themselves.

While it can be exciting, it's also incredibly difficult and lonely. It can feel challenging, isolating, and sometimes even embarrassing to admit that you're struggling to figure out who you are or invest in things that make you happy when you're also working more than 40 hours a week and trying to build a life you're excited about.

8. Saving money

Outside of the feelings of sheer anxiety and anxiety that not having a savings account or an emergency fund to fall back on can spark, many Gen Zers are grappling with a spending problem that consumes their daily lives.

They are the least financially literate generation, according to a WalletHub survey — to no fault of their own — which makes falling into poor spending habits and a tumultuous financial situation incredibly easy.

Alongside pressures from social media to feed into consumerism and the emotional comfort spending can provide in a fleeting moment, it's not surprising that saving money is one of the things Gen Z secretly struggles with but won't admit.

With a yearning for financial independence and a desire to combat misguided perceptions of their generation as "lazy" or "immature," many Gen Zers feel ashamed talking about their financial situations, causing them to suffer in silence, at the detriment of their mental health and well-being.

9. Generational resentment

Whether it's with their boomer bosses at work or their parents at home, many Gen Zers are secretly struggling with the consequences of generational resentment.

Especially considering their generation is collectively more open about discussing mental health, prioritizing work-life balance, and committing to emotional intelligence in their daily lives — if we're painting with broad strokes — it's not shocking that these new conversations and sentiments can spark tension in family and professional dynamics.

For many young people, the inability to talk about childhood trauma or have civil discussions around differing opinions has isolated them completely from their families. At work, they don't feel respected, heard, or supported by older leaders who don't share their values about work-life balance, communication, or boundaries.

While it can fuel their determination fighting for change and challenging traditional norms, there's no hiding from the fact that it can also be difficult, isolating, and incredibly scary to feel alone — navigating early adulthood without a support system or guidance.

10. Not being able to invest in large purchases

Considering the majority of Gen Zers can't even afford their monthly rent and necessities, it should come as no surprise that they're not planning for larger investments like buying a new car, setting up a retirement account, or investing in a home.

However, the stability that comes from having a disposable income or a larger investment like a home shouldn't be ignored. Not only does owning a home provide young adults with a sense of stability and independence, other large investments like having the freedom to go on vacation, start a family, or afford emergency medical bills as they arise is fundamental to a person's well-being and mental health.

Even though they may be passive and even humorous to cope with this discomfort in larger discussion about the future, it's one of the things Gen Z secretly struggles with but won't admit.

11. Crafting a personal identity

Despite sharing collective values around diversity, inclusivity, and self-expression, Gen Z largely struggles to craft their own personal identity in the face of social media, internet accessibility, and societal pressures.

While traditional media and social platforms can be reaffirming to Gen Z identity, sparking feelings of acceptance and helping young people to build communities that they'd otherwise miss out on in-person, it can also make it difficult to understand and solidify what they actually enjoy and feel passionate about.

With influencers sharing their favorite products, beauty standards growing expeditiously, and access to the most successful — yet, often misunderstood — public figures of their generation, it's easy to simply adopt trends and other people's goals as their own.

Of course, one of the reasons why identity is one of the things Gen Z secretly struggles with but won't admit is because they're not fully aware of these pressures — at least, many of them are not. They may not recognize that they're simply following other people's footsteps or yearning for external validation by pretending to like what everyone else is doing.

They may even find it difficult to sit with their emotions or have a conversation without being pulled in a million directions — what they should say, what they shouldn't, how they should be acting, what they should look like.

Adulthood is challenging for everyone to navigate, regardless of age. Considering they've been so influential and sometimes controversial, it's easy for people to demonize Gen Z and even condemn them for expressing their struggle. At the end of the day, giving people grace is the key to making the world better for everyone.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.