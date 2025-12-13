People with actual common sense avoid 11 mistakes that everyone else makes daily

While each person tends to have their own definition of what collective "common sense" actually is — and believes that they have it — researchers agree that true common sense stems from the environment they're in. Depending on the social situation they're in or the people around them, expressions of common sense can shift. For the most part, it's a lack of emotional intelligence and social awareness that characterizes a person who lacks common sense, regardless of the environment.

People with actual common sense avoid certain mistakes that everyone else makes daily, from letting minor inconveniences get the best of their emotional stability to starting work right when they wake up. They not only make an effort to live their lives with empathy for others, but also grace and compassion for themselves.

1. Complaining without changing anything

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

According to psychotherapist Ilene Strauss Cohen, people who constantly complain are often less satisfied with life in general and set themselves up for unhealthy, unhappy, and unfulfilling routines. They complain constantly, bringing negative energy into their relationships and conversations, without ever actually making a change.

Not only does this burden the people around them with making space for negativity and reassurance, but it also sabotages the mood and motivation of the person complaining. That's why people with actual common sense avoid these mistakes that everyone else seems to make.

When they do complain, which is a natural part of our human nature, they make a change. They take accountability, ask for advice, or move forward to make a change, rather than dwelling on their own negativity.

2. Saying 'yes' to appease others

Whether it's nonverbally tolerating misbehavior from someone in your life or saying "yes" to plans when you're feeling exhausted inside, these are all mistakes that people with actual common sense avoid. They're self-assured and aware enough to notice when they need to call on their personal boundaries for a sense of security.

While people-pleasing in this way may offer a fleeting sense of connection, comfort, or security, in the long run, these behaviors only decrease internal trust and spark more emotional turmoil.

3. Letting minor inconveniences derail their day

Minor inconveniences, annoying people, and daily struggles are unavoidable — they're a part of life, and something we don't have the power to control. However, while other people and things are impossible to control, we do have power over how we respond. If we're immediately angry and irritable, they can derail our entire day, but with grace and forgiveness, we can move forward with ease.

People with actual common sense avoid these mistakes that everyone else makes daily because they value their time and well-being. While sadness and anger may be comfortable for unhappy people to revel in, for a person with internal security and self-esteem, they're not worth holding onto for so long.

4. Skipping rest and breaks

Even if skipping rest and working through breaks feels like a productive way to make progress in our personal and professional lives, experts agree that these behaviors only put our success at risk. Not only do cognitive functions like concentration suffer when someone's grappling with exhaustion, but our physical bodies just can't keep up.

For many, their avoidance of rest is rooted in guilt. For others, it's a fear of being alone with their own thoughts. Regardless, they're sabotaging their success, motivation, and happiness by avoiding it consistently.

That's why people with common sense are strict about their bedtime routines, taking breaks at work, and even taking a quick nap during the day. They're connected to their body on another level, so they know when they're at risk for burning out and take actionable steps to protect themselves.

5. Overscheduling themselves

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

While overscheduling yourself might be a coping mechanism for complex emotions or an avoidant way to sidestep the quietness of alone time, it truly only pushes you closer to burnout. Your body needs rest and intentional space to regulate itself, even if it feels initially uncomfortable — it's not something you can consistently push off without consequences.

People with actual common sense avoid these mistakes completely by sticking to a restful, intentional schedule. They're not afraid to cancel plans, say "no," and change their routines slightly to make space for rest when they need it.

6. Spending money as a coping mechanism

For many people, overspending and shopping are a misguided coping mechanism for dealing with negativity or complex emotions in their daily lives. Even if they don't have the money to spend, they lean into impulsive spending habits for a sense of control, even if it inevitably causes more stress and uncertainty down the road.

However, people with actual common sense are careful about how they deal with stress and internal turmoil. They choose things like social support, mindfulness, and productive, relaxing entertainment over online shopping, which still provides a sense of security without putting their financial futures at risk.

7. Multitasking constantly

According to a 2024 study, digital multitasking can also put our cognitive abilities and processes at risk, impairing concentration, focus, and even memory if we're not careful. So, while managing a million things at once might feel like the only option, it sabotages our productivity and our emotional well-being at the same time.

That's why people with common sense are intentional — not just with task and time management, but with managing their workload to avoid multitasking. They protect their emotional well-being from constant strain, but also ensure that their attention and effort go equally into everything they take on.

8. Chasing external validation and reassurance

While seeking out acceptance and belonging from other people is part of our human nature to some extent, constantly framing life choices and decisions on what other people think is harmful. We should be able to comfort ourselves through hardship from time to time and make decisions that serve our best interests, rather than those of our social circles.

People with common sense have the emotional intelligence to connect with themselves. They know themselves, appreciate their self-assuredness, and make decisions that add value to their lives. Being accepted or reassured for those choices is simply an added benefit, not a necessity.

9. Seeking out drama

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

Even though engaging in gossip can occasionally be healthy and bonding, constantly prioritizing it over vulnerability and emotionally intelligent conversations can worsen both relationship satisfaction and personal mental health. Especially if it's rooted in negativity and a sense of chronic complaining, seeking out drama is a habit that does more harm than good.

People with common sense are careful about keeping these conversations with people they trust and balancing their complaints with other forms of communication. They don't want to be the "drama friend" or the person people consistently associate with negativity.

10. Avoiding conflict and hard conversations

As a study from the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology explains, avoidance coping may provide a fleeting sense of safety or security, but in the long run, it only amplifies our stress, unhappiness, and irritability. People who constantly rely on avoidance to sidestep discomfort are also more at risk for developing mental health disorders like depression.

However, people with actual common sense avoid these mistakes that everyone else makes daily. They lean into hard conversations for the benefit of their relationships and personal mental health. They solve problems in the moment, instead of running away from confrontation.

11. Procrastinating on easy tasks

Even if they only take a few minutes to complete, if you're constantly procrastinating a million little things, they're going to end up being a bigger, more stressful burden the longer you wait to do them. That's why people with actual common sense avoid these mistakes that everyone else makes daily.

Instead of writing a two-minute task on their to-do list, they just do it. When it comes to time management, they're always planning ahead and leveraging internal self-awareness to prioritize their routine for the day. Even if that means doing the hard stuff right away in the morning, they leverage time management to make their lives, and everyone else's, a lot easier.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.