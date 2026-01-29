Common sense is closely tied to social awareness, or what psychologists often call social cognition. According to research from Harvard University, people who are overly focused on their own comfort, needs, and desires tend to miss what’s happening around them. — whether it’s on a physical level, like blocking an entryway in a crowded space, or emotionally, by oversharing with strangers.

While a lack of common sense can be subtle, you can almost always tell someone has zero common sense by specific habits that are obvious once you see them. They’re clearly out of the loop in social conversations and often come across as entitled and arrogant because of their lack of collective respect. Once you spot the pattern, it becomes hard to unsee it.

You can almost always tell someone has zero common sense by these 11 habits that are obvious once you see them:

1. They overcomplicate simple things

While the most intelligent people tend to simplify complex topics and language to make conversations more accessible to everyone, those with little common sense do the opposite. Whether it’s rooted in desires to seem smarter than they are or their general overconfidence in their skills,

In attempts to bolster their own misguided intelligence, they often overlook others and make conversations feel unnecessarily exclusive. So, even if they intend to be more connected and admired, they end up being resented and isolated.

2. They ignore clear instructions

A study from the Society for Personality and Social Psychology argues that entitled people often refuse to follow instructions because they perceive them as “unfair.” They have an inflated sense of “deservingness,” so when something doesn’t benefit them or feel comfortable, they immediately deem it “unfair.”

You can almost always tell someone has zero common sense by these habits that are obvious once you see them. They think they’re above the rules and basic instructions, often because they don’t make sense or feel comfortable, even if this mentality puts everyone else’s well-being and safety at risk.

3. They keep repeating the same mistakes

Our brains are naturally wired toward “laziness” and idleness, which can make it difficult to learn from mistakes and put in the effort necessary to change our narratives in life. People with little common sense are even less likely to break bad habits, largely because they don’t have the awareness to recognize patterns.

They’re often too focused on boosting their own self-image to acknowledge that their mistakes are an opportunity for growth, not necessarily a permanent “weakness.”

4. They overshare with the wrong people

Oversharing is largely a survival instinct for those who do it regularly. When they feel uncomfortable, awkward, or nervous, oversharing is their way of crafting a misguided connection — even if it actually amplifies discomfort and annoyance in their conversations.

Despite that, you can almost always tell someone has zero common sense by these habits in conversations. They don’t know the environment they’re in, struggle to recognize their audience, and often put personal, instant comfort above building strong relationships and creating space for others.

5. They block doorways and shared spaces

Situational awareness is all about understanding the environment you’re in and making changes to ensure you’re acting respectfully and appropriately based on who’s around you. Whether it’s in a group of strangers or at the office, people with strong situational awareness leverage their emotional intelligence to boost conversational and social interactions.

However, people who lack situational awareness are usually lacking in emotional intelligence. They’re “naive” and often misstep and disrespect the people around them without realizing it. Even subtle, seemingly harmless actions like blocking entryways and doorways in crowded spaces are representative of their inability to notice and comprehend the space around them.

6. They are always late

Many people who are chronically late struggle with an “optimism bias” that keeps them from planning ahead and changing their behavior. They believe that everything will work out for them, even without putting in any extra effort or time.

You can almost always tell someone has zero common sense by these habits – when their “optimism” transforms into ignorance, and they start breaking apart relationships and trust by showing up late to every commitment.

7. They struggle to read the room

Whether it’s oversharing, excluding people, or acting unprofessionally in certain situations, you can almost always tell someone has zero common sense by these immature habits. These people struggle to read the room, not because they don’t pick up on social cues, but because they’re too caught up in their own comfort or self-image.

They don’t think that certain rules or expectations apply to them, so they often isolate themselves by making other people feel uncomfortable. They’re always saying the wrong thing, making assumptions, and choosing habits that separate them from a shared social code.

8. They pressure others into bad decisions

According to a study from the Psychology & Aging journal, our susceptibility to peer pressure often continues into adulthood, which is why it’s essential to be intentional about the people you keep around. Whether it’s urging a friend to overspend or pressuring people to impulsively make a risky decision, you can almost always tell someone has zero common sense by these habits.

They’re obvious once you see them, but in the moment, peer pressure can be incredibly convincing, especially from someone you admire or who seems to have everything “all figured out.” These people fail to consider consequences and often overstep rules, so the last thing you want to do is follow their advice.

9. They interrupt in group conversations

While in some cases, talking at the same time or interrupting in a high-intensity conversation can come across as friendly and collaborative, in other spaces, they’re only perceived as rude and disrespectful. People who lack common sense might get lucky interrupting in a space where it's accepted, but most of the time, they’re falling into the latter — harming other people and breaking trust by trying to get their voice heard.

They’re not known for being quiet and intentional, but loud and obnoxious. They care more about ensuring they have space to speak than actively listening to anyone else or asking them thoughtful questions.

10. They ignore consequences and procrastinate

If someone leads with ignorance and a lack of social awareness, chances are they’re rarely considering the consequences of their actions or the outcomes of their choices. They’re leading with instant comfort in mind, even if it comes at the expense of their personal well-being and health.

You’ll often notice these habits in someone who has zero common sense right away. They make impulsive decisions. They assume ignoring something will make it go away. They procrastinate on big projects and plans.

11. They use ignorance to avoid effort

People who crave control and comfort may weaponize their ignorance as a “power play” – trying to get out of tasks or situations that don’t immediately adhere to their needs and desires. You can almost always tell someone has zero common sense by these habits.

They use phrases like “well, I didn’t know” and “I don’t know how to do it” to protect themselves from making a mistake or being uncomfortable leaning into a challenge. In comparison to people with true intelligence and common sense, who are open to learning new things and growing, they’re often stagnant and insecure.

