Everyone knows what it’s like to feel stuck. There are times when you are unsure about what actions to take or choices to make. A case of analysis paralysis can leave you confused and anxious, missing one-in-a-lifetime opportunities and killing your productivity.

Alternatively, sitting with your thoughts for a while can help you avoid rash decisions. It may be your intuition’s way of keeping you from making missteps. So, what do you do when you don’t know what to do? Believe it or not, some things will help you get unstuck.

Here are 10 things to do when you have absolutely no idea what in the world you’re doing:

1. Stop procrastinating

There are times when you know what to do deep down inside, but are scared to act or simply don’t feel like rising to the occasion. This is especially true if you have a habit of procrastinating until the last minute. Buckle down and do what needs to be done. See the light at the end of the tunnel and don’t stop until you get there.

Procrastination is a way to avoid unpleasant feelings associated with a task, but this creates a cycle where delaying a task leads to more stress and anxiety in the long run. Research recommends dividing the large task into smaller, more manageable steps. This makes the task seem less overwhelming and provides clear, achievable goals.

2. Get social

Isolating yourself with negative thoughts and uncertainty swirling around in your head is a recipe for stagnancy. Grow your network. Meet new people and share ideas. People tend to underestimate how much others enjoy talking to them and tend to overestimate how harshly others are judging them.

Research shows that most people are more likable and better conversationalists than they believe. You may be too close to the situation to see it from the right perspective. Objective people can help motivate and inspire you.

3. Be proactive

Playing catch-up is draining. Balancing tasks you should have already completed with those you must do currently is tough. People who achieve the lives they have dreamed of take initiative and see potential problems before they arrive. Learn to stay a step ahead so you don’t fall behind.

Research does caution that mindless busywork is not the same as productivity. Tasks like constantly checking email can create the illusion of productivity without actually accomplishing meaningful work.

4. Help someone

When you are lost in life and everything around you seems to be crumbling, helping someone out can give you a renewed perspective. Being of service can trigger something within you that propels you forward in life. It is better to give than to receive. If you focus on being a resource for people, good karma is sure to follow.

Helping an individual can shift your focus away from your own concerns and rumination, replacing them with a focus on the other person's needs. Research suggests that the benefits are strongest when the act of helping comes from an authentic place, not just from a selfish motive.

5. Relax and go with the flow

It’s hard to see the big picture when you are filled with anxiety and restlessness. Release the need to control the outcome and just trust the process. Change the things you can control and let go of anything you can’t. It makes no sense to ponder things you have no power over, so accept them and move on.

By not resisting uncertainty and instead engaging in a meaningful activity, people can find purpose and focus, which is more beneficial than rigid adherence to plans that are not working. According to a 2020 study, this doesn't mean being passive, but rather accepting the current moment and allowing trust and intuition to guide you

6. Sleep on it

A clear mind is a rested mind. Tiredness leads to impulsiveness and a lack of clarity. Rest and wake up refreshed and ready to make informed decisions. Sleep gives your mind a chance to shift to a more positive place. It settles your thoughts and allows you to be more present in the creative process. Take a day to rest. Your problems will be there to tackle tomorrow.

Sleeping allows you to set aside the strong emotions that may be driving a decision, such as the frustration or excitement of the moment. Studies show that REM sleep can help detach the emotion from a memory, allowing for a more objective reassessment.

7. Trust your intuition

If you’re like most people, you have said, “I should’ve listened to my first mind” on multiple occasions. Well, the truth is, you only have one mind, and it’s time you started listening to it. That nagging sensation in your gut that you felt before making the last wrong decision was your intuition. This time, don’t ignore that voice in your head. You know what is best for you.

In situations requiring a quick response, especially in areas where you have experience, your intuition can provide a faster and more effective answer than a lengthy logical analysis. Research has suggested that intuition can help you align your choices with your core values and sense of purpose.

8. Talk to someone

Spinning problems around in your head and hoping for a solution can leave you unable to connect the dots. Talking to someone you trust and putting those thoughts into the universe may be just what you need. Everyone you know has their own unique perspectives and experiences. If you can’t seem to find a resolution, run it by a friend, family member, colleague, or behavioral therapist to get a second opinion.

Even minimal social interactions with strangers can increase happiness and a sense of connection. Research has shown that this is because conversations, even brief ones, can increase positive emotions and combat loneliness.

9. Focus on the outcome

One thing that freezes people in their tracks is the work required to reach a goal. If the mountain of work you have to climb to get to the result seems insurmountable, you’re focused on the wrong thing. Try keeping your eyes on the prize. Feel the emotions you anticipate when you achieve what you desire. Dig deep and keep pushing until you are at the finish line.

Visualizing the desired outcome can help you focus your thoughts and energy toward a specific goal. However, research often suggests that focusing on the process is more effective for high performance, as it keeps you present and adaptable

10. Stick to your values and beliefs

Some decisions are easy. You love animals, so you are a vegan and you avoid leather. You love nature, so you recycle and use a reusable water bottle.

Research indicates that living in alignment with your core values leads to greater happiness and a deeper sense of fulfillment. This approach is linked to higher life satisfaction, reduced stress, and enhanced self-worth, while also improving motivation and problem-solving abilities by focusing on what is fundamentally important to you.

What makes them hard is the pressure to go against what you truly believe in. Know that there are no wrong choices when you stick to your morals and values without compromise.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She covers lifestyle, entertainment, and news, and self-focused content, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.