The Uncomfortable Life Experience That Means You’re Destined For Success

Fitting in may seem like everything in high school, and it often feels like the key to success. After all, the popular person who cemented their place in the school's hierarchy seems like they’re destined to thrive. However, that’s not always the case. In fact, content creator Mckelary insisted in a recent TikTok that the opposite is true.

He explained the uncomfortable experience that often means you're destined for success.

"A very low-key green flag that you're gonna be successful, or at least you have the traits to be successful, is this: You don't really fit into one specific group," Mckelary said.

He noted that — like most schools and even workplaces — his high school was filled with cliques. He hung out with several different groups, like the popular kids and the athletes, but never entirely fit in.

"I found myself just floating around groups, being cool with everybody, cause everybody has something else to offer," he said. "But I felt like nobody really understood me fully."

McKelary said that this experience makes you more adaptable.

Hanging out with different groups of people inherently makes you a more adaptable person. You likely learned to socialize with diverse personalities and discuss different interests and topics.

"You know that you can't just confine yourself into one box, so you have to be cool with this person, be cool with that person. Nerds, jocks, popular people, weirdos, etc. — it [doesn't] matter," he said. "That's very valuable, especially in the real world where there's so many characters out here."

Julie Thompson, a senior writer at Business.com, noted the professional and personal benefits of this trait. "When you’re adaptable, you can handle changes with grace, determination and rationality," she wrote. "You’ll be happier when you’re comfortable adjusting to meet evolving needs and demands."

At work, this trait gives you a competitive edge, as you are both a flexible team player and an effective leader. You are resilient and can more easily handle inevitable changes and transitions.

Not fitting in also provides you with a unique perspective.

In a world in which most people try their best to fit in and maintain the status quo, you come from a unique perspective and likely have fresh, unexpected insights. This gives you a leg up in many different areas of life.

You may be able to utilize this to help people, make money, or create an inventive new product or business. "The world and success is all about angles," Mckelary said, and you have a unique one.

Loretta Milan, a communication expert and host of the "Origineurs" podcast, agrees. "The pressure to conform and fit in with those around us is both immense and constant," she explained. Yet, more often than not, "people who chose not to fit a mold, but to stand out in their own way" succeed. Milan pointed to celebrities like Beyoncé, David Bowie, and Maya Angelou as examples.

Ultimately, there is power in embracing your individuality. You won't succeed if you blend into the crowd.

Mina Rose Morales is a writer and photojournalist with a degree in journalism. She covers a wide range of topics, including psychology, self-help, relationships, and the human experience.