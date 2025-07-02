We’ve all met that one person who has a hard time throwing stuff out, whether their reasons stem from anxiety or from sheer guilt. The problem is pretty obvious: throwing stuff out is a must-do. Otherwise, you end up becoming a hoarder, and that’s never a good look.

Some folks have a harder time than others with the art of decluttering their homes, and there’s always a reason for it. If you’re dealing with someone who has hoarding tendencies, you might have heard these excuses below.

Author’s Note: Hoarding is a sign of severe mental illness. If this sounds like you, please consider getting therapy or calling 988 for help.

People who have a hard time throwing things away usually have these 11 reasons

1. ‘What if I need this later?’

There are a lot of items that tend to be very useful once in a blue moon—tools, tech pieces, and more. In some cases, the person in question might have a point. For example, tool rental prices have been steadily increasing for the past couple of years.

If a tool is rare, pricey, and useful, you might want to hang onto it for a while. Meanwhile, if it’s something like a collection of jam jars? That might be a bad investment to cling to.

2. ‘What if it becomes worth more later?’

Ah, the collector’s debate! It’s true that many toys, books, and videos have become incredibly pricey collectors’ items in recent years. Some Barbie dolls released as recently as 2014 now net upward of $10,000 online.

This requires some discernment. Much of the price of collectors’ items depends on the rarity as well as the popularity of the items in question. Barbies, vintage games, and music memorabilia have a high chance of making money. McDonald’s toys? Not so much. Even so, is it really worth the clutter?

3. ‘It’s still good to eat…’

Many people tend to feel guilty about throwing away food they didn’t eat, often as a result of being raised poor. (No, really, it’s a known form of trauma expression that can occur if you were food-insecure as a child.)

Food expiration dates are there for a reason. After a certain point, food will no longer taste the same or be as safe to eat. Please do not be the person who gambles on an expiry date. It’s not a game worth playing for most of us.

4. ‘It’s better to just keep it here. It’d end up in a dump, otherwise.’

This is a line I’ve heard uttered by people who feel a bit ashamed about overconsumption. They bought a bunch of knick-knacks, and then they feel bad because their home is now cluttered up with junk, but they don’t feel right just throwing things away.

A good alternative to this would be to offer it up for free. Local sites that support free giveaways and freeganism will be happy to help you post a curb alert for items you no longer want. Just thank the items for the use you’ve gotten from them and let them find a new home!

5. ‘I’ll wear it when I get thinner.’

Oh, if this isn’t something I’ve said for ages. The truth is that clothing will not fit the same as when you first bought it and wore it, back when you were thinner. Losing weight doesn't always mean you go back to your original body shape.

Your best bet is to toss out those clothes, donate them to a thrift store, offer them to a nonprofit, or sell them. Trust me, you’re going to want to get new clothing once you actually get that weight loss started, if only as a prize for yourself.

6. ‘I’ve had it for so long…’

There are certain items that you can develop a sentimental attachment to as the years pass. However, that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea to keep everything you’ve had for ages. This is especially true if the item in question is a piece of furniture, a mattress, or even a barely functioning stove.

If you kept an item for a very long time but haven’t been able to use it, you need to stop feeling guilty about possibly giving it away. It’s a sign that you’ve gotten good use out of it. Now, it’s time to get a new item that can replace it.

7. ‘What if they come back and see that I threw it out?’

Here’s a weird excuse I’ve seen among people who had a particularly bad breakup. Some folks will keep items from an ex they hope to bring back into their lives, often with the idea that it’ll look sweet when the ex sees they never threw it out.

The ex is an ex for a reason. If you’re looking to move on, you might want to get rid of those old baubles and gifts. If you’re still hung up on them, it may be time to ask why you’re still trying to keep them around after a breakup. Either way, it’s not healthy.

8. ‘I could give this to my kids’ kids once they’re all grown up.’

There are many parents who keep their children’s baby clothes, baby shoes, and cradles in hopes of one day giving them to their grandchildren. It’s a touching, endearing concept at first glance. However, it’s not always the best decision.

A lot has changed since your (now adult) child has grown up. Baby safety standards have increased. Clothing has become more baby-safe. What you give to your grandkid might not even be considered decent or safe by today’s standards. This is why major health sites started to warn others against using vintage cradles and the like.

9. ‘But it could come back into style!’

This is another major issue I hear pop up when I listen to people argue against throwing out clothes and shoes. It’s true that fashions tend to come and go in cycles. It’s one of the reasons why people are experiencing so much Y2K nostalgia these days and why 80s hair is making a comeback.

However, there’s only so much vintage clothing that one person can feasibly wear. If you’ve outgrown it or it’s currently threadbare, it may be time to give your closet some extra space. (Get my drift?)

10. ‘I can fix it up!’

There are some folks who are handy enough to repair, repurpose, and replenish items that are a little broken down. That’s why there’s a trope discussing fathers and sons bonding over fixing a car. With that said, most people are not that handy these days. Those who are often have other projects they have to work on.

If you aren’t a natural “fixer,” it may be better to just let this be someone else’s project. It's often low-key clear when you’re not ready to work on something.

11. ‘It’s all I have to remember them by…’

Here’s the truth: many people have items from loved ones who have passed away that remind them of the deceased. More often than not, it makes sense to actually keep these things because those mementos really do mean something to others.

The problem arises when the person in question was a toxic individual, or when everything reminds you of them. Like with all things, it may be better to really think things through when you’re trying to reduce clutter. You’ll be glad you did.

