Much like our social norms and material interests, our homes and the decor inside tend to shift and change over time, as new generations buy homes and craft their spaces. Whether it’s changes to collective financial well-being or new trends that shape what we bring into our homes, there’s a natural life cycle to the way people’s living spaces look over time.

While talking about all the new things and details is definitely exciting, there are just as many things that no longer exist in most homes that were common even a few years ago. From landline phones to certain decorations, they’ve either fallen out of style among most people, no longer serve a purpose, or are no longer accessible to the general public.

Advertisement

Here are 10 things that don’t really exist inside most homes anymore that were common even a few years ago

1. Landline phones

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock.com

While there are still plenty of people who appreciate landlines and keep the old-fashioned relic in their homes, in most households, personal cellphones have completely replaced them. Especially in our current era of convenience, cellphones are just easier, especially for people whose every inch of their lives, from work to personal friendships, is etched into their phones.

Advertisement

It’s one of the things that don’t really exist inside most homes anymore, not because they’re not affordable or interesting to most people, but because they’re not necessary anymore.

2. CDs and CD players

With the emergence of popular streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, DVDs are essentially unnecessary, and their sister platforms, Spotify and Apple Music, make physical CDs even more obsolete. With the convenience of all of these things right from a person’s phone, and the even easier process of buying them, it’s no surprise that collections of these things are missing from modern homes.

Of course, like many old-school things, from newspapers to landlines, CDs are making some kind of comeback amongst nostalgic generations and young people, but that doesn’t mean they’ll grow in popularity to the same scale in people’s spaces.

Advertisement

3. Stacks of print newspapers

There’s no denying that the emergence of the internet and cell phones in general has completely changed the market for print media like magazines and newspapers. While stacks of newspapers and a person’s favorite magazines used to be charming staples of decor, they’re now some of the things that don’t really exist inside most homes anymore.

While these forms of print media are certainly coming back “into style” for young people desperately seeking hobbies and interests outside of social media and their phones, they’re still largely missing from people’s living spaces, on a massive scale.

4. China cabinets

Considering many Gen Zers and other young people aren’t as interested in keeping and maintaining family heirlooms like fine china, it’s not entirely surprising that china cabinets are one of the things that don’t really exist inside of most homes today.

Advertisement

They take up a lot of space that most people don’t have in their living spaces, and often become larger burdens than they’re worth. So, whether they’re being sold to offer people some financial respite or simply being donated, they’re not sticking as household fixtures in the same way they were for Gen Xers and their boomer parents.

5. Guest rooms

pikselstock | Shutterstock.com

Despite wanting and yearning for more living space in their homes, the majority of Americans don’t even have the financial means to comfortably house their families. Whether siblings are forced to double-up in rooms or young people are expected to get roommates, extra space for things like guest rooms and home offices is far less feasible today.

Advertisement

That’s why these dedicated rooms in people’s houses are one of the things that don’t really exist inside most homes anymore, even if they were common a few years ago. Most people can hardly afford their rent every month for a tiny space, let alone other expenses like groceries and utilities. So, of course, they’re not overspending on something that offers them “unnecessary” space when they have little wiggle room to spare.

6. Christmas cards on the fridge

Families are receiving fewer Christmas cards in recent years than ever before, especially as digital alternatives to staying connected become more common. So, it’s not entirely surprising that Christmas cards hanging on the fridge during the holiday season are one of the things that don’t really exist anymore inside most homes, even if they were common a few years ago.

Even handwritten letters are largely uncommon in today’s world, when sending a text message or picking up the phone to call someone is far more accessible and convenient.

Advertisement

7. Physical alarm clocks

According to a study shared by Maynooth University, in the last 5 years, more than 40% of people have fully abandoned digital alarm clocks for convenient alternatives on their cellphones. While sunlight alarm clocks like the “Hatch” are gaining popularity amongst younger generations, the majority of people are switching to their phones for convenient morning wake-ups.

That’s why they’re one of the things that don’t really exist inside most homes anymore, even if they were fundamental staples in young people’s childhood routines.

8. Physical checkbooks

With online banking alternatives and cash platforms like Venmo that make sharing money easy and convenient, it’s no surprise that physical checkbooks are a thing of the past for most people. Of course, plenty of people, largely older generations with a distrust of online banking options, still use checkbooks, but for most, they’re things that are no longer inside most homes.

Advertisement

If they need to send money to someone, they’ll use Venmo or, sometimes, cash. If they need to double-check an expense, they’ll log onto their bank app right from their phone. Having a physical checkbook is just one more thing to keep track of, and for many younger generations, to learn how to use.

9. Family desktop computers

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

While some families used to have the space for a full home office in their living spaces, the majority of people today do not. Of course, alongside the introduction of personal laptop computers and cellphones, a shared desktop computer is also not a necessity.

Advertisement

With so many people focusing their lives around ease and convenience, why invest money into a desktop that can’t move with you?

10. Answering machines

Much like household landlines and family desktop computers, answering machines are a piece of technology that’s largely a thing of the past. It’s no longer inside most homes, despite being somewhat common a decade ago, and has been replaced by newer, more convenient alternatives.

Advertisement

Most young people don’t even know what an answering machine really is, considering they have one built into their phones. When someone calls, they see it immediately and can usually watch a live voicemail transcript come through their phones. So, it’s easy, quick, and convenient, compared to old-school alternatives.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.