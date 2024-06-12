The Spiritual Reason You're Still Struggling To Lose Weight

There are many different ways we can look at what's going on with the challenges we face with our bodies. Some of the most common explanations are food and stress. Other health challenges may have slowed down your metabolism as well, and it's worth a visit to your healthcare provider.

Today, I am primarily focusing on those of us trying to find a healthy weight balance. This is something I struggled with for many years before figuring out the different things that worked for me. Food, stress and other emotions, medications, and exercise are all important for this journey. But I want to start looking at these factors with a different perspective.

The spiritual reasons you're struggling to lose weight

There are many facets when it comes to looking at the areas of the body that store weight. For a lot of people, it is the abdominal area while for others it could be the upper body.

What are you trying to hide? Or hide from?

We could be storing weight anywhere. There are differing factors depending on where the weight is being stored. From the energetic perspective, it's about putting on an extra shield and signifies you're trying to hide from something. Think of it like the protective layers the body is putting on.

So what are you trying to hide from under these layers? What is the fear you are trying to keep yourself safe from?

It could be stress, anxiety, worry, or even fear. What are you hiding from and don't want people to see? That is the most important question, and I would like you to start taking a deeper look to discover what's going on. There are a lot of different aspects, beliefs, and patterns involved. It could be memories either from this lifetime or other lifetimes. This is the most fundamental question to ask if you are trying to figure out why you can't find the balance you've been trying to find for so long.

What are you trying to control — or resist letting control you?

On to the emotional aspects, for a lot of people, it boils down to control. Control has so many different dimensions to it. You could be trying to control something that's not working, somebody else might be trying to control you, or something in your environment could be trying to control you. This is an aspect I highly encourage you to look at because, in its very simplest form, it is a power struggle.

Whether you're the one trying to control, or you're the one being controlled, there is a tug-of-war going on. When you're not able to emotionally let go of the stuff that is no longer positively serving you, it gets deposited somewhere in your body. That is the emotional aspect I'm talking about. The abdomen area is where most of us tend to store a lot of the trauma we go through. Whether it is from this lifetime, or other lifetimes, whether it has come through ancestry, or not it can still affect you.

What are you ready to let go of?

For a lot of my clients, the trauma they go through comes from their ancestry, and they're still carrying those frequencies which is why it gets deposited in the abdominal area.

It is a challenging piece to work with and let go. There are many ways the body goes through trauma. It could be due to multiple surgeries, childbirth, or complications with your digestive system. All these get deposited in the abdomen area and contribute to health issues.

This is the starting point I want you to look at and see what shows up for you. It is crucial to purge or empty these emotions from your system. If you have to write it down or talk about it, be sure you get it all out of your system.

Suppressing these emotions or pretending they don't exist won't make them go away. I've tried and it doesn't work. So start writing about it, and once you write about it, you purge it out of your system.

Remember to also look at your diet, supplements, and food intake.

Archanaa Shyam is an Intuitive Visionary Strategist and Catalyst and medical intuitive who is a student of Shamanic Astrology. She is a medical intuitive, a master energy transmitter and channel, and integrates all of these interests and talents into helping clients in various ways.