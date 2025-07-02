4 Things Deeply Authentic People Do Without Even Trying

Carl Jung once said, "The privilege of a lifetime is to become who you truly are." As humans, most of us want to be deeply authentic. We want to be grounded in our skin, secure in who we are, and accept our strengths and weaknesses. We want to be able to live a lifestyle that reflects our inner values, beliefs, personality, and passions.

Authenticity is generally defined as being true to yourself and acting in a way that reflects your core sense of self. It means that you aspire to be consistently yourself at all times and in all situations — including when you’re alone, around others, and in social environments; that you act in ways that are congruent with your beliefs independent of what others may say; and that you’re grounded in your values no matter what circumstances come your way.

Not only does being authentically yourself feel good, but a large body of research suggests that it’s highly associated with psychological well-being and life fulfillment. For example, a meta-analysis of 75 studies found that authenticity was positively associated with general well-being and active engagement in work and life.

Yet as much as being authentic is good for us (and most of us want to be grounded in our skin!), truly exploring who we are throughout our lives and acting accordingly can be daunting. The great news is that there are ways to develop authenticity.

Here are four things deeply authentic people do without even trying:

1. Cultivate self-awareness

Becoming authentic means being open to new information about yourself. Each day, take time to observe your thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Try to become an observer of yourself. What qualities best describe you? What are your likes and dislikes? Your personality?

2. Figure out their core beliefs

Yuri A / Shutterstock

To be authentic means you know your most cherished values, because it’s these very characteristics that should be driving your actions with intentionality. So, explore and identify your core values.

Do you value independence? Loyalty? Family? Honesty? Make a list of what matters most to you right now.

3. Catch themselves making choices that don't align with their values

To be authentic, your thoughts, words, feelings, and actions should match. So, how are your values reflected in your choices? Are there ways they aren’t reflected? Are there times when your actions don’t match what you claim to stand for?

If you notice an inconsistency between what you say, how you feel, and what you think, pause and try to make your values and choices congruent.

4. Develop a healthy self-image

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

The better you feel about yourself as a person, the easier it will be for you to be yourself no matter what situation you find yourself in. This also allows you to admit your faults and mistakes without becoming paralyzed by shame or guilt, or to tolerate people not liking you, criticizing you, or even rejecting you because who you are doesn’t coincide with who they are.

Practice appreciating the wonderful things about you. When you fall short of how you’d like to be, remind yourself that life is a big learning experiment. The goal isn’t to be perfect—it’s to learn from perceived mistakes so you don’t repeat them again.

The naked truth is this: Throughout your life, you’ll likely encounter innumerable situations that challenge you to look in the mirror. These situations lead you to ask: Who am I? Why am I reacting this way? Is this who I want to be or how I want to live?

Although many of these situations are difficult, they also offer you a profound gift—the ability to become more authentic. Or, as was said so eloquently by Carl Jung, the opportunity to become who you truly are. To help build authenticity, observe yourself, look for inconsistencies in your beliefs and choices, and work on building your self-esteem.

People will appreciate your honesty, and you’ll feel more grounded in your skin when your internal world matches your external behavior.

Dr. Cortney Warren is a Board-Certified Clinical Psychologist and expert on eating disorders, self-deception, and the practice of psychotherapy from a cross-cultural perspective.