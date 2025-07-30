Some people feel stuck in life because they just don’t have any forward momentum that’s keeping them going. On the other hand, some people live exciting, spontaneous lives that have them always on the move. When that movement stops, they can feel like they’re stuck, but there’s a good chance they aren’t. Instead, they’re just experiencing some stability for the first time in their lives.

Advertisement

A woman named Kay, known as @safespacewithkay on TikTok, knows this firsthand. “Sometimes I have to ask myself, ‘Am I really stuck in life, or am I experiencing a certain level of stability that I’ve never experienced before?’” she said in one post. Kay explained that it can be hard to tell the difference between being stuck and being safe. Thankfully, there are some signs you can look for that will show you you’re actually not stuck, you’re just stable.

Here are 4 signs you’re not stuck in life, you just finally have some stability:

1. You have a set routine

Andriy Mazepa | Shutterstock

Advertisement

One of the first things Kay mentioned was that you’re living with some kind of routine. Of course, even during more unstable periods of your life, you can still have things like morning or night routines that you stick to. But if you feel like your whole life tends to follow a general routine from one day to the next, it’s a sign that you’re living with stability.

Some people may think that having a routine sounds boring, but there are actually loads of benefits. Psychiatric nurse practitioner Cheryl Beutell, APRN, explained, “Having a routine is how you build habits. When we practice good habits, they can help us maintain positive relationships, good hygiene, and our best health.” There are numerous advantages to having a routine, like decreasing stress and improving the quality of your sleep.

It’s not boring to have a routine, and it doesn’t mean that you’re stuck. Instead, it’s an indicator that the craziness of your life is finally evening out and you’re seeing some stability for the first time. That’s something to be proud of and grateful for. Not everyone can claim to have that kind of stability in their lives.

Advertisement

2. You have a stable job

Mikhail Nilov | Pexels

Millennials are known as the generation that frequently job-hops. According to a Gallup survey, 21% of millennials changed jobs in the previous year, and only 29% claimed to feel like they were engaged at work. Gen Z seems to be following in their footsteps. When you’re young, it’s not uncommon to move from one job to the next pretty frequently as you find your footing in your industry and figure out what you want your career to look like.

At some point, though, you’ll probably lock into a more stable job. You’ll find yourself sticking around for longer and won’t feel the pull to go look for something else. This is a positive because it means your salary and benefits will stay the same for a greater period of time. A steady salary means you can keep the bills paid and even save up an emergency fund.

Advertisement

Gill Staffing pointed out that a “long-term tenure” with a certain job or company can lead to things like greater expertise, opportunities for advancement, and chances to have your salary increase. But the most important advantage may be the way it decreases the stress you feel. As long as you like your job and it’s not causing an undue amount of stress itself, it can be your stepping stone to making big leaps in your life that you couldn’t manage without that income.

3. You’ve been living in the same place

When you’re young, you kind of bounce around from one living situation to another. You go back and forth between your childhood home, a dorm room, and apartments. What many people don’t acknowledge is that this can really happen in any stage of your life when you’re experiencing a bit of instability, no matter your age. So, when you finally find yourself living in the same place for a while, it may leave you feeling like you should move just because it’s what you’re used to.

These days, everyone loves talking about how great a nomadic lifestyle can be, but moving around constantly has its disadvantages, too. Writing for Think Remote, Stephen Tiliki shared that some of the downsides to living life as a nomad can be feeling isolated because you’re far from the people who mean the most to you, and going through uncertainty because you rarely stay in the same place for long.

Advertisement

Everyone’s personal living situation is individual to them, but many people find that there are a lot of advantages to living in one place. This gives you a sense of stability that many people can only dream of. If you’re done moving around a lot and finally staying in one place, you’re not stuck, although you may not be physically moving. You’re actually just stable.

4. You’re avoiding drama

Daniel Xavier | Pexels

One of the surest signs that you have found stability is that your life is more relaxing and drama-free. No one’s life will ever be perfect and devoid of any drama at all, but noticing that there’s less than there used to be is an indication that you have found some stability. Drama is something that it’s easy to get caught up in when you’re more immature, so less drama is a true sign of growth.

Advertisement

Psychiatrist Dr. Abigail Brenner, MD, noted that drama usually follows big changes in your life. So, if you’re experiencing a lot of drama in your life, it could be a sign that your life is constantly undergoing change. She also said that people “who need attention and excitement in their life” are more likely to cause drama. A lack of drama means that you have become a steady person who surrounds themselves with like-minded people.

Drama may seem fun, but it’s actually just a waste of time. You’ll see this when it leaves your life because of the stability you have. Being able to actually enjoy your life and spend time at peace instead of having your life constantly interrupted by drama is so worth it.

Don’t let the signs that your life has become stable make you think that you’re stuck. Just because things aren’t moving at a breakneck pace doesn’t mean that you’re stuck and should feel bored. There are actually many things you can find to enjoy in a stable life without feeling the need to always move from one thing to another.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.