11 Signs You Have A Strong Personality But Are Also Super-Sensitive

Being a strong and sensitive person may seem contradictory when you think about it. How can you stand up for yourself and others if you get shy every time someone is looking at you?

Being strong isn't always about being the loudest or the biggest person in the room. It's about how you treat others and how you look at life. Someone who is sensitive and strong may not always know what to say at the right time, but they'll always be a shoulder for you to cry on and be someone who listens.

A combination of such personalities makes you a sharp person who is also in tune with their feelings and emotions. In short, you are at an advantage when it comes to dealing with everyday life.

What does it mean to have a strong but sensitive personality?

As a strong person, you can take anything that life throws at you; pair that with a dose of sensitivity, and it makes you more sympathetic to those around you. To be a strong but sensitive person means you have traits that encompass sensitivity to the feelings of others as well as emotional strength.

Individuals with this personality exhibit specific traits like resilience, determination, and assertiveness, as well as being attuned to the emotions and needs of those around them.

Here are 11 signs you have a strong but sensitive personality type because, yes, it's completely possible.

1. You get overwhelmed sometimes.

Yeah, sometimes the world is an overwhelming place. But you don't let it kill you. That's the strength. You feel your feelings, sure, but at the end of the day, you're a fighter who doesn't give up.

2. You call people out.

But only when they deserve it. You're in touch with your feelings and you know when someone deserves to be called out. You're sensitive, so you have an acute awareness of details.

3. You're a selective dater.

You don't go out with just any meathead from Tinder. You don't do small talk on the first date. You want real human interactions! It makes finding a date a little bit harder and getting a call back from a date more difficult, but it's still worth it for you.

4. You're not a complainer, you just don't put up with BS.

Being a strong but sensitive person means standing up for yourself. Being sensitive means knowing when you have to stand up for yourself. If you're complaining, it's not because you're annoying; it's because the world is too full of people who don't quite get it.

5. You're a good listener.

You know how nice it is to be listened to as a sensitive person. So, in that sense, you know the importance of being a good listener, too. For you, it's easy to shut up, tune everything else out, and lend an ear to a friend.

6. You have a strong sense of justice.

A strong but sensitive person has the innate understanding of right and wrong. You have a strong moral compass and stand up for anyone who is treated unfairly. But your passion for justice extends into your personal life, and ultimately influences your decisions for the better.

7. You're extremely caring.

Because of your kindness, you are naturally attuned to the emotions and needs of others, whether it be friends, family members, or complete strangers. This makes you able to foster strong, lasting connections with people who are naturally drawn to you.

8. You're honest without crossing the line.

While many people are blunt about their honest opinions, you value honesty and transparency, but in a way where there's a delicate balance between them. Because of your sensitive side, you know the impact your words can have on others.

9. You love to learn.

Your strong personality gives you a thirst for knowledge and personal growth, fueled by your sensitive side that is incredibly curious. But you want more than just what you can learn in textbooks — you seek to understand the intricacies of the world around you!

10. You respect yourself.

Because you're sensitive and strong, it's no wonder you have healthy boundaries set up to protect your emotional well-being. You channel your sensitive nature into self-improvement, recognizing your own worth, and do what you can to make sure your own feelings and experiences don't set you off-course.

11. You're resilient.

Despite your deep emotions and sensitivity, you possess an inner strength and resilience that enables you to bounce back from challenges. You acknowledge and process your feelings, find ways to adapt and grow as a person, and use emotional tools to emerge even stronger.

