Throughout our lives, everyone is searching for happiness in one way or another. While happiness looks different for everyone — for some, it means building a family, for others, reaching the top of their career — some rules can help anyone live a truly fulfilling life.

Here are the 12 rules that changed my life:

1. Chose to be happy

No matter what, no matter where or when, choose to be happy. Take everything with humor in your heart, regardless of what it is!

Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

2. Don’t overthink things

Sit down, think about a possible solution, and if you cannot come up with one in 10 minutes, then just act on the first best thing! Acting beats thinking nine out of ten times!

3. Act with your mouth shut

Instead of saying you’re sorry, exclaiming your resolutions to the heavens, and proclaiming everything you want to do, just do it. Don’t tell the world what you will do, show it!

4. Give it your all, always

There is nothing you gain by living small. Either you give it 100% or you might as well not do it and change. Respect your time enough to give every moment everything you have.

5. Be honest, especially with yourself

Lying serves no purpose other than getting you into the life of another person. Being honest sucks at times, sure, but it will always lead to a better life.

6. Choose your path

This is your life and in the end, it’s you who has to come to terms with how you lived. Don’t like what someone else is selling? Then don’t buy into it!

7. Show massive responsibility

You said you wanted to do something. Then do it! Words are meaningless unless they are followed by action. It’s your life, which makes it your responsibility. No one else is liable for the way you live your life but you.

8. Be you

If you do not know what means, figure it out.

9. Drop the nonsense

You know what you are and are not doing. You know when you are lying to yourself, kidding yourself, and not doing what you set out to do. Cut out all the crap and focus on what matters.

10. Never surrender on what truly matters to you

Whenever you do find something worth fighting for, fight for it with all you’ve got! Yes, you will fall. Yes, you will fail. Stand back up. The fight is only over when you stay on the ground.

11. Never stop improving

When you stop improving yourself you will fall below your potential and receive a life less than what you are capable of having. Work your hardest. Always.

12. Enjoy

You have one life, one chance, and one opportunity to make this life worth something, so make it count. Love your life, learn to enjoy yourself, laugh heartily, and, most importantly, make the mark you want to make on the world. Whether or not you lived a life worth living in the end is up to you.