We all have those friends who have always been naturally smart at chemistry or even got into an Ivy League school, so it always comes as a surprise when they are completely defeated by everyday life. They can make pumping gas into a car look like rocket science or may overthink simple tasks like putting away laundry,

It's not uncommon for people with a high IQ to lack common sense, and people who are book smart but lack common sense often have annoying habits other people can't stand. Most of the time, it's because they overuse abstract analysis. Still, their behavior reaches a point where it becomes annoying rather than funny.

People who are book smart but lack common sense usually have these 11 annoying habits

1. They overthink simple decisions

Daniela Elena Tentis | Pexels

When someone is book smart, they tend to see the world differently from others. Basic life situations turn into complex problems that need to be solved, which is why even the simplest decisions can take them ages. They turn the question, "Where should we eat?" to "What restaurant would please everyone and have exactly what we all want?"

People with a high IQ often apply their critical thinking skills to every situation they encounter, which often makes it harder to resolve. Sometimes it's easier to sit back and go with the flow, making the universe decide for you, a foreign concept for those who view everything as equations.

2. They struggle with emotional problem-solving

Royal Anwar | Pexels

More book smart people lose some of their common sense when they're solving a problem that isn't read from a textbook. They can find themselves struggling to find the right words to resolve a fight between their partner or friend, often forgetting that you can't solve emotional problems the same way you solve science problems.

All types of relationships are built on emotions and genuine human connection. When someone approaches their problems with logic, it can create distance, dismiss others' feelings, and lead to misunderstanding.

3. They have zero street smarts

Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

Academically smart people always have their heads in a book, which leads to them becoming oblivious to the world around them. Not only is it important to be book smart, but having street smarts can also help someone go a long way in life and even get out of sticky situations.

Without street smarts, they can easily be taken advantage of or struggle to navigate everyday situations that require practical sense. Street-smart means being aware of your environment and surroundings, and using that to your utmost advantage.

4. They talk more than they listen

Antoni Shkraba Studio | Pexels

People who are book smart sometimes think they're the star of the show and that people want to hear them talk about their studies, research, or whatever they do constantly, but that is not the case most of the time. They might forget that just because they're the smartest one in the room doesn't mean they're the only ones with something to say.

When someone decides they want to talk much more than they want to listen, it shows a lack of respect. They also probably enjoy all of the attention they're getting, not for connection but admiration, which is a narcissistic trait.

5. They lack social awareness

Edmond Dantès | Pexels

When someone is too immersed in their studies, they forget how to interact with people outside their academic circles, leading them to lack social awareness in normal settings. Sometimes it's because they prefer solitude, or because they feel too disconnected from other people because of their passions.

Their lack of social awareness may show up in misread cues, like laughing at the wrong time or not knowing when to leave a conversation when it starts to feel flat and awkward. Interacting with strangers at a party is one equation they haven't quite solved yet.

6. They believe intelligence makes them automatically right

Cottonbro Studio | Pexels

Just because someone is the most intelligent in the room doesn't necessarily mean that they're always right during a conversation. There are some things that others know better than they do. They can sometimes overestimate the power of facts over the value of perspective and experience.

These types of people are too cocky for their own good and often won't even listen to someone offering a different perspective on a situation just because they seem less smart than they are.

7. They can't admit when they don't know something

Pavel Danilyuk | Pexels

Similar to the habit mentioned above, book smart people take pride in always being the smartest person in a conversation. This makes it very difficult for them to admit they are wrong to someone who isn't from the same prestigious school.

They always want to have the last word and believe that everything they say is inherently smarter and more valuable than anyone else's opinion. However, when someone challenges them and proves them wrong, their world begins to fall apart, and they do everything they can to convince themselves they are right.

8. They depend too much on rules or instructions

Tima Miroshnichenko | Pexels

One thing about book smart people is that they thrive on instructions and rules. Just like an equation, they need a set formula to guide them and ensure their success. Without one, they might start scrambling for help and answers.

This is why, sometimes, when they are given a simple task without any verbal or written instructions, they might spend more time on it than someone with common sense. Setting up an Ikea table can start to become more complicated than rocket science.

9. They overcomplicate things

Mikhail Nilov | Pexels

Book smart people are used to working through complex equations and hard-to-read literature, so it isn't uncommon for them to want to overcomplicate simple tasks that aren't meant to be challenging. A one-step task can end up having multiple elaborate steps in the eyes of someone who has been in an accelerated program since kindergarten.

They often do this because they're not used to simple solutions. If something feels too easy to reach a conclusion, they believe it has to be wrong.

10. They ignore practical advice

Vitaly Gariev | Pexels

Some of these types of people believe they're too smart for advice and think they know better than the average person, which can be the case at times, but other times it's better to hear what someone has to say. Everyone can use a little bit of advice, and refusing to get any because they think they know more is a common mistake.

There are plenty of life problems that the smartest people have and will never face, so ignoring advice from people with real-world experience can make their lives much harder than they need to be.

11. They forget about their basic responsibilities

SHVETS production | Pexels

When someone with book smarts is too wrapped up in their work, they often forget about their basic life responsibilities, like paying their gas bill on time and going out to get groceries for the week. Important errands and appointments are left to the last minute or until after they turn in their work.

Excelling in academics sometimes means being fully immersed in assignments and deadlines to the point that it can start to affect their daily life and mental health. Those countless sleepless nights studying mean that in the morning, their brain will be too burnt out to remember to feed themselves or clean up their space.

Being book smart has its benefits, such as getting into a good school and having the capacity to study a field that'll reward you with a high-paying job. But it also means that you slowly start to isolate yourself from everything that doesn't have to do with academics, leading to awkward social interactions and a lack of common sense used in a normal day-to-day.

Doreen Albuerne is a writer with a bachelor's degree in journalism, covering relationships, mental health, and lifestyle topics.