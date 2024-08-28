How To Tell If You Have The Rarest Personality Type In The World, According To Psychology

We all have certain personality traits that make up our personality type. Some people are introverted while some are extroverted. While one person might adhere to what is told to them by others, another will follow their gut intuition. Decision-making can be based on either logic or emotion. These are some of the key elements of the Myers-Briggs personality types.

The Myers-Briggs personality test is built upon the belief that people fall into one of two sides of the spectrum of four main personality traits: extroversion or introversion, thinking or feeling, judging or perceiving, and sensing or intuition, research tells us.

With 16 different personality types, it’s normal to wonder which is the most common. Likewise, you may be wondering which is the rarest. The INFJ is the rarest personality type. The Myers and Briggs Foundation explains that “all types are equal, there is no best type.” Despite this truth, some personality types are more common than others.

We all have differences, but it’s those things that make us each unique and special in our own way — and as the rarest type, the INFJ might just be the most unique.

According to the Myers & Briggs Foundation, the INFJ personality type is the rarest in the world.

The INFJ personality type makes up only 1.5 percent of the population.

What are the INFJ personality traits?

Their core characteristics are introversion (I), intuition (N), feeling (F), and judgment (J). Since these traits are not static for any type (we all change behavior from time to time), it makes sense to say that INFJs can be contradictory. Despite their introverted nature, they are very people-oriented. Similarly, they are not always pushed by emotion and can see the value in rational thinking.

They also switch between thoughtful consideration and spontaneity depending on the situation at hand. Because of their ability to balance both sides of the spectrum, INFJs are sometimes hard to understand.

Once you begin to grasp who they are as a person, they seem to flip the script. There’s no predicting what this personality type will do — most of the time they don’t even know what they’ll do.

Jane Granneman, the author of The Secret Lives of Introverts: Inside Our Hidden World, tells us that the dominant function of an INFJ is introverted intuition. In other words, they “subconsciously notice patterns” throughout the world around them. Due to their secondary function, extroverted feeling, they are moved toward people. As a result, their subconscious attention is put on the patterns of human nature.

INFJs are highly intuitive when it comes to the character of others.

Most people can’t understand where this sense of intuition comes from, therefore, they don’t recognize its power.

Nonetheless, “the INFJ may know something without quite being able to put their finger on why or how they know it.” Since they can read others well, an INFJ might expect the same from the people close to them.

While this might not be possible for other personality types, the INFJ is capable of getting into someone’s head and figuring out what makes them tick. This unfortunately sometimes comes with a strong emotional toll.

They don’t just understand someone else’s emotions, but also feel them with the person. Highly empathetic, the INFJ can even “absorb the emotions of a stranger.”

There’s a chance that if an INFJ sees someone crying on the street, they will become overwhelmed with sad emotions. This empathy becomes much stronger when they know who the person is, like a parent, child, friend, or significant other.

Another special trait that an INFJ holds is long-range forecasting abilities. Similar to their talent for having a strong intuition, these personality types are good at predicting the future based on previous experiences.

Although they don’t have psychic abilities, they find it easy to see what could be. This is generally based on their subconscious insight and high intellect.

Although it can take a long time for an INFJ to fully trust someone, once they do, they give their whole heart in hopes of receiving the same.

They will begin to form strong, unbreakable bonds. For them, there is no shame in being vulnerable to someone. Just like they appreciate others being vulnerable, they will do the same when the time feels right. As a result, their extroverted side will shine through.

If you are close to an INFJ, it’s safe to assume that you have seen a side of them, not everyone else has — be grateful for that. In romantic relationships, the INFJ is not just looking for a fling. Instead, they are focused on finding someone who will be by their side for the long haul. However, an INFJ may find themselves in a one-sided relationship.

Due to their level of empathy and care for the ones they love, they can be easily manipulated for their great listening and advice. We’re not all capable of being willing to help whenever it’s needed. That said, the person with whom the INFJ is in a relationship might not reciprocate the same level of effort.

This personality type is also conflict-avoidant, meaning they want total harmony in all of their relationships. When there is a conflict between an INFJ and someone else, they are likely to become distressed and physically uneasy.

Since they are so rare, it’s important to acknowledge how special the INFJ in your life is.

Just as you would any other personality type, show them respect and appreciation for the role they play in our world. We can all learn something from the outlook of an INFJ.

Their desire to seek meaning, understand other people, and implement their vision for the world is beautiful in its entirety. If you’re an INFJ, find comfort in the fact that you are rare and continue to be your true self even if others can’t understand it.

