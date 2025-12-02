Mornings are a battlefield for so many. Some people are able to wake up and immediately silence their alarm before jumping out of bed and getting a start to their day, while others hit snooze over and over before crawling out of bed with sleep still in their eyes. The people who tend to have their mornings together can be hard to understand, but they're usually productive and peaceful because their prioritize their routine. Watching them can be equal parts impressive and can also make you feel slightly bad about yourself because you don't have it locked down in the way that they do.

It all boils down to their common sense. They aren't overcomplicating things, and that's why everyone else can have the same kind of effortless morning routine that they have. Whether it's making their bed or avoiding their phone, these are just some of the things people with common sense do in the morning that normal people can't stand. Mornings don't have to be difficult if you put your mind to it and use your common sense to ensure you're being as productive as you can be as soon as you wake up for the day.

Here are 11 things people with common sense do in the morning that normal people can't stand

1. Waking up at the same time every day

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Honestly, being able to wake up at the same time every day can truly help when it comes to having a more productive morning. People who do it aren't bragging about it or announcing that they are waking up at this designated hour of the day, they just do it.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, having an irregular circadian rhythm can have a negative effect on a person's ability to sleep and function properly, which can result in a number of health problems as well.

That level of consistency means that they're able to get a head start while others are still trying to figure out how to squeeze in some more sleep without being late for their responsibilities. People who wake up consistently aren't perfect by any means, but they do it because they know that'll it make their lives easier.

2. Opening the blinds

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

It might not seem that important, but the second you wake up, opening the blinds can help you wake up naturally. It's one of the things people with common sense do in the morning that normal people can't stand.

People with common sense who can tackle the mornings with no problem are usually getting out of bed and immediately going to their window to pull back the curtains and open up their blinds just to bring some light in. It can feel refreshing after having been in darkness for hours on end.

There's something about feeling the warm sunlight on your face after you've just woken up that can be a real motivator to getting things done and being productive. It's also the action of physically getting out of bed rather than lying there and hitting your snooze button repeatedly that wakes you up as well.

You're getting a start to the day, and just as making your bed can be really helpful, so can parting the blinds and looking out into the morning sky.

3. Making the bed immediately

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

It can be a hassle to set aside time to make your bed every single morning. For some people, they make the excuse that they'll be getting back into bed later that night so it shouldn't matter if they make it when they wake up in the morning. Yet those with common sense know that making their bed right when they wake up and before they leave the house can greatly help their mood.

"Small, consistent actions are more reliable. We have the ability and resources to complete and continue small actions. Any form of success, even if trifling and incremental, is important at first. Momentum builds on any success; nothing succeeds like success, and it feels great, too," explained social psychologist Richard H. Smith.

A made bed instantly puts you in a better mood, it also sets the tone for your day. It makes your room feel instantly cleaner and more put-together. It's about taking the tiniest win you can right as you're starting your day. Once you knock out making your bed, it's as if your brain instantly thinks you've been ten times more productive than you actually were.

4. Checking the weather and planning their day

Dorde Krstic | Shutterstock

Before people who take their mornings by storm wake up, they already know exactly what the temperature for the upcoming day is. They know whether or not it's going to rain, if the sun will be out for a couple of hours or all day, and if there's even a chance of wind.

They've planned their entire day around the weather and it makes it that much easier for them to wake up and tackle all of their responsibilities. Meanwhile, the average person might not even think to glance at the weather app on their phone and will get mad when they're hit with some severe weather conditions even though it would have been quite easy for them to check.

It might seem mundane at best, but checking the weather and planning your day accordingly means that you get to enjoy the peace of the morning. It's just one way that you have a sense of control and avoid that mini crisis of being caught in a rainstorm later.

5. Avoiding checking social media

Bricolage | Shutterstock

It can happen to the best of us: You sleep with your phone plugged in on your bedside table, and the second you hit your alarm to turn it off, it can feel subconscious that you're unlocking your phone and pulling up Instagram. However, those with common sense know that immediately checking any social media app the second you wake up only ends up doing you a disservice.

You haven't allowed your brain or even your eyes to fully adjust to being awake, and suddenly you're watching all of the Instagram stories that you missed the night prior and liking all of the photos your friends posted while you were asleep.

Looking at that bright screen just means you're not getting the best start to your day as you should be getting. Research published in Cureus has even shown that early morning screen use can also impact mental sharpness and your emotional resilience throughout the day.

6. Drinking water before coffee

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

People with common sense usually aren't rolling out of bed and immediately making their first cup of coffee for the day. Instead, they're hydrating with at least one to two glasses of water before even thinking about drinking anything else.

Considering you've just been asleep for around eight hours, your body is in desperate need of something hydrating, and if the first thing you're putting in your body is coffee instead of water, it will greatly impact your energy for the remainder of the day.

"Although it helps wake us up," wellness dietitian Knubian Gatlin said, "I often recommend waiting to have your first cup of coffee until about an hour or two after waking up. This allows your body to use its own resources for energy first."

Once you've rewarded your body with water than having a cup of coffee after can feel like you've actually earned it. It's one of those habits that might not feel important in the moment, but your body will truly thank you because it is the smarter move to make.

7. Stretching for at least five minutes

Monster Ztudio | Shutterstock

Our bodies are usually wound up pretty tight from sleeping all night long, especially if you're someone that typically sleeps in the same position for the entire eight hours. Those who have productive mornings make sure they're doing some easy stretching and moving around before going about the rest of their day.

Not only does it help clear the mind, but it also allows your body to really stretch out all of those kinks and knots that can become quite painful throughout the day if you're not stretching them out in the morning. Stretching is yet another of the things people with common sense do in the morning that normal people can't stand.

But it doesn't even have to be some extravagant or elaborate yoga. Maybe a downward facing dog or even a child's pose can make the biggest difference. We all need to be moving our bodies anyway, and by doing some light stretching in the morning, you're able to do just that and also spend some much needed quiet time with yourself.

8. Eating a full breakfast

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

According to research from the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, nearly one-quarter of individuals in the United States skip breakfast daily. We can all get quite busy in the mornings, so it can be hard to carve out time to make something for breakfast.

But breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day for a reason. It's the fuel and energy that you need to tackle the day ahead and all of the things that you need to get done.

Sure, some of us might not even be in the mood to eat, but in that case, you can just make something and pack it up as you're on the go. Those with common sense are never skimping out on breakfast because they know that without it, they'll end up crashing halfway through their routine.

They aren't just grabbing a cup of coffee and some kind of fruit bar. They're making the whole thing, even if it means waking up a little earlier so they can do just that.

9. Taking a few deep breaths

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

In the same way that most people will prioritize that morning stretching, it's also important that you're just taking a few moments to really breathe and center yourself. Especially if you know you have a busy, and probably stressful, day ahead of you, taking at least a couple of minutes for yourself each morning can make the biggest difference.

You don't even have to do anything fancy either. You can just sit at the edge of your bed and close your eyes, or you can download a mediation app and follow along for some guided breathing techniques.

Deep breathing is one of the things people with common sense do in the morning that normal people can't stand because the average person might just want to hop out of bed and get the day started. However, just sitting with yourself and allowing time to think and even do some self-reflection can oftentimes be the biggest difference between having a good or bad day.

10. Washing their face

Masami.K | Shutterstock

Having a routine can be quite important for the morning. People with common sense know this, which is why they don't play around when it comes to the small habits that they're doing in the morning, including washing their face.

They will head straight to their bathroom sink and splash some cold water on their face to instantly wake them up, before meticulously washing all the sleep off.

It honestly can wake you up faster than scrolling on your phone or even downing an entire cup of coffee will. It brings you back into your body in the best possible way and, before you know it, you're ready for the day ahead with a clean face to prove it.

11. Tidying up before leaving the house

SeventyFour | Shutterstock

Knowing that you're coming back home at the end of the day to a tidy home can make mornings a lot more bearable. Individuals who are making time in the mornings are also not leaving any dishes in the sink, clothes on the floor from getting ready, or overflowing trash in their bins. They're handling their duties so they can actually relax at the end of the day.

"It's clear that staying clean and organized is a good thing. It helps us feel better about ourselves, it keeps us productive. The next time we bemoan having to clean our home, let's try to keep these things in mind. We'll feel much better when everything is organized," encouraged psychiatrist Ralph Ryback.

Those few minutes of tidying up before leaving means they don't have to walk through the door to mess everywhere. Normal people, on the other hand, might just leave everything for later, not realizing that they most likely won't have any energy after a full-day of being out and about.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.