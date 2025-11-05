Smart people are a bit mysterious. From their slightly reserved nature to their witty remarks, intelligent people can be difficult for the average person to figure out. After all, people who are quietly brilliant usually have odd habits that those of lesser intelligence often can't quite understand.

Smart people tend to do things differently than others because their brains are working on a whole different level. So if someone in your life (perhaps even you) does any of these strange things on a regular basis, go ahead and blame it on what's inside that big ol' cranium.

People who are quietly brilliant usually have these 11 odd habits

1. They talk to themselves

Perfect Wave | Shuttetstock

People who are quietly brilliant usually have the odd habit of talking to themselves, which many view as extremely strange. From parents scolding them to friends giving them bizarre looks, most people assume that someone who talks to themselves is a bit off.

However, according to Professor Emeritus of cognitive psychology at Otterbein University, Robert N. Kraft, Ph.D., "Talking out loud to ourselves helps us comprehend and manage unusual and surprising events in the world, as well as distressing developments that almost all of us experience, such as relationship difficulties and illness."

So, if you catch a smart person engaging in this habit, turn the other way. It’s just another way for them to process their thoughts.

Advertisement

2. They ask strange questions

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

If there’s one thing about a smart person, it’s that they have a million thoughts swirling around in their head. From wondering about simple everyday ideas to an existential crisis, people who are quietly brilliant usually have the odd habit of asking strange questions.

They aren’t trying to be weird purposely, but they’re naturally curious about the world around them. For better or worse, they’re wired to think deeply, which causes their mind to wander. This is why brilliant people blurt out random things at odd moments of the day. While it’s strange for the average person, brilliant people only have room for so many questions until they eventually explode.

Advertisement

3. They get lazy

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Smart people excel in many areas. From being creative to understanding correlations faster than the average person, brilliant people are truly one of a kind. That being said, people who are quietly brilliant usually have the odd habit of being lazy. They can certainly push past their desires and do what they know they should. There are dishes in the sink, and their bed still hasn’t been made.

But still, they can’t help but laze around on their couch, pushing off these needs for another day. As unhelpful as it may be, smart people aren’t as energetic as the average person. According to research published in the Journal of Health Psychology, individuals with low need for cognition were more physically active than those with high need for cognition. This is because even when intelligent people aren't doing anything, their brain is still working and thinking through complexities.

So, the next time someone sees a brilliant person lazing around, keep it moving. It might be annoying, but giving them time to work through their thoughts is the best way for smart people to eventually reset their minds.

Advertisement

4. They have unusual sleep and work patterns

New Africa | Shutterstock

Smart people are great at comprehending facts, but when it comes to real life, they may not always do what others think would be the most logical, and many people who are quietly brilliant have the odd habit of having an unusual sleep or work pattern.

Filled with so many questions, many intelligent people stay up late, perhaps doing research or trying to soothe their thoughts. Unfortunately, this can have a negative effect on their health. As a study published in Healthcare explained, lack of sleep leads to the derailment of body systems.

This is why quietly brilliant people should do their best to create better routines. While an instance or two of losing sleep is nothing to bat an eye at, disturbing their natural sleep pattern is bound to come at a cost.

Advertisement

5. They come up with creative curse words

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Every once in a while, it feels good to swear. Whether it's because someone cut you off in line or because you accidentally spilled your coffee on your way to work, swearing can be a great way to let off steam. Even if it isn't always the kindest or most graceful thing to do, people who are quietly brilliant usually have the odd habit of swearing more often than others do.

For many, this may come as a shock, but intelligent people do like to cuss a little bit. While TV shows and movies may show the poised or elegant version of intelligence, people who are brilliant in real life are pretty creative with their words. According to a study published in Language Sciences, those with superior swear word fluency tended to have higher verbal intelligence. Due to their brilliant mind, they can curse someone out creatively with their linguistic skills, while simultaneously knowing when it is and isn't appropriate to do so.

Advertisement

6. They love to be alone

ViDi Studio | Shutterstock

While most people fall under the label of ambivert, people who are quietly brilliant usually have the odd habit of loving to be alone. From the outside, it might not sound strange to want to be alone. After all, many people claim that they like spending time alone to reflect. And while this may be true for a select few, most people aren't as introverted as they'd like to believe. Whether they'd admit to it or not, it's human nature to want connection.

Whether that means only having one friend or having a few family members to spend time with, the average person needs to be surrounded by a tight-knit community. This can explain why depression rates are soaring for the younger generations. With very little socialization, loneliness has been deemed an epidemic by some. Luckily, smart people tend to fare better at being alone. Having time to research and destress, being alone is the greatest gift someone can give brilliant people.

Advertisement

7. They’re forgetful of the little things

Tonuka Stock | Shutterstock

Sure, when it comes to remembering math formulas or historical facts, brilliant people have it made. Due to their high intelligence, it isn't uncommon for smart people to remember things that the average person easily forgets. That being said, having a brilliant mind isn't all it's cracked up to be. From their inability to remember simple dates to their forgetting their friends' likes and dislikes, people who are quietly brilliant usually have the odd habit of being forgetful of the little things.

There's a reason why they have to jot everything down. Not wanting to accidentally set their spouse off for forgetting an important family gathering, smart people need to constantly stay organized. Because they have so much going on in their head, the small things tend to slip their mind more often than not. If intelligent people aren't on top of their A-game, they probably won't remember the most common everyday things.

Advertisement

8. They keep their desk messy

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Smart people are many things. However, being organized in their workspace isn't one of them. This is why people who are quietly brilliant usually have the odd habit of keeping their desk messy. Believe it or not, it isn't just simple laziness. While intelligent people aren't the most organized, another huge reason why they prefer to keep their desk a mess is that it inspires them.

According to a study published in Psychological Science, messy environments encourage people to try new things and to become more creative. So while a tidy environment is great for people's mental health, at their workstation, most brilliant people keep it slightly messy to help inspire them through their workday.

Advertisement

9. They take cold showers

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

It sounds strange, but if there's one thing smart people like, it's cold showers. It doesn't matter if their partner is freezing and can barely stand the temperature. They'll take showers by themselves, but people who are quietly brilliant will not give up their odd habit of taking cold showers. Now, while it may sound strange, there's a reason for it. As most people know, smart people are always thinking.

Because of their brilliant mind, people come to them with problem after problem. And while intelligent people take it in stride, a good cold shower is often just what they need to turn things around. According to a study by the Department of Forensic Medicine, University of Oulu, cold showers help reduce tension, fatigue, and improve mood and memory.

So, if a brilliant person is feeling particularly drained, they might take a cold shower. Without realizing it, brilliant people have found hidden benefits and use them to boost their energy when they're feeling particularly drained.

Advertisement

10. They criticize themselves often

Wasana Kunpol | Shutterstock

Intelligent people might seem to have everything together, but they struggle more than most realize. Sure, having a good memory is great. However, knowledge can be a burden for many. This is why many intelligent people also suffer from things such as anxiety or depression. With this in mind, people who are quietly brilliant usually have the odd habit of criticizing themselves more.

Blame it on their anxiety or perfectionist tendencies, but smart people are often harder on themselves than the average person. From the mistakes they've made to the way that they look, smart people are highly critical to the point that it makes their mental health worse. This is why getting help is so important. As most smart people know, sometimes, they can't handle everything on their own.

Advertisement

11. They spend a lot of time daydreaming

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Finally, people who are quietly brilliant usually have the odd habit of daydreaming. Most smart people have a lot going on in their heads. Like the average person, they have friends, family, and work to think about. However, on top of this, brilliant people also tend to think about other things, such as random facts or what-if scenarios. This is why most intelligent people tend to daydream.

Without realizing it, they'll doze off for hours on end if someone lets them. Especially when they're bored, smart people use daydreaming to stimulate their minds. And while daydreaming is good, it's important to remember that, like anything in life, balance is key.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.