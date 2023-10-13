Big questions have big answers, and this one is bigger than you.
One of the essential building blocks in your life is looking at your "big why". You could say it is your purpose, passion, or a deep sense of why you're here in this lifetime — bu that all can feel pretty overwhelming.
That's the reason I like the "big why. Because I'm not talking about going through an extensive system to find it all out — that can be intimidating and become a stumbling block for many of us. There are many systems and ways to find out the true meaning of life. What do we pick, what do we trust, and how do we know if it is accurate?
And what if, on this big journey, you don't feel the resonance or the connection with what the system says? Or it might feel too big or overwhelming to make it happen. All of these are possible, and we keep getting disconnected from our sense of purpose.
Let's simplify, instead, and look at your purpose from the lens of passion. Your big why.
Here's how to find your 'big why'.
1. What are you passionate about?
Put your hands on your chest, tune in, and then ask:
"What would I do if there were no limits on money, resources, or time?" No constraints whatsoever!
"What would I want to do?" It could be as simple as "I want to help people." Good point and a great beginning! Start from there and build more, such as "I want to educate people or build schools."
The environment is a big part of my big why. I also support planet preservation organizations such as Pachamama and a few others. This is something I'm very passionate about.
2. Is this passion big and scary?
So the one criterion for your big why - is that it has to be way more than you and scary at some level. It's not something you can accomplish on your own. You will need your community, additional support, and resources to make it happen - let's say teamwork!
If it is too small. or easy, then it will not motivate you enough to keep you going :)
3. What about you stands out to others?
Here's an example that brings the elements together for my big why. When I look back on my journey, two things stand out. One is safety. The other is power or empowerment.
It has been quite a journey for me to claim and integrate these into my life at different levels. I've realized along the way that safety is one of the big reasons people come to me. They feel safe to heal and transform as I provide a compassionate and non-negotiable container for what's possible. In this process, they take back their power. This is the core of everything I do.
The purpose of my existence is to help people feel safe and empowered in their bodies, in their homes, and on the planet. This helped me tap into my own Inner Spark.
It motivates me to do what I do every day. There are days I don't feel like doing anything, but what gets me back to work is my inner spark—the reason for my existence. There's a higher purpose that keeps me going, and the fire burns bright and strong.
I now want you to find yours - your big why.
4. The deep questions to get you started.
Is there a cause or a mission that is dear to your heart?
For example, if you love pets or want to contribute to a foundation in memory of losing a dear one before their time.
What are you so passionate about that you can keep going, no matter what time of day or night?
For example, if somebody wants to pursue art without the time or energy, they could take a class or facilitate a support group.
What are you so passionate about you need a larger community to support you to make it happen?
For example, if you want to support education for kids, maybe start with sponsoring a child and work towards building a school.
What is your deep meaning, the reason that you're here?
For example, attend a personal growth seminar or take a course in energy healing to see if it's the right fit for you or helps guide you on your path.
You can get started. It is never too late, no matter how old or young you are.
